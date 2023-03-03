Union appeals for farmers to report predator damage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Union appeals for farmers to report predator damage

By Katrina Macarthur
March 3, 2023, 10:19 am
Farmers are encouraged to help raise awareness of predator damage.
Farmers are encouraged to help raise awareness of predator damage.

Farmers who lose sheep to suspected predation are encouraged to get behind Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture’s (SASA) project to raise awareness on the severe damage apex predators are causing.

The survey, supported by NatureScot, NFU Scotland (NFUS) and Scottish Land and Estates (SLE), is running in its second year to promote the needs for evidence and opportunity in DNA sampling.

Last year, 21 farms located in Aberdeenshire, the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, and Midlothian, participated in the project to help identify which species lambs had been killed by.

Results proved that predator DNA can be reliably retrieved from lamb carcasses, even by farmers who collected the samples themselves.

The carcasses of 17 lambs were swabbed for predator DNA and submitted for post-mortem analysis, with an additional two live lambs and three sets of carcass remains  swabbed for DNA only.

Post-mortem analysis results found that six of the lambs had wounds consistent with predation such as evidence of bleeding at the wound site and in surrounding tissues.

These wounds were most commonly in the form of small puncture wounds to the head, neck and jaw.

Predation could not be ruled out for two further lambs due to extensive scavenging and the remainder showed evidence consistent with scavenging after death.

Wounds associated with scavenging after death included missing head, limbs and/or organs, broken bones, open abdomen and injuries to eyes and tongue.

Lorna Paterson has already been working with farmers to provide answers.

From the DNA results, swabs from 22 lambs were collected by farmers using instructions provided by SASA, of which 17 also had port-mortem results available.

Of those 22 lambs, fox DNA was obtained from 19, including the six that exhibited evidence consistent with predation and badger DNA was obtained from the remains of one lamb.

Dog DNA was present on three lambs and on two occasions, dog DNA was present alongside fox DNA, with another alongside badger DNA.

SASA said it was likely that this is a result of contamination by farm dogs and said it was not possible to retrieve DNA from two lambs, one of which was stillborn and one which was still alive but was found with facial injuries.

Lorna Paterson, NFUS north-east regional manager, attended the Royal Northern Spring Show on Wednesday and encouraged farmers to send in photographic evidence to the union of livestock killed or harmed by badgers or other species.

“We need to raise awareness and provide evidence to illustrate the power of badgers, foxes and other species to government and the public,” she said.

“I have already been working with farmers by going to their farms and collecting dead sheep to take in for DNA and post-mortem analysis.

“Last year’s survey produced the results but sample size was small and almost half of the samples came from the one farm. The study would benefit from an additional year of data from a greater number of farms.”

All participation will be on a voluntary basis and farmers will remain anonymous throughout the whole project.

Contact NFUS for more information.

