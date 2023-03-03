Union appeals for farmers to report predator damage

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Farmers who lose sheep to suspected predation are encouraged to get behind Science and Advice for Scottish Agriculture’s (SASA) project to raise awareness on the severe damage apex predators are causing.

The survey, supported by NatureScot, NFU Scotland (NFUS) and Scottish Land and Estates (SLE), is running in its second year to promote the needs for evidence and opportunity in DNA sampling.

Last year, 21 farms located in Aberdeenshire, the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, and Midlothian, participated in the project to help identify which species lambs had been killed by.

Results proved that predator DNA can be reliably retrieved from lamb carcasses, even by farmers who collected the samples themselves.

The carcasses of 17 lambs were swabbed for predator DNA and submitted for post-mortem analysis, with an additional two live lambs and three sets of carcass remains swabbed for DNA only.

Post-mortem analysis results found that six of the lambs had wounds consistent with predation such as evidence of bleeding at the wound site and in surrounding tissues.

These wounds were most commonly in the form of small puncture wounds to the head, neck and jaw.

Predation could not be ruled out for two further lambs due to extensive scavenging and the remainder showed evidence consistent with scavenging after death.

Wounds associated with scavenging after death included missing head, limbs and/or organs, broken bones, open abdomen and injuries to eyes and tongue.

From the DNA results, swabs from 22 lambs were collected by farmers using instructions provided by SASA, of which 17 also had port-mortem results available.

Of those 22 lambs, fox DNA was obtained from 19, including the six that exhibited evidence consistent with predation and badger DNA was obtained from the remains of one lamb.

Dog DNA was present on three lambs and on two occasions, dog DNA was present alongside fox DNA, with another alongside badger DNA.

SASA said it was likely that this is a result of contamination by farm dogs and said it was not possible to retrieve DNA from two lambs, one of which was stillborn and one which was still alive but was found with facial injuries.

Lorna Paterson, NFUS north-east regional manager, attended the Royal Northern Spring Show on Wednesday and encouraged farmers to send in photographic evidence to the union of livestock killed or harmed by badgers or other species.

“We need to raise awareness and provide evidence to illustrate the power of badgers, foxes and other species to government and the public,” she said.

“I have already been working with farmers by going to their farms and collecting dead sheep to take in for DNA and post-mortem analysis.

“Last year’s survey produced the results but sample size was small and almost half of the samples came from the one farm. The study would benefit from an additional year of data from a greater number of farms.”

All participation will be on a voluntary basis and farmers will remain anonymous throughout the whole project.

Contact NFUS for more information.