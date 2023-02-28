Watch: New Aberdeenshire tourist attraction shows you how to work with sheepdogs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Watch: New Aberdeenshire tourist attraction shows you how to work with sheepdogs

By Kelly Wilson
February 28, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: February 28, 2023, 6:25 pm
Gary & Michelle Duncan have launched Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs at their farm near Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Gary & Michelle Duncan have launched Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs at their farm near Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Tourists from around the globe can now visit Aberdeenshire and learn how to work with sheepdogs.

Gary and Michelle Bruce run Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs from their farm near Ellon.

Visitors get the chance to experience sheepdogs in action and work the dogs themselves.

The couple, who have 700 sheep and 1,200 lambs on their farm, also share their experiences working, training and trialling with their five Border Collies and share stories about life on a Scottish sheep farm.

They have a flock of 20 so-called “dog sheep” who are used to working day in, day out with the dogs and their handler in what Ms Bruce describes as their “safe space”.

Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs found gap in market

They decided to start the business after travelling around five hours to attend training clinics and realising there was a gap in the north-east market to train and demonstrate sheepherding with dogs.

Ms Bruce said: “Gary and I were self-teaching ourselves and the dogs, learning together and making lots of mistakes along the way.

“We were travelling to lots of training clinics and trying to seek advice from a lot of people.

Michelle &amp; Gary Bruce with their dog Teeick in between them
Michelle & Gary Bruce with their dog Teeick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“By chance we were up in Caithness and there were two ladies. One had travelled from Rothienorman and one from Tarves.

“We thought why are we travelling all this distance to go to a training clinic? Surely there is demand for it in the north-east.”

Not only do they attract visitors from across the north-east but also countries including America, France and Germany.

Tourists enjoy sheepdog training demonstrations

Ms Bruce, 30, said: “We’d been approached by a travel trade company who were interested in seeing sheepdogs being worked in their daily life so the demonstrations came from that really.

“It’s often people who are on holiday who will come along.

“We’ve had a German family, Americans and French.

“They enjoy being able to work the dogs themselves and seeing the sheep because we have a few different varieties of them. And getting to meet the dogs as well.

Sheepdog Teeick, crouching low to herd
Teeick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“We’ll give them some information about the area and then the dogs. Talk about the stages of the sheepdogs and then I will do a demonstration of the dogs working.

“The dog sheep are used to working with the dogs. They are settled and know their safe space is with the handler.”

The couple have five dogs Kim, who is now retired, Floss who is Ms Bruce’s main working dog, Teeick, Nell, and five-month-old Shep.

‘Stepping stone to compete’

It was in 2019 they started the business and were able to continue throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, apart from lockdown periods.

Ms Bruce, who also works as a land agent, said: “In 2019 the idea came about to run clinics and take experienced handlers in to train people.

“Farming didn’t stop during Covid and people still needed their dogs to be trained during that time.”

“Since we’ve opened we are trying to get clinics every second month and get different handlers.

A small herd of the sheep at Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs
The dog sheep work alongside Mr & Mrs Bruce at demonstrations. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“We’ve had a lot of very experienced people in, such as George Simpson, Sergio Perrelo, Jasmine Grant, and it grew from there.”

For the first year they worked out of their garden shed but soon realised they needed a permanent base.

In 2020 the Dog House log cabin was built, equipped with a wood-burning stove, kitchen and toilet.

“I’m really pleased with how the clinics have grown and would like to continue doing them every second month.

“There’s been opportunities available for people to receive funding to have lessons so we can provide a platform for them going to compete in the trials.

“That is the aim. We are a stepping stone for people to be able to go on and trial and receive this training from the top handlers to then be able to compete at a high level at trials.”

Sheepdogs find work rewarding

Looking to the future, Ms Bruce is hoping to build the profile of Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs and has already received backing from tourism body Visit Aberdeenshire.

She said: “We are trying to build up the brand and awareness to let people know what we offer.

“I would like to get more people to understand collies. They are different. Their reward isn’t treats when they are working.

“Their reward is actually getting to work and being allowed to do that.

“A lot of the people who come to us have maybe a couple or lots of sheep.

Gary and Michelle Bruce of Aberdeenshire sheepdogs, standing in hats and gilets in front a small number of sheep.
The couple plan to keep growing Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

“It’s allowing them to come have a lesson and speak to other people. It’s a networking opportunity.

“Farming can be a lonely place so it’s nice to come and meet and have a chat.”

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “VisitAberdeenshire was able to provide advice to Michelle and Gary when an international tour operator asked us about opportunities for their clients to experience a sheepdog demonstration in Scotland.

“Our intervention allowed an initial idea to flourish into a sellable product for this wonderful local business, and secure new business for the north-east.”

