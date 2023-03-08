Farmers deliver damning verdict on ’embarrassing’ Scottish Government policy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Farmers deliver damning verdict on ’embarrassing’ Scottish Government policy

By Katrina Macarthur
March 8, 2023, 8:29 am Updated: March 8, 2023, 11:38 am
Scottish farms raise fewer than 400,000 cows now - a figure that is 'absolutely tiny' in world terms.
A leading Scottish farmer has said the SNP-Green government’s fiasco surrounding future policy support is “completely embarrassing” and will make no “difference to the real world we are living in”.

Jim Walker, who chairs the Suckler Beef Climate Change Group Programme Board, attended a recent Rural Affairs and Islands committee, which saw the future agricultural policy top on the agenda.

Mr Walker did not hold back on his criticism of the government’s failing support and said that officials ignored the programme he outlined two years ago, despite similar schemes being proven to work in Australia and Ireland.

“In the beef sector, an animal is at least two years old before she has her first calf so there is simply not time to make the kind of changes we need,” he said.

“Beef farmers in particular are operating in a total vacuum and against an economic background of the highest fertiliser prices, feed costs and fuel costs in history and the best prices for cull animals cows that we have ever seen.

“Farmers are culling animals like there is no tomorrow, partly because they cannot afford to keep them and partly because they are getting the best price that they have ever had.

‘No way on earth’ Scottish Government farm initiatives will help

“We are under 400,000 cows now – we are absolutely tiny in world terms. We have a very efficient and tough competitor right across the Irish Sea, with access to our market, called southern Ireland.”

Mr Walker referred to one of the government’s new payments of £250 for specific interventions, such as vet screening of livestock for certain diseases.

“With the addition of £250 to get a vet to write a health plan, my business would be eligible for £1,250 over two years for all these new initiatives.

“We keep hearing that we have a climate emergency, but that £1,250 would not even pay for the disinfectant that we use while we calve 700 cows per year.

“The current measures are definitely embarrassing, and there is no way on earth that they will make any difference to what is happening in the real world that we are all living in.”

‘This perilous situation cannot continue for farmers’

Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton, was also present in the meeting.

Ms Hamilton described the committee session as “eye-opening” and exposed the “overwhelming failures” of government in ensuring that farmers are “fully equipped and resourced” with clear policies for the future.

Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton. Photo by Phil Wilkinson Photography

She highlighted that Andrew Moir, the chair of the Arable Climate Change Group told the committee that the arable sector is “leaving the Scottish Government way behind” with the things they are already doing with new technology.

“SNP-Green ministers should have been squirming and feeling ashamed tuning into this session,” said Ms Hamilton.

“The dithering and delaying over future policy should be a source of shame for ministers and the sector is crying out for support and ministers to be on their side.

“This perilous situation cannot continue for farmers, crofters and the agriculture sector. They must understand the anger from the industry and I will continue to hold ministers’ feet to the fire over their policy failures.”

