New Deer ploughman wins Champions League

Around 40 ploughmen from across Scotland took part in the Champions League Ploughing Association’s finale match at Easter Caputh in Perthshire, by kind permission of Matt Lyle.

The annual event, which includes the qualifying winners from 12 matches held from Glenbervie in the north to Fife in the south, attracted other competitors from as far away as Elgin, Biggar and Ayrshire.

Taking the overall award from the trailing section with 124 points was Doug Stewart from New Deer, while John Siveright from Meigle landed reserve.

Major sponsors of the event included East Coast Viners, NorthLink Ferries, Sandy Adams Engineering and Fettercairn Distillery.

Results

League – Horticulture – T Tweedie. Trailing – R Smart. 10 inch – J Sivewright. 11 inch – K Gibbons. 12 inch standard – G Hepburn. 12 inch hydraulic- W B Grieve. Two-furrow reversible non-hydrualic – W McIntosh. Two-furrow reversible butts – B Baxter. Multi-furrow reversible – S Gannon.

Match – Horticulture – 1, T Tweedie (123); 2, C Prentice (105); 3, B Smith (100). Trailing – 1, D Stewart (124); 2, R Smart (123); 3, E Bennie (113). 10 inch – 1, J Sivewright (125); 2, J McKechnie (121); 3, W Grieve (114). 11 inch – 1, K Gibbons (138); 2, P Walker (118); 3, E Anderson (117). 12 inch standard – 1, G Hepburn (116); 2, H Sutherland (96); 3, R McKechnie (92).12 inch hydraulic – 1, A Brown (122); 2, WB Grieve (117); 3, K Robson (83). Two-furrow non-hydraulic reversible – 1, C Crawford (115) 2, A Finlay (103); 3, S Fowler (100). Two-furrow reversible butts – 1, B Baxter (140); 2, S Alexander (133); 3, D Carnegie (132). Multi-furrow reversible – 1, S Eccles (135); 2, S Gannon (116); 3, D Taylor (115). Overall champion – D Stewart. Reserve champion – J Sivewright.