New farming event coming to P&J Live

A new Scottish agricultural event which promises to support and inspire farmers for the future is coming to P&J Live on the outskirts of Aberdeen later this year.

The Future Farming Expo Scotland show will take place across two days on October 10 and 11.

Organised by Agriconnect, which is a parent company of LAMMA Show, CropTec Show and Farmers Guardian, the event will be centred around a series of hubs and debates relating to all sectors of the industry, as well as more than 100 exhibitors.

The organisers hope that the Expo will help Scottish farmers, advisors and rural businesses become more resilient, while looking at ways to rethink their businesses and face challenges head on.

“With its proud farming heritage and global important in food production, Scotland is the perfect place to continue to support farmers in dealing with the serious challenges they face,” said Nichola Bell, head of events for Agriconnect.

“Our aim is to provide attendees with ideas and inspiration for their businesses, as well as a clearer path forward during a challenging time both in Scotland and globally.”

Event producer Emma Penny, said that the event will not be another ”run-of-the-mill” conference where visitors will be talked at.

“This event will be dynamic, practical and offer those the chance to bring their own issues forward for in-depth, one-to-one discussions with other farmers, exhibitors and experts,” said Ms Penny.

The event will include eight different hubs covering a range of topics.

These are: business and personal resilience; carbon and soils; arable; livestock renewables and energy; diversification; horticulture and controlled environment agriculture; and robotics.

Visitors to the event will also be able to see the innovative anaerobic digestion energy centre which powers, heats and cools P&J Live using food, agricultural and garden waste from around Aberdeen.

For more updates and to register for the event, visit the website at www.futurefarmingexpo.com.