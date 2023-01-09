Grampian Supermatch returns this weekend

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ploughing enthusiasts will be out in force on Saturday at the annual Grampian Supermatch.

The event will take place at Netherthird, Rothienorman, AB51 8XT, by kind permission of Stuart Stephen and family.

A total of 32 ploughman who qualified from eight matches held throughout the region will compete for the top titles at the finale this weekend.

Ploughing will commence at 10am and rigs must be completed by 2pm.

As well as competitor ploughing, spectators will be able to enjoy demonstrations from local dealerships showcasing their ploughs.