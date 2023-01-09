Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

By Katrina Macarthur
January 9, 2023, 5:00 pm
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine
The Grampian Supermatch will take place on Saturday January 14 near Rothienorman. Image: Jim Irvine

Ploughing enthusiasts will be out in force on Saturday at the annual Grampian Supermatch.

The event will take place at Netherthird, Rothienorman, AB51 8XT, by kind permission of Stuart Stephen and family.

A total of 32 ploughman who qualified from eight matches held throughout the region will compete for the top titles at the finale this weekend.

Ploughing will commence at 10am and rigs must be completed by 2pm.

As well as competitor ploughing, spectators will be able to enjoy demonstrations from local dealerships showcasing their ploughs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

United Auctions held its first Huntly store sale of the year on Saturday
Strong store cattle trade - but is it enough to make ends meet?
Stuart Wood sold the top priced Beltex at 1,500gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Scottish success at J36 pedigree sheep sales
Stewart Davidson of West Cortiecram, Mintlaw, with his award winning turnips. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Farmers crowned cream of the crop in RNAS fodder competition
ANM Group raises £176K throughout its anniversary year. Picture shows (from left) Louise Norrie, Jenna Simpson, Mike Macaulay, Grant Rogerson, Peter Watson, Tom Johnston, Stuart Stephen, Sandra MacIntosh, Alan Hutcheon, Tammy Main, Jacqui Murray and Katie McRobbie. Image: ANM Group.
Inverurie business raises £176,000 for charity in anniversary year
The overall champion prize in ANM's anniversary show and sale went to Steven Smith, pictured with children Lily and Jack, and sponsor Eric Thomson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Flying trade kicks off a new year at Thainstone
CR0040475 Katrina Macarthur - Inverurie Thainstone Centre, Inverurie. Aberdeen and Northern Marts anniversary show and sale of store cattle. Friday, January 6, 2023 Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Strong trade kicks off 2023 at Thainstone
Applications are now open for sheep farmers to discuss future agricultural policy at Houses of Parliament next month
Young sheep farmers invited to Westminster
Farmers in Caithness took part in a tractor run over the festive period. Image: William Ronaldson
Caithness Young Farmers begin centenary celebrations
Field of Deere raised more than £6,000 for two children's charities last year. Image: Anne MacPherson
Tractor ploughing event Field of Deere set to return in March
The new Texel ewe lamb record holder at 35,000gns from Plasucha. Image: MacGregor Photography
Texel ewe lamb record smashed at Plasucha flock dispersal

Most Read

1
The Post Office within Steps Emporium, Brora, was targeted by armed robbers today. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.
Armed robbers target Highland post office
2
Tesco on Nairn Road in Forres. Image: Gordon Lennox.
Man dies after being found unwell in Tesco supermarket in Forres
3
To go with story by Craig Munro. Retailers are saying customers are turning away from the high street and towards the city's retail park and the internet. Picture shows; Inverness Retail Park. Inverness. Supplied by Ross Hempseed Date; 26/12/2021
Four-times-the-limit A96 drink-driver was on Highland holiday
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Donnie Heanan sparked an armed police response in Aberdeen Picture shows; Donnie Heanan . n/A. Supplied by DC Thomson / Twitter Date; Unknown
Man who had BB gun outside bank sparked major armed police response
5
Stephen Thomson admitted to five charges, including possessing indecent images of children. Image: DC Thomson.
Police delivery driver jailed after being caught distributing indecent images of children
6
Nichole Bonner. Image: DC Thomson
No punishment for woman who assaulted bouncer in underage row
7
SPCA rehome staffy
‘He is as happy as ever’: 14-year-old Staffy Bow looking for forever home
8
Ellon TSB restuarant plans have been tabled
Restaurant plans for old Ellon TSB and shop empty since Storm Frank damage could…
9
Duk in action for Aberdeen against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock
Ref Watch: Goals like Duk’s ruled-out Aberdeen opener could stand going forward, and –…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Julie-Ann Logan appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Julie-Ann Logan.. Keith. Supplied by Facebook: Julie-Ann Logan Date; Unknown
Woman called her twin sisters ‘fat’ then tried to drag them from garden for…

More from Press and Journal

CR0038885 Action from Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh in the Breedon Highland League at Spain Park In pic........ Banks o' Dee manager Jamie Watt **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 14-10-2022
Jamie Watt reveals his pride after Banks o' Dee dismissal
People silhouetted against the burning Clavie in Burghead.
Crowds expected for return of Burning of the Clavie
Principal project manager Jason Kelmanis overseeing the castle project. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Behind the scenes at Inverness Castle as multi-million pound project pushes on
Highland League Weekly returns for 2023 with Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v Strathspey Thistle highlights, and much more!
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Huntly v Turriff United; Forres Mechanics v…
Scotland cricket head coach Shane Burger. Image: SNS
Cricket: Scotland head coach Shane Burger will quit to join Somerset County
The public toilets on Margaret Street will close four early from now on. Image: Google Maps/ Councillor Dawn Black / Facebook.
Vandals repeatedly target Stonehaven toilets - setting fires and dumping rubbish
Aberdeen Women celebrate after Bayley Hutchison opened the scoring on Sunday against Hutchison Vale. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women score Scottish Cup draw cracker away to nine-times winners Glasgow City
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during her press conference on winter pressures in the NHS (Image: Russell Cheyne/PA)
The Voice of the North: Scottish Government must stop dithering over NHS crisis
A9 Perth to Inverness was closed earlier due to collision between a lorry and car. Image: Google Maps.
Man in hospital after car and lorry crash on the A9 near Aviemore
Jamie Watt has left his position as boss of Banks o' Dee. Picture by Kath Flannery
Banks o' Dee management duo 'have left' Highland League club after latest loss

Editor's Picks

Most Commented