NFU Mutual Aberdeen City and Shire expands its agency

By Katrina Macarthur
March 4, 2023, 9:12 am
Ross Silvers, Tommy Brodie, Stephen Hepburn and new partner Sarah Law celebrate the agency’s expansion.

A farmer’s wife from Huntly was recently appointed a partner of NFU Mutual’s Aberdeen City and Shire agency.

The agency, which was formed in 2022 following a merger to create a brand new combined office based at Thainstone Centre, Inverurie, has doubled its staff to 17 in the last year.

Sarah Law, who previously worked as a business development manager in the oil and gas industry, joined the branch in January and brings a wealth of experience in commerce.

As a farm owner with her husband, she understands the needs and challenges faced by rural customers too.

“I am thrilled to be joining the NFU Mutual Aberdeen City & Shire agency as a partner,” said Sarah.

“The business has a rapidly expanding portfolio, including commercial channels. It is such an important time for businesses of all sizes to have the best quality insurance in place.”

Other appointments at the agency include new business development manager Warren Vale, who will focus on the successful growth of the business by increasing the number of new commercial customers joining the agency.

Warren Vale, Emma Ross, Vivienne Merchant, Lynn Batham, Joanne Stewart, Joe Folan. 

He is joined by commercial account executives Emma Ross and Lynn Batham, who were also appointed in the last year to complement the existing team of commercial account handlers.

Stephen Hepburn, lead partner at NFU Mutual Aberdeen City and Shire, said: “This is a very exciting time for us as we see the merged office go from strength to strength, with not only the appointment of Sarah Law as partner but the doubling of staff in less a year and an ever-growing commercial team.

“There is a demand for sound business advice when it comes to insurance, especially post-Covid and as we face the ever-growing risks around cyber security. Customers are facing so many challenges so sitting down with an agent and discussing the risks to your business is crucial – now more than ever.”

For more information on the range of NFU Mutual insurance services, or NFU membership, please feel free to contact the Aberdeen City & Shire agency on 01467 625424 or aberdeen_agency@nfumutual.co.uk

