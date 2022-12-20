Farming comedian Jim Smith among the industry names behind agricultural alternative to classic carol Silent Night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Farming comedian Jim Smith among the industry names behind agricultural alternative to classic carol Silent Night

By Nancy Nicolson
December 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..

Auctioneers, industry leaders and well-known farmers such as comedian Jim Smith have united to record an agricultural version of the classic Christmas carol Silent Night to raise a smile as well as awareness of the potential for loneliness this winter.

The carol was pulled together by rural charity RSABI, whose chief executive Carol McLaren said the standard of singing varies depending on the contributor but insisted that is part of what makes it special.

“Our hope is that it not only raises a smile but also reminds people to look around them to see who could do with some support,” she said.

“The winter months are traditionally a tough time for farming folk, with mud and cold to contend with very often working long hours on their own.

“It can be easy to get a bit down and we hope that watching the video will inspire people to reach out to someone they haven’t heard from in a while.

“Just a small gesture could make a massive difference to how someone is feeling.”

Mak someone’s day

The carol’s alternative lyrics include lines such as: “mud a’where – we look a right sight” and “so pick up the phone and mak someone’s day, It’s no the weather to be out makin’ hay”.

A host of auctioneers sing their hearts out, including Jim Craig (James Craig Ltd, Ayr), brothers Scott and Fraser Chapman and Colin Slessor (ANM, Thainstone), Graham Low (Orkney Mart) and Farquhar Macrae (United Auctions, Huntly).

Others include Graham Bruce, managing director of Ringlink and his team; Lucy Mitchell, chairwoman of Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs; Joyce Campbell and some of the Armadale Farm team; and Martin Kennedy, president of NFU Scotland with his daughter Katrina.

The full RSABI Silent Night video can be viewed at

The charity is also reminding people about its Help for Heating grants for those struggling.

RSABI offers a free, confidential support service 24/7, including over Christmas and New Year on Freephone 0808 1234 555 or by emailing helpline@rsabi.org.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Texel ewe lamb record smashed at Plasucha flock dispersal
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Island farmers and crofters deeply impacted by Scottish ferry crisis
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Gone but not forgotten: North of Scotland farming community obituaries of 2022
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Struan Stevenson: Scotland's farmers deserve support, not condemnation
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Obituary: 100-year-old Strichen teacher and Aberdeen-Angus farmer Melita Lee
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Local farmers light up Huntly community with Christmas display
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Orkney Auction Mart hails successful year
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
From our new farming editor: Looking ahead to 2023
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Three of the top four prizes at Christmas Stars sale in Carlisle for Robert…
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
First LFASS payments set to arrive in farm bank accounts before Christmas

Most Read

1
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
2
Shaun Ritchie
Missing from The Broch: Our documentary reveals new details surrounding Shaun Ritchie’s disappearance
3
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Dame Judi Dench rings in the New Year in Braemar with Sharleen Spiteri
4
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Thousands gather for Hogmanay celebrations across the north and north-east
5
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty
6
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
7
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Five nature walks near Elgin for the New Year
8
A diver swimming through the ocean above a pile of cocaine with the eyes of Julian Chisholm in the background
The Hunt for Mr X: Our documentary investigates North Sea diver behind £100m Highland…
9
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Lewis Capaldi hikes up Coll’s Ben Hogh for Doddie Aid
10
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families

More from Press and Journal

Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year's Day A9 crash
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Jim Smith, and family, has some alternative lyrics for a classic carol..
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented