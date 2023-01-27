Animal feed production at six-year low

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Figures show that total GB animal feed production was down 5% on year earlier levels during 2022 and it’s expected to decline this season due to reductions in poultry and pig units.

The latest data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said that production including integrated poultry units (IPUs) was 5.41 million tonnes from July to November.

This is the lowest level of feed production for the first five months of the season since 2016/17.

Apart from sheep feed, all major feed categories are lower on the year so far. The main driver behind this decline is the monogastric sector which includes pigs and poultry.

Compared to July to November, 2021, total poultry feed production including IPUs was 2.48 million tonnes, which is down 184,000 tonnes and a decline of 7%.

Both layer and broiler feed production has reduced by 50,000 tonnes over the same period due to being under pressure from squeezed margins and the avian flu outbreak.

Total pig feed production was down 9% on the year at 814,000 tonnes, driven by drops of 33,000 tonnes from the finisher and 22,000 tonnes from breeder feed.

The fall in pig feed production, which comes as the backlog of pigs on farm, caused by COVID-19 disruptions and labour shortages at abattoirs last year, is now thought to be relatively cleared.

For ruminants, total cattle and calf feed production is down 2% on the year, with a rise in dairy feed production being outweighed by a drop in all other cattle feed.

Sheep feed is the only sector which has increased on year earlier levels, with total production 10,000 tonnes higher year on year from July to November.

Unsurprisingly, with a reduction in animal feed production comes a fall in cereal usage.

From July to November, wheat usage in total animal feed production dropped by 3%, while barley usage is down by 27% year on year.