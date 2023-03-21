Caithness ploughmen battle for top titles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ploughmen were out in force recently at the North and West Caithness Ploughing Association’s 32nd annual ploughing match at Cromiequoy Farm, Watten.

The event, hosted by kind permission of Jim Macdonald, saw well-known ploughmen from Morayshire tasked with judging the various classes.

Gordon Hepburn Snr and Raymond Middleton, from Elgin, judged the 12” classic and vintage trailing classes, while Graham Mutch from Elgin, and Willie MacDonald from Mosstodloch, headed up the reversible, multi-furrow reversible and vintage mounted classes.

Sandy Younger, from Hoy, crossed the water to judge the best kept tractor while long-standing association member George Mackay, from Wick, was steward for the day.

James Tait from Mey, and Gavin Robertson from Barrock, who were both ploughing in the reversible two and three furrow classes battled it out for the champion on the field.

Mr Tait edged out Gavin to take the overall trophy donated by the family of the late William Farquhar Folly, while Gavin stood reserve overall and won the Grove Lounge cup.

The William Munro Memorial trophy for the winner of the 12″ and over class and the Alister Macleod Memorial Cup for the best start and finish went to Graeme Mackay from Buldoo.

Willie Mackay from Biggins won the classic class, while James Tait from Mey, was the winner of the two and three furrow reversible class and overall winner of the reversible classes.

In the multi-furrow section, champion went to William Ronaldson from Lower Gillock, who also won the best ploughed lot by a Young Farmers member and stood third overall on the field.

The late Pink Mackay cup for the winner of the vintage mounted class and the North of Scotland Milk Marketing Board shield for the winner of the multi-furrows went to Michael Sutherland from Thurso.

John Matheson from North Kessock, who was the furthest travelled competitor, was the winner of the vintage trailing class and Craig Gunn, Quoys of Reiss, won the association shield for being the youngest ploughman.

Results

12” and over – 1, best start, finish and straightest fur – Graeme Mackay, Buldoo; 2, William Campbell, Gersa; 3, John Gunn, North Killimster.

Classic – 1, best finish and straighest fur – Willie Mackay, Biggins; 2, Iain Sinclair, Thurso; 3, Don Macleod, Lyth. Best start – Andrew Sinclair, Toftcarl.

Reversible 2 and 3 furrow – 1, James Tait, Mey; 2, Gavin Robertson, Barrock.

Multi-furrow – 1, overall and 30 years and under, William Ronaldson, Lower Gillock; 2, best start, finish and under 21 years – Scott Rosie, Hunster; 3, Donald Campbell, Castletown.

Best start – David Anderson, Watten.

Straightest fur – Campbell Morrison, The Hirsel.

Vintage mounted – 1 and best start, Michael Sutherland, Thurso; 2, best finish and straightest – Gerald Macleod, North Kessock; 3, James Mackay, Biggins.

Vintage trailing – 1 and best start, John Matheson, North Kessock; 2, best finish and straightest fur, George Williamson, Dixonfield.

Young Farmers – 1, William Ronaldson; 2, William Campbell; 3, John Gunn.

Furthest travelled – John Matheson, North Kessock.

Oldest ploughman – Gerald Macleod, North Kessock.

Best looking ploughman – Donald Campbell, Castletown.

Best vintage tractor – George Williamson, Dixonfield.

Best kept tractor – Campbell Morrison, The Hirsel.

Neatest ends on the field – Gavin Robertson, Barrock.