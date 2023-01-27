Animal feed production at six-year low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Animal feed production at six-year low

By Katrina Macarthur
January 27, 2023, 6:00 am
GB animal feed production is down 5% and is expected to decline further.
GB animal feed production is down 5% and is expected to decline further.

Figures show that total GB animal feed production was down 5% on year earlier levels during 2022 and it’s expected to decline this season due to reductions in poultry and pig units.

The latest data from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said that production including integrated poultry units (IPUs) was 5.41 million tonnes from July to November.

This is the lowest level of feed production for the first five months of the season since 2016/17.

Apart from sheep feed, all major feed categories are lower on the year so far. The main driver behind this decline is the monogastric sector which includes pigs and poultry.

Compared to July to November, 2021, total poultry feed production including IPUs was 2.48 million tonnes, which is down 184,000 tonnes and a decline of 7%.

Both layer and broiler feed production has reduced by 50,000 tonnes over the same period due to being under pressure from squeezed margins and the avian flu outbreak.

Total pig feed production was down 9% on the year at 814,000 tonnes, driven by drops of 33,000 tonnes from the finisher and 22,000 tonnes from breeder feed.

The fall in pig feed production, which comes as the backlog of pigs on farm, caused by COVID-19 disruptions and labour shortages at abattoirs last year, is now thought to be relatively cleared.

For ruminants, total cattle and calf feed production is down 2% on the year, with a rise in dairy feed production being outweighed by a drop in all other cattle feed.

Sheep feed is the only sector which has increased on year earlier levels, with total production 10,000 tonnes higher year on year from July to November.

Unsurprisingly, with a reduction in animal feed production comes a fall in cereal usage.

From July to November, wheat usage in total animal feed production dropped by 3%, while barley usage is down by 27% year on year.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

Farmers gathered at Thura Mains run by the Mackay family.
Farmers gather in Caithness to learn the secrets of cost-effective diets
Richard, Kathleen and Rachael Davidson. Image: Melissa Irvine Photography
Breeding for quality at Corsairtly
The annual show and sale of bulls at Kirkwall Auction Mart topped at 5,600gns
Pedigree bulls reach 5,600gns at Orkney Auction Mart
This pure Charolais cow from Tore Mains sold for £2,360
Centre records smashed at Dingwall Mart for cast cow
CAPITAL DECISION: Edinburgh has become the first city in Europe to endorse the Plant Based Treaty.
MSP argues that Scottish farmers are some of the world's most sustainable after Edinburgh…
The survey respondents revealed that 26 beef enterprises planned to cease all together.
Survey shows 4% fall in beef cow numbers across Scotland
A photo of the local NFU Mutual team standing together
Clients over profits: why choose a mutual insurer?
Andrew Connon, Robin Traquair, Alasdair Macnab, outgoing NFUS Highland chairman Cameron Maciver and new region chairman, Mark McCallum.
Farmers and crofters raise concerns on vast tree planting in NFU Scotland vice-presidential hustings
Mac Mackie will move into the executive chairman role as Stuart Common becomes managing director of the company.
Mackie's appoints new managing director
SALE LEADER: This Beef Shorthorn bull topped at £17,500. Image: Anne MacPherson.
Fearn Beef Shorthorns top at £17,500

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Donald Johnstone appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Teen who bottled victim, 34, said he felt intimidated by ‘old man’
2
Westbank Care Home in Oldmledrum has been slammed by a recent report. Image: Google Maps.
‘Visibly dirty’ care home where resident escaped from – twice – issued with letter…
3
Graeme Shinnie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin reveals why Graeme Shinnie didn’t feature against Darvel
2
4
Banff teacher shortage: Small part of a bigger problem
Banff Academy brands claims that pupils are identifying as cats and defecating on the…
5
The new food hall in the Victorian Market opened in September. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
5 things to do this weekend: Bag a bargain, solve a murder mystery and…
6
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row
7
Assynt residents have shared fears about animal welfare breaches following an incident with a mis-shot deer near Quinag. Image: Freck Fraser/ Scottish Gamekeeper's Association.
Deer left suffering for five days after mis-shot incident in Assynt
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
Jordan Jack, co-founder of the Campaign for North East Rail, says taking the roof off the Schoolhill train tunnel (pictured to the right) could help the case for reconnecting Peterhead and Fraserburgh to the railway network. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Take the top off Schoolhill train tunnel and get Peterhead and Fraserburgh back on…
3
10
An entire school year group at Banff Academy will be taught from home following a detected case of Covid-19.
Copycats: Fake claims of feline-indentifying pupils spreading to more schools

More from Press and Journal

ferries
Major disruption to ferry services due to strong winds forecast for Shetland and Western…
Ross County's William Akio celebrates scoring his equaliser against Aberdeen.
Ross County forward William Akio joins Raith Rovers on loan
Gerry McDonagh celebrates after opening the scoring for Cove Rangers against Dunipace. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Striker Gerry McDonagh leaves Cove Rangers 'by mutual consent'
Invergordon Town Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'Give it to someone who will make it work for the community': Invergordon Museum…
Stuart McKenzie has spent much of his senior career at Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers goalkeeper Stuart McKenzie joins Peterhead on long-term deal
A girl in school uniform eating her lunch
Your school lunch menu this week: January 30
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Watford defender Mattie Pollock 'agrees deal' to join Aberdeen
2
Flybe administration
All flights cancelled and 240 jobs at risk as reborn Flybe collapses into administration
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
To go with story by Michael Alexander. Nature Watch Picture shows; Largo Bay is a rich place to seek shellfish. Largo Bay. Supplied by Keith Broomfield Date; 03/01/2023
Nature Watch: Addicted to the natural riches of the coast

Editor's Picks

Most Commented