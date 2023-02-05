Forage covers to crow about

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forage covers to crow about

By Katrina Macarthur
February 5, 2023, 8:00 am
NEW RANGE: The BaleShield 160 from Kelvin Cave Ltd saves on single-use plastic.
NEW RANGE: The BaleShield 160 from Kelvin Cave Ltd saves on single-use plastic.

A new range of forage covers which protects clamps and bales is now on the market after being launched by UK leading company Kelvin Cave Ltd.

The company, which provides products and technical support to farmers and contractors producing home-grown animal feeds, has developed the ClampShield 500 and BaleShield 160.

Both covers are reusable products which can be used for several years and offer a high degree of protection to clamped or baled forage while cutting the need for single-use plastic.

They have long-term ultraviolet stability and offer good tear resistance, as well as giving protection against damage by birds.

The ClampShield 500, which can be used across silage clamps immediately on top of a low air-ingress vacuum film, offers up to 15 years of UV resistance.

Kelvin Cave Ltd says one of the major benefits is the weight of the cover as sand or gravel bags around the clamp’s perimeter and on any joins are usually considered sufficient, with no tyres or weight across the clamp required.

Its textured, non-slip surface is safer to walk on than conventional top sheets, even in icy conditions, as testified by its use in extreme climates as low as -20°C.

The BaleShield 160 version is more suited to covering stacks of straw or hay, or wrapped bales where bird damage is a problem.

Both water repellent and breathable, BaleShield 160 helps prevent the formation of mould on bales and its UV blocking treatment gives the fleece a service life of up to four years.

The bale cover can be secured by a hook and loop tape to join two or more covers together, plastic screws for securing the fleece to the ends of the stack and metal clips for attaching to metal tubes to keep the cover under tension.

“We’ve been searching for a product which is truly resistant to damage by rooks and crows for many years – something that’s particularly important for maize, whole crop and other silages containing grains,” said Kelvin Cave Ltd’s manager director.

“We’re confident we have this durability in ClampShield 500 which also comes with environmental and health and safety benefits, and can save significant cost when used over several years.

