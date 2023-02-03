Scots farmers lead the way at Dairy-Tech

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish dairy farmers have triumphed at a leading industry event held across the border this week as the prestigious NMR RABDF Gold Cup was won by an Ayrshire farming family.

The event, held at Stoneleigh Park, near Coventry, attracts dairy farmers from across the UK and included a number of new product launches, as well as a variety of speaker sessions addressing the key topics affecting the industry.

Winning the coveted award was fifth generation farmers, the Logan family from Holehouse, near Kilbirnie, who farm a family partnership consisting of brothers Alex, Tom and Hugh, alongside Tom’s sons Alistair and Stuart.

Fifth generation farmers win Gold Cup

The family’s 280-cow pedigree Holstein herd are mainly red and white, and averaged 10,500kg of milk at 4.10% butterfat and 3.40% protein on twice a day milking for the qualifying year to September, 2021.

Milk from this all-year-round calving herd is sold to Muller.

The use of technology and data to maximise cow health and welfare, and the application of renewable energy are key factors that the Logans consider will help them progress and future-proof their business.

Robert, Lorraine and Mark Hunter, from West Tarbrax Farm, Lanarkshire, were crowned the winners of the Lilyhill Cup, awarded to the Gold Cup qualifying Jersey herd with the highest combined fat and protein.

The Hunter family’s Clydevalley Jersey herd of 160 milking cows achieved a combined weight of 878.42kg per cow.

Cows are yielding 8,063kg of milk at 6.97% fat and 3.93% protein.

The sale of surplus stock from this all year round calving herd, usually 50 cows and heifers a year, is an important part of the business alongside milk production.

Messrs Harvey from Drum Farm, Beeswing, Dumfries, was awarded the NMR Silver Salver for the qualifying Holstein herd with the highest combined fat and protein production.

Dumfriesshire family awarded NMR Silver Salver

All five Gold Cup finalists for 2022 were awarded certificates for their achievements which included Stuart Orr from Kaemuir Farm, Avonbridge.