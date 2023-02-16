Simpsons Malt one step closer to Morayshire maltings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Simpsons Malt one step closer to Morayshire maltings

By Katrina Macarthur
February 16, 2023, 12:22 pm Updated: February 16, 2023, 12:32 pm
The new maltings and grain storage facility will have an annual capacity for 85,000 tonnes of grain.
The new maltings and grain storage facility will have an annual capacity for 85,000 tonnes of grain.

One of the UK’s leading maltsters has been granted planning permission in principle to build a new state-of-the-art maltings in Morayshire.

Simpsons Malt, which operates malting sites in Berwick-upon-Tweed and Tivetshall St Margaret in Norfolk, entered into an agreement in September 2020 to acquire 40 acres of land at Greens of Rothes, near Elgin.

The decision was made at a special meeting of Moray Council’s planning and regulatory services committee on Wednesday, with the application receiving majority approval from representatives in attendance.

With grain storage facilities also on site, the new build is expected to create up to 40 new jobs and will have an annual production capacity of 85,000 tonnes, with most of this tonnage destined for major distilling customers in Speyside.

The barley used for malt production will be locally grown by farming
customers of the company’s agricultural merchanting division McCreath Simpson and Prentice, and will be transported into the site from its grain stores in Keith and Stracathro.

This will also assist the company, which achieved Certified B Corporation status in 2021, to reach its goal of being net zero by 2030.

Tim McCreath, managing director of Simpsons Malt.

“It’s been two-and-a-half years since we entered into the agreement to purchase the land at Greens of Rothes, so we’re delighted that Moray Council has granted planning permission in principle for our proposed maltings in Rothes,” said Simpsons Malt managing director, Tim McCreath.

“Operating a maltings in the heart of Scotch whisky country will enable us to operate more efficiently and sustainably, while also assisting our end user customers in the area with their own sustainability objectives.”

Mr McCreath thanked the local community for their co-operation and support throughout the process, and said the company has acknowledged comments raised in yesterday’s objectives.

He said Simpsons Malt would seek to work closely with the local community to find the best solutions that it can as the project moves forward.

The fifth-generation family-owned business purchased grain merchanting business WN Lindsay, in January 2021, taking on the ownership of its Keith, Stracathro, Sidlaw and Gladsmuir grain storage facilities.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Farming

United Auctions' show and sale from left UA's George Purves, judge Paul Byas, Michelle Pattullo, Hugh Dunlop and Roy Nicol of sponsors Starlyne Macmin Group.
Holehouse wins show at UA Stirling
SALE TOPPER: George Milne's overall champion sold for £3,200.
Fife breeder tops NCC female sale at Lockerbie
Farmers are being urged to be more cautious when working with bales.
Bale danger warning for farmers
New board members from left, Gordon McKilligan, Colin Flett, Bruce Mackie, Mark MacCallum, Peter Kennedy and John Kerr.
Local farmers appointed as union board of directors
Selling for 22,000gns was this bull from Emma Paterson. Image: Kevin McGlynn.
Highland bull sells for 22,000gns to America
Work now begins on preparing for the next shooting season (Image: Richard P Long/Shutterstock)
Peter Clark: Close of shooting season doesn't mean end of hard work for land…
A group of 25 Scottish seed potato growers visited Spain.
Scottish seed potato growers fly the flag in Spain
Sale leader at 45,000gns was Easegillhead Spoton. Image: Wayne Hutchinson.
Strong Limousin trade at Carlisle
Entries are now open for trade stand exhibitors at the Royal Highland Show.
Royal Highland Show opens trade stand applications
SALE LEADER: Blackhouse Axel from the Renwick family sold for the top price of 24,000gns. Image: Wayne Hutchinson
Luing sale tops at 24,000gns

Most Read

1
Aden Caravan and Camping Park. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Caravan owner blasts 43% fee increase at Aberdeenshire caravan site
2
Inspections have been done to make sure the road is safe following the crash. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Safety inspections on A947 after ‘fireball’ tanker crash with driver taken to hospital
3
Keith Milne. Image: DC Thomson
Man guzzled pills from underpants as police tried to search him
4
This charming home comes with its own woodland. Photos supplied by Ledingham Chalmers LLP.
Wonderful woodland home on the market in Aboyne for £700,000
5
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
Serial seagull shooter ordered to surrender weapons but escapes further punishment
6
Varinder Sood's Cafe Society sits opposite the new Shell office. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
New Shell office puts Aberdeen cafes on high alert as 1,000 potential customers flood…
7
CR0041190 Reporter Name - Kathryn Wylie Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story - Court Picture Shows - Mark Hall NEEDS ID BY KATHRYN WYLLIE Wednesday the 15 February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Man with ‘drunken tongue’ hurled homophobic and religious slurs as he resisted arrest
8
14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister
9
File photo dated 25/04/22 of Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who has been urged to back a bid for a green freeport in the north east of Scotland. PA Photo. Issue date: Thursday August 11, 2022. A consortium consisting of Aberdeen City Council, Aberdeenshire Council, Port of Aberdeen, Peterhead Port Authority and the city's airport, launched the bid in June. See PA story SCOTLAND Freeports. Photo credit should read: Michal Wachucik/PA Wire
What Nicola Sturgeon delivered (and didn’t) for the north and north-east
10
Andrew Wallace admitted throwing a Pot Noodle at a group of Ukrainians. Image: DC Thomson.
Man jailed after he threw Pot Noodle at group of Ukrainians

More from Press and Journal

Aircraft at Benbecula Airport
Now overtime ban adds to Highlands and Islands Airports wage row
The Scotland Loves Local Aberdeen Gift Card. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Aberdeenshire Council invests £1.33 million on Scotland Loves Local Gift Card
Kate Forbes remains tight-lipped over SNP leadership bid
Tetris trailer
Can you spot any Aberdeen scenes? Trailer for Hollywood movie Tetris released
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 29th September '22 William (Bill) MacDowell arrives at Inverness High Court this morning as the Jury are sent out to consider their verdict in the case.
Anguish for Renee MacRae's family as detective reveals he planned fresh attempt to quiz…
Uniforms will be recycled in Argyll and Bute. Image: Shutterstock.
'Saving the purse, and planet': Argyll and Bute Council launches school uniform recycling scheme
Elgin City goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn. Image: Bob Crombie
Elgin City's 51-year-old goalkeeping coach Steven Dunn could become SPFL's oldest player
A teenager has been charged after a series of attempted break-ins in Aberdeen. Image: Stock.
Teen charged following series of crimes in Bridge of Don
John Macleod was instrumental in progressing diabetes treatment - but it's claimed his efforts are being overlooked. Image: JJR Macleod Memorial Statue Society
Aberdeen 'medical hero' to be immortalised with first storytelling statue in Scotland
Highland League Weekly EXTRA, with highlights of the Aberdeenshire Shield final between Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle, is out now.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Aberdeenshire Shield final highlights after Buckie Thistle and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented