Watch: New Aberdeenshire tourist attraction shows you how to work with sheepdogs

Tourists from around the globe can now visit Aberdeenshire and learn how to work with sheepdogs.

Gary and Michelle Bruce run Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs from their farm near Ellon.

Visitors get the chance to experience sheepdogs in action and work the dogs themselves.

The couple, who have 700 sheep and 1,200 lambs on their farm, also share their experiences working, training and trialling with their five Border Collies and share stories about life on a Scottish sheep farm.

They have a flock of 20 so-called “dog sheep” who are used to working day in, day out with the dogs and their handler in what Ms Bruce describes as their “safe space”.

Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs found gap in market

They decided to start the business after travelling around five hours to attend training clinics and realising there was a gap in the north-east market to train and demonstrate sheepherding with dogs.

Ms Bruce said: “Gary and I were self-teaching ourselves and the dogs, learning together and making lots of mistakes along the way.

“We were travelling to lots of training clinics and trying to seek advice from a lot of people.

“By chance we were up in Caithness and there were two ladies. One had travelled from Rothienorman and one from Tarves.

“We thought why are we travelling all this distance to go to a training clinic? Surely there is demand for it in the north-east.”

Not only do they attract visitors from across the north-east but also countries including America, France and Germany.

Tourists enjoy sheepdog training demonstrations

Ms Bruce, 30, said: “We’d been approached by a travel trade company who were interested in seeing sheepdogs being worked in their daily life so the demonstrations came from that really.

“It’s often people who are on holiday who will come along.

“We’ve had a German family, Americans and French.

“They enjoy being able to work the dogs themselves and seeing the sheep because we have a few different varieties of them. And getting to meet the dogs as well.

“We’ll give them some information about the area and then the dogs. Talk about the stages of the sheepdogs and then I will do a demonstration of the dogs working.

“The dog sheep are used to working with the dogs. They are settled and know their safe space is with the handler.”

The couple have five dogs Kim, who is now retired, Floss who is Ms Bruce’s main working dog, Teeick, Nell, and five-month-old Shep.

‘Stepping stone to compete’

It was in 2019 they started the business and were able to continue throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, apart from lockdown periods.

Ms Bruce, who also works as a land agent, said: “In 2019 the idea came about to run clinics and take experienced handlers in to train people.

“Farming didn’t stop during Covid and people still needed their dogs to be trained during that time.”

“Since we’ve opened we are trying to get clinics every second month and get different handlers.

“We’ve had a lot of very experienced people in, such as George Simpson, Sergio Perrelo, Jasmine Grant, and it grew from there.”

For the first year they worked out of their garden shed but soon realised they needed a permanent base.

In 2020 the Dog House log cabin was built, equipped with a wood-burning stove, kitchen and toilet.

“I’m really pleased with how the clinics have grown and would like to continue doing them every second month.

“There’s been opportunities available for people to receive funding to have lessons so we can provide a platform for them going to compete in the trials.

“That is the aim. We are a stepping stone for people to be able to go on and trial and receive this training from the top handlers to then be able to compete at a high level at trials.”

Sheepdogs find work rewarding

Looking to the future, Ms Bruce is hoping to build the profile of Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs and has already received backing from tourism body Visit Aberdeenshire.

She said: “We are trying to build up the brand and awareness to let people know what we offer.

“I would like to get more people to understand collies. They are different. Their reward isn’t treats when they are working.

“Their reward is actually getting to work and being allowed to do that.

“A lot of the people who come to us have maybe a couple or lots of sheep.

“It’s allowing them to come have a lesson and speak to other people. It’s a networking opportunity.

“Farming can be a lonely place so it’s nice to come and meet and have a chat.”

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “VisitAberdeenshire was able to provide advice to Michelle and Gary when an international tour operator asked us about opportunities for their clients to experience a sheepdog demonstration in Scotland.

“Our intervention allowed an initial idea to flourish into a sellable product for this wonderful local business, and secure new business for the north-east.”