Thainstone collective sale tops at £41,500

By Katrina Macarthur
January 28, 2023, 7:00 pm
The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.
The 2020 Doosan DX140-LC-5 tracked excavator topped the sale.

More than 650 bidders from across the country logged on to a live online collection sale conducted by ANM Group’s two divisions Thainstone Specialist Auctions (TSA) and Aberdeen & Northern Marts.

The first sale of the year topped at £41,500 for a 2020 Doosan DX140 LC-5 tracked excavator, followed by a 2008 Hydrema 9120 4×4 dumper which made £24,500.

In the vehicles, commercials and 4×4 category, a 2018 Toyota Hilux Invincible Double Cab sold for £17,500 as well as a 2011 Nissan Cabstar 35.13 LWB C/W high access lift achieving £15,000.

The lorries section sold to £13,800 for a Man TGS 35.400 8×4 tipper, while a McHale Pro-glide F3100 and R3100 front and rear mower set made £15,500.

In the trailers, an Ifor Williams 14′ tri axle livestock trailer sold for £3,900 and the small plant category topped at £9,000 for a 2021 JCB 8018 CTS mini excavator.

Mark Barrack, head of TSA, said: “Ahead of the sale we received a good
selection of high quality used equipment, machinery and vehicles with over 1,290 entries. We are delighted to see a positive start for 2023 with a sale success rate of over 83%, and bidders from across the UK actively participating throughout the sales.

“The Thainstone Online Collective Sale continues to demonstrate the importance of a competitive market and how fair and transparent bidding allows both buyers and sellers to achieve the best price on the day.”

Mr Barrack encouraged businesses looking to move on underutilised equipment, machinery, or vehicles to maximise the power of the auction system and discover the true value of their surplus assets.

