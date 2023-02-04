Black Isle farmer shortlisted for Hero award

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A farmer from the Black Isle has been nominated and shortlisted for the Fundraiser of the Year award in the Highland Heroes 2023 after raising £40,000 for Breast Cancer UK.

Iain MacRae, who runs a beef and contracting enterprise at Shawpark, near Munlochy, organised a tractor run and family fun day on his farm last year, which attracted a huge turnout from the local community.

More than 100 tractors took part in the run and the open day on the farm included stockjudging, a kid’s corner organised by Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) and an auction which topped at £4,000 for a Fordson Major tractor.

Farmer up for prestigious award at Highland Heroes 2023

On being nominated, Mr MacRae said: “I feel very honoured and humbled to be nominated for some a prestigious award after raising money for a charity close to my family’s heart. The success of the event wouldn’t have been possible without the support from family, friends, neighbours and the general public.”

Mr MacRae is a well-known face in the farming community and is on the Black Isle Show committee, as well as the organising committee of the Black Isle Farmers’ Ploughing Match, which takes place today.

The event, which is running in its 29th year, has attracted 79 entries from the Scottish Borders in the south to Caithness in the north and Laurencekirk in the east.

Black Isle Farmers’ Ploughing Match attracts 79 entries

Willie Grieve, the Scottish conventional champion, and James Tait, the Scottish reversible champion, will be ploughing at the event held at the Black Isle Showground today.

Ploughing commences at 9.30am.