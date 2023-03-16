Funding boost for crofters as Croft House Grant scheme updated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business Farming

Funding boost for crofters as Croft House Grant scheme updated

By Katrina Macarthur
March 16, 2023, 8:46 am Updated: March 16, 2023, 8:59 am
The Scottish Government is increasing the Croft House Grant scheme from 40% to 60% of the total project cost.
The Scottish Government is increasing the Croft House Grant scheme from 40% to 60% of the total project cost.

Crofters in Scotland will be able to apply for larger sums of money to upgrade their housing through the Croft House Grant scheme.

The Scottish Government is increasing the grant rate for home improvements from 40% to 60% of the total project cost, with a maximum grant of £38,000.

The grant scheme also supports crofters to build new homes, allowing them to maximise the full potential of their crofts and to retain and attract people to remote and rural communities.

‘Crofters are so important’

Since the scheme was launched in 2007, more than £24.2 million has been awarded to over 1,100 families and individuals living and working in rural and island communities.

In 2022, the government awarded more than £850,000 in the Croft House Grant funding to support 28 crofters and their families.

Mairi Gougeon, cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands, said: “Crofters are so important to our rural and island communities. They play an integral role contributing to the long-term sustainability of these often fragile areas.

The Croft House Grant enables crofters to enjoy the full potential of their crofts while generating economic success and I have seen first-hand the difference it can make.

“We must do all we can to attract and retain people in our crofting communities, particularly young families. That’s why we are committed to continuing and improving this vital support.”

‘Very effective scheme’

Mairi Gougeon is cabinet secretary for rural affairs and islands.

Chief executive of the Scottish Crofting Federation, Patrick Krause said: “Housing and fuel poverty are major issues we face in rural Scotland and despite the soaring costs, we need more homes, homes that are ecologically sound. This is very welcome news.

“It is hearting to see Scottish Government adding to a very effective scheme that has helped hundreds of families to get established and particularly in helping with improvements to existing buildings, upgrading to be more environmentally efficient, extending and bringing older buildings back into use. It is a win for all.”

Scottish Crofting Foundation chief executive, Patrick Krause.

Crofting tenure requires crofters to live within 32km of their croft and provide their own housing so the Croft House Grant can assist crofters to meet their statuary duty.

There are four application rounds every year in March, June, September and December.

Eligible applications are assessed using a scoring system which is designed to target support at those who would not be able to build or improve their home without grant support.

Find out more about the Croft House Grant scheme and how to apply on the Scottish Government’s Rural Payments and Services website.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
Disappointment as higher energy relief not extended to agriculture
John Scott from Fearn Farm is vice-president of the Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society.
Tain farmer appointed vice-president of Beef Shorthorn Society
Paul Johnson, managing director of Barenburg UK, left, shaking hands with Johnny Watson of Watson Seeds.
Barenbrug UK acquires Watson Seeds
Scotland's Beef Event will take place in June at Dalswinton Estate.
Dumfriesshire estate to host Scotland's Beef Event
The charity ploughing match will take place on Saturday at Knocknagael Farm, Inverness.
Inverness charity sheep dog trials to return this weekend
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak holds a Q&A session about the Windsor Framework at Coca-Cola HBC in Lisburn, Co Antrim in Northern Ireland. Image: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.
Richard Wright: Will the UK be part of EU Horizon plan?
Hugh Kennedy won the prestigious John Dennison award.
Holstein stalwart wins lifetime achievement award
SALE LEADER: Two-year-old Lyn fetched 8,000gns.
Top-priced working dog sold to America
Jane Craigie recently travelled to Jalisco in Mexico with the International Federation of Agricultural Journalists.
Jane Craigie: What next for Scottish agri food trade post-Brexit?
Cammy Wilson presents the overall award to Nia Hunter from Shetland.
Shetland young farmer wins top title at Lantra Scotland's Awards

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Thomas Clarks couriered drugs to the highlands to pay for a family pet. Picture shows; Inverness Justice Centre, Thomas Clark. N/A. Supplied by Design Team Date; 14/03/2023
Unemployed dad became drug courier to pay for family pet
2
Two males stole £50 worth of goods from Hillside Farm Shop. Image: Hillside Farm Shop
Shameless thieves caught on CCTV stealing baked goods from Aberdeenshire honesty box farm shop
3
Baby Blake Nilssen was left with serious burns after the incident at Little Dreams
Family of baby burned by bleach at Aberdeen nursery secure payout of more than…
4
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Damien Dyer leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Danny McKay/ DC Thomson Date; 15/03/2023
Ex-prisoner hoping to enjoy first Christmas of freedom drink-drives his way back into jail
5
Elgin town centre has lost the likes of Woolworths and Junners over the years. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DCT Media
Gone but not forgotten: Five closed Elgin shops that you miss
6
Interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Barry Robson grateful for Scott Brown’s blessing on Aberdeen manager role – as he…
7
New BBC series Highland Cops will feature the work of police officers across the Highlands and Islands. Image: BBC Scotland
First look: Check out new BBC series that will put spotlight on Highland Cops
8
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
9
Dawn Forrest owns Blether in Cults and had been hoping the government would announce more support for smaller businesses during the budget. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson.
Aberdeen cafe owner paying £2,500 per month in energy bills says more should be…
10
Market Bar Inverness
Celebrated Inverness pub Market Bar has £100,000 slashed from asking price after two years…

More from Press and Journal

Highland League Weekly EXTRA highlights of Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle are available here NOW.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly EXTRA - Brora Rangers v Buckie Thistle highlights
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Highland Council e-cargo bike pilot Picture shows; Sustrans e-cargo bikes. Unknown. Supplied by Sustrans Date; Unknown
Workers on electric bikes will carry out litter picking and maintenance under new Highland…
Drivers have been asked to reduce their speed on the road. Image: Google Maps
Fuel tanker off the road in Shetland not expected to be moved until next…
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. Norma MacLeod back early bird cancer campaign Picture shows; Norma MacLeod. Stornoway . Supplied by Be an Early Bird campaign Date; Unknown
Stornoway breast cancer survivor backs early bird cancer campaign
Nobody's Child pop-up store will be in Aberdeen until August. Image: M&S.
Pop-up shop selling eco-conscious women's fashion brand opens at M&S in Aberdeen
Furious residents are fighting against Aberdeen City Council's decision to close Woodside Library. Image: Kirstie Topp / DC Thomson.
Library body calls for 'strong reconsideration' of move to shut six Aberdeen libraries
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court story Picture shows; Richard Davidson. Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Drunk son hurled vodka bottle at Land Rover after parents confronted him over secret…
Head along to Cafe Boheme for a decadent dessert. Image: Chris Sumner / DC Thomson
Talk of the Town: Warming Vietnamese takeaway, cosy cafes and a Mother's Day feast
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
Ken Amer is setting up a new charity in Orkney
Orkney photographer will use new charity to help raise awareness of prostate cancer

Editor's Picks

Most Commented