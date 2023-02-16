Simpsons Malt one step closer to Morayshire maltings

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One of the UK’s leading maltsters has been granted planning permission in principle to build a new state-of-the-art maltings in Morayshire.

Simpsons Malt, which operates malting sites in Berwick-upon-Tweed and Tivetshall St Margaret in Norfolk, entered into an agreement in September 2020 to acquire 40 acres of land at Greens of Rothes, near Elgin.

The decision was made at a special meeting of Moray Council’s planning and regulatory services committee on Wednesday, with the application receiving majority approval from representatives in attendance.

With grain storage facilities also on site, the new build is expected to create up to 40 new jobs and will have an annual production capacity of 85,000 tonnes, with most of this tonnage destined for major distilling customers in Speyside.

The barley used for malt production will be locally grown by farming

customers of the company’s agricultural merchanting division McCreath Simpson and Prentice, and will be transported into the site from its grain stores in Keith and Stracathro.

This will also assist the company, which achieved Certified B Corporation status in 2021, to reach its goal of being net zero by 2030.

“It’s been two-and-a-half years since we entered into the agreement to purchase the land at Greens of Rothes, so we’re delighted that Moray Council has granted planning permission in principle for our proposed maltings in Rothes,” said Simpsons Malt managing director, Tim McCreath.

“Operating a maltings in the heart of Scotch whisky country will enable us to operate more efficiently and sustainably, while also assisting our end user customers in the area with their own sustainability objectives.”

Mr McCreath thanked the local community for their co-operation and support throughout the process, and said the company has acknowledged comments raised in yesterday’s objectives.

He said Simpsons Malt would seek to work closely with the local community to find the best solutions that it can as the project moves forward.

The fifth-generation family-owned business purchased grain merchanting business WN Lindsay, in January 2021, taking on the ownership of its Keith, Stracathro, Sidlaw and Gladsmuir grain storage facilities.