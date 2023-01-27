Pedigree bulls reach 5,600gns at Orkney Auction Mart

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pedigree bulls sold to a top of 5,600gns at the Orkney Bull Breeders Association’s show and sale at Kirkwall yesterday.

Sale leader was the Charolais champion, an April, 2021-born bull named Ballieston Sam, from WR Baillie and Co, Biggings, Toab.

He is by Goldies Eddy and sold to T and M Seatter, Hammer, Westray.

Two bulls made 5,000gns, including the Simmental champion from AT Rendall, Old Hall, Stromness.

This was Isbister Max 21, a son of Hiltonstown Impossible, purchased by Messrs Scott, Appiehouse, Stenness.

Also selling for 5,000gns was an Aberdeen-Angus named Newbigging Esquire T330, from B and S Slater, Newbigging, Dounby. He sold to C and CEB Leslie, Lopness, Sanday.

Other leading prices included 4,400gns for a Charolais from A Harcus, Messigate, Tankerness, to C Craigie, Dale, Stromness, and 3,800gns for the reserve Limousin champion from Michael and Ruth Cursiter, Arwick, to West Broch, Sanday.

The Limousin champion from R and I Johnston, Hewan, Shapinsay, made 3,700gns to Colligarth, Sanday, while the Aberdeen-Angus champion from PM Harcus, Messigate, sold for 3,600gns to G and M Thomson, Easter Massetar, South Ronaldsay.