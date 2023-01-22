Peter Myles chairman of NSA Scottish region

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Angus sheep farmer Peter Myles has been appointed as the new chairman of the National Sheep Association’s (NSA) Scottish region.

Mr Myles, who farms in Glenesk, stood in as interim chair last autumn, and was elected at the regional annual meeting at the James Hutton Institute’s Glensaugh research farm at Laurencekirk.

He said he was honoured to take on the role and hopes he can do the position justice.

“It was with great relief to all involved, that NSA Scotsheep was able to run in 2022 having been postponed since 2020 by the dreaded Covid-19,” said Mr Myles.

“We had a terrific organising committee and heartfelt thanks should also go to the McNee family and all who made the day such a success. Having received the draft accounts, I am confident the region will continue to go from strength to strength and look forward to offering members and the wider sheep industry many opportunities in 2023.”

“I would like to sincerely thank past committee members who have stepped down from their positions for their hard work and welcome new committee members to NSA Scottish region.

Mary Dunlop was elected as regional treasurer and James Scott was elected as the Scottish representative for NSA UK Policy and Technical Committee.

Mr Myles and Pamela Nicola were elected as regional trustees.

The organisation said planning is well underway for NSA Scotsheep 2024 which will be held at Aikengall Farm, Dunbar, by kind permission of the Hamilton family.