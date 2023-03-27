Farming’s future lies in working with nature

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business Farming

Farming’s future lies in working with nature

How tackling the biodiversity emergency can benefit everyone.

In partnership with NatureScot
NatureScot staff undergoing research as part of its Farming with Nature programme.

Agriculture uses 70% of land in Scotland, so it makes sense that our farmers and crofters will have a key role to play as we tackle the biodiversity emergency. Here we take a closer look at the importance of farming with nature for our shared future.

Scotland, and indeed the whole planet, is in a precarious position. Daniel Gotts, programme manager for Farming with Nature at NatureScot, says: “We’re facing two emergencies: nature and climate.

“We need people from all parts of society and all economic sectors to help tackle these emergencies.

“All farmers and crofters need to be involved, because farming and crofting cover most of Scotland’s land. It’s intricately linked with nature and biodiversity, and has an impact on climate change.”

Plans are afoot to help address this major challenge, including the Scottish Government’s Biodiversity Strategy 2045 which sets out a vision for Scotland’s nature-rich future.

The role of farming in nature and biodiversity

Transforming the way we use and manage land will be critical to help nature recover. The Scottish Government’s Vision for Scottish Agriculture sees Scotland as leading the way in sustainable and regenerative farming.

And farmers and crofters will be key drivers of this change, helping to restore nature, reverse species loss and reduce carbon emissions.

After all, changes to agricultural practice over the last century have contributed to the loss of nearly 25% of our wildlife in the last 30 years. That includes significant decreases in farmland bird numbers (a 50% loss of greenfinch, kestrel and lapwing) and a long-term decline in pollinators and species-rich grasslands.

Daniel explains: “For all understandable reasons, we’ve intensified food production to produce livestock, dairy products, cereals and other crops. That has had an effect on both the climate and on nature.

“There are significant emissions from agriculture, but some well-managed farmlands and croftlands can be an important way of capturing and storing carbon, taking it out of the atmosphere.

“Biodiversity has been affected by the intensification of cultivation, increased livestock numbers, the use of pesticides, and the conversion of habitat to farmland – that has led to a decline in nature across a lot of farmland.

“Measures have been in place now for a number of years to reverse that. These are having an effect in certain areas and there’s been some progress.”

However, major agricultural change is needed for a continual reversal of biodiversity decline. We need to look ahead, rather than at what’s behind us.

Daniel adds: “It’s not always about going back to some time and situation from the past; it’s about where do we need to get to? That’s farming with nature and nature-rich farmland, where sustainable food production can be combined with looking after nature and making space for nature.”

If Scotland can meet its ambitions for regenerative and sustainable farming, we’ll have the chance to improve our wellbeing, with local sustainable foods increasing our economic and environmental health.

Helping farmers and crofters tackle the nature emergency

Farmland in Scotland.
Agriculture uses 70% of land in Scotland. Transforming the way we use and manage land will be critical to help nature recover.

A lot of farmers and crofters already understand how food production and supporting biodiversity can go hand-in-hand.

In fact, nature-friendly and regenerative farmers are using a variety of methods to improve the health of their land. This includes:

  • Practising low-input methods and minimising chemical inputs.
  • Improving soil health by rotating crops, integrating livestock into arable systems, using no-till systems that prevent soil erosion, and growing cover crops after the crop has been harvested.
  • Planting native woodland which supports biodiversity, provides clean air, carbon storage and erosion control.
  • Protecting and restoring features such as ponds, hedges and wildflower margins to encourage diversity.

But it remains a big challenge to restore and regenerate biodiversity by 2045. Even more farmers, crofters and other land managers need to be encouraged to return nature to our fields and countryside.

Daniel says: “We recognise that we’re looking for quite a significant change over the next 20 years or so. We know many farmers are ready to make the change and we need to help them along that route, because it is a big change.”

That’s where NatureScot – Scotland’s nature agency – comes in.

What is NatureScot’s role in restoring biodiversity in farming?

NatureScot is leading four pilot projects to develop systems that protect natural capital and biodiversity. These will also help the Scottish Government in its programme to reform agricultural support.

So far this has involved working closely with farmers and crofters to develop methods of mapping and measuring the condition of habitats and levels of biodiversity. They will then test nature-friendly land management practices and how they improve environmental outcomes.

This has involved working with around 100 farmers and crofters on different farm and croft types across the country, from dairy farmers in Dumfries and Galloway to crofters looking after machair and blanket bog in the Outer Hebrides.

So what is the next phase? NatureScot is now looking at developing user-friendly digital tools to help farmers and crofters deliver benefits for nature and the climate. This includes apps to help farmers assess what nature they have on their farmlands, and the condition this nature is in.

Working closely with farmers and crofters, and getting their insight, is vital.

Daniel explains “The good thing about working with farmers and crofters on the ground is we get their feedback. That’s informing the evolution of the project all the way along, and we’re also addressing challenges like mobile connectivity in rural areas.”

For example, NatureScot is looking at how slow data downloads would impact digital tools and the use of apps that don’t need an always-on internet connection to work.

This will mean that NatureScot can create genuinely useful tools, while the farmers and crofters involved in the development can help spread the word about what they’ve been doing.

After all, knowledge exchange between peers is already strong amongst farmers and crofters. Daniel explains: “Many farmers get most of their knowledge, information and new ideas from their neighbours, rather than from anyone else.

“My family were in farming for a number of years in Orkney and then in Aberdeenshire. We were always learning things from our neighbours, sharing information. That’s a key way farmers and crofters learn.

“So it’s about helping that knowledge-gathering and knowledge-exchange process happen.”

What can farmers and crofters do now?

NatureScot is working closely with farmers and crofters to develop nature-friendly land management practices and improve environmental outcomes.

While it can feel overwhelming when thinking about the nature and climate emergency, agriculture in Scotland proves that small steps can help deliver solutions. NatureScot will be working with farmers and crofters to get there, but there’s a chance to make a real difference through farming with nature.

All farmers and crofters can get involved, if they aren’t already.

Daniel advises: “We would encourage farmers and crofters to think about what they have on their farm or croft already in terms of biodiversity. Look at how they can manage that and make it better for nature.

“And keep engaged with the development of the agricultural support framework, in whatever way – providing your input, ideas.”

Keep an eye out for NatureScot’s projects. The agency knows farmers and crofters have a lot of knowledge. It wants to work together to solve this challenge.

And ultimately, the message is clear: sustainable farming and crofting can produce high-quality food in a low-carbon way, while also delivering for nature. Farmers and crofters across Scotland are already doing this, we need to see more taking similar action.

Find out more about farming with nature and the work of NatureScot.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Farming

Construction at the factory begins in April.
Vaderstad increases capacity with factory expansion
Bonnie and Carolyn Logan, Logan Ross and Dexter Logan with the champion and reserve winners. Image: MacGregor Photography
Sale leader at Clyde and Central calf show sells to Fort William
The committee presents the £2,000 cheque to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.
New Deer Young Farmers celebrates centenary milestone
John Deere's German workforce gather to celebrate.
John Deere celebrates milestone with two millionth tractor
Hughie Mackenzie manages the Badanloch flock and is a familiar face at Lairg sales.
Decades of Cheviot breeding for Sutherland shepherd
Finlay Hunter stood overall champion with the best overwintered animal in the competition. Image: Melissa Irvine
Proud day for the next generation of young farmers
Tilly Munro pictured with her supreme champion tapped out by judge, Ian Grant. Image: Anne MacPherson
Ardgay young farmer dominates Dingwall overwintering
One of two gold awards was presented to Penderfeed Livestock Equipment for its Arrowquip Q-Catch 8 Series Squeeze Cattle Crush.
RHASS invites entries for 2023 Technical Innovation Awards 
John Matheson who won the vintage trailing class at Cromiequoy Farm near Watten.
Caithness ploughmen battle for top titles
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Diane Carmichael is taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk at the Beach Ballroom. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Portlethen mum taking ‘positive mindset’ to the Courage on the Catwalk stage
3
Plans to replace draughty Old Aberdeen windows have become something of a pane for their owner
Appeal to replace historic windows at draughty £600,000 Old Aberdeen home refused and new…
4
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Chris Sumner
Thief stole £25,000 worth of vehicles in three nights – blaming Covid lockdown
5
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
6
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man faces jail after knocking shopper unconscious and breaking his face
7
Hayden Coulson signs for the Dons. MUST CREDIT Aberdeen FC.
Dons player Hayden Coulson in search for family’s dog after A92 crash near Muchalls
8
Rena Grant, from Maud, is one of the 24 models taking part in this year's Courage on the Catwalk. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Courage on the Catwalk model says life is about making memories after cancer diagnosis
9
Either Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan or Kate Forbes will be crowned the next leader of the SNP. Image: DC Thomson.
Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next
10
Susan Shand is growing frustrated with the waiting game surrounding her move into new home with her teenager daughter. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Keith mum with MS frustrated by delays in moving into accessible home

More from Press and Journal

The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' following one-car crash on A98 near…
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager's job
A convoy system will be in place on the A90 at Hatton. Image: Google Maps.
Daytime convoy in place for A90 roadworks near Hatton from tomorrow
Stromness RNLI were called to attend at around 8pm on Saturday. Image: RNLI
Visitor to Orkney spared night on tiny island by rescuers after being cut-off by…
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 199 from Prestwick airlifted Oban RT to the scene. Image: Oban Mountain Rescue Team.
Winter weather warning from mountain rescue teams after weekend of incidents in the hills
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are 'hurting' at their current plight
Scotland's Angus Gunn applauds fans at full time after beating Cyprus. Image: SNS
Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke's goalkeeping dilemma
To go with story by Garrett Stell. The SCMA is recruiting new childminders in targeted rural and urban areas. Picture shows; Childminders. N/A. Supplied by SCMA Date; Unknown
Childminding association revives recruitment drive to fill Highlands gap
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented