Farming comedian Jim Smith among the industry names behind agricultural alternative to classic carol Silent Night

Auctioneers, industry leaders and well-known farmers such as comedian Jim Smith have united to record an agricultural version of the classic Christmas carol Silent Night to raise a smile as well as awareness of the potential for loneliness this winter.

The carol was pulled together by rural charity RSABI, whose chief executive Carol McLaren said the standard of singing varies depending on the contributor but insisted that is part of what makes it special.

“Our hope is that it not only raises a smile but also reminds people to look around them to see who could do with some support,” she said.

“The winter months are traditionally a tough time for farming folk, with mud and cold to contend with very often working long hours on their own.

“It can be easy to get a bit down and we hope that watching the video will inspire people to reach out to someone they haven’t heard from in a while.

“Just a small gesture could make a massive difference to how someone is feeling.”

Mak someone’s day

The carol’s alternative lyrics include lines such as: “mud a’where – we look a right sight” and “so pick up the phone and mak someone’s day, It’s no the weather to be out makin’ hay”.

A host of auctioneers sing their hearts out, including Jim Craig (James Craig Ltd, Ayr), brothers Scott and Fraser Chapman and Colin Slessor (ANM, Thainstone), Graham Low (Orkney Mart) and Farquhar Macrae (United Auctions, Huntly).

Others include Graham Bruce, managing director of Ringlink and his team; Lucy Mitchell, chairwoman of Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs; Joyce Campbell and some of the Armadale Farm team; and Martin Kennedy, president of NFU Scotland with his daughter Katrina.

The full RSABI Silent Night video can be viewed at

The charity is also reminding people about its Help for Heating grants for those struggling.

RSABI offers a free, confidential support service 24/7, including over Christmas and New Year on Freephone 0808 1234 555 or by emailing helpline@rsabi.org.uk