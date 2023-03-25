Proud day for the next generation of young farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Proud day for the next generation of young farmers

Young farmers from throughout the north region exhibited in the Thainstone overwintering competition.

By Katrina Macarthur
Finlay Hunter stood overall champion with the best overwintered animal in the competition. Image: Melissa Irvine
Finlay Hunter stood overall champion with the best overwintered animal in the competition. Image: Melissa Irvine

Young Farmers from SAYFC’s north area were out in force at Thainstone Centre yesterday for the annual overwintering competition.

A bumper entry of 70 calves from no fewer than 40 competitors were forward for the two-day event which included 13 novice exhibitors.

Trade reached a top of £3,400 as the 38 heifers cashed in to average 381.1p per kg or £1809.74 and the 31 steers levelled at 335.9p per kg or £1715.16.

It was a good day for Garioch Young Farmers member, Finlay Hunter, from West Cairnhill, near Insch, who stood supreme champion and lifted the Calladrum Cup for the best overwintered animal.

The supreme champion from Finlay Hunter sold for £2,500 to the judge, Tommy Taylor.

The 14-year-old was competing for the first time and ruled supreme with a 13-month-old Charolais cross heifer bred by Richard Linton from Auchanland, Cornhill.

Scaling 522kg, she was purchased at Thainstone in October for £850 and is by Tweeddale Invincible.

She sold for £2,500 to the judge Tommy Taylor from Heatheryhall, Biggar, producing a gross margin of £1,650 and a daily liveweight gain of 1.35kg over 153 days.

Sale leader at £3,400 was a 10-month-old Charolais cross heifer named Moana, from Keith and District YFC member, Mark Robertson, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul.

Weighing 448kg, she stood first in her class and was purchased from Stuart and Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill.

Trade reached £3,400 from Mark Robertson

Producing a profit of £1,100 for Mark, she sold on the telephone to C Cormack, Oxnam Neuk, Jedburgh.

Just behind, at £3,100, was Faith Miskelly’s 17-month-old British Blue cross heifer weighing 570kg from Corrybrae, Kildrummy, Alford.

She sold back to her breeders, the Young family from East Sinnahard, Glenkindie, Alford, and won Faith the highest gross margin of £1,750 over 216 days.

Mark Robertson with his sale leader at £3,400.

Keith member, Jack Stuart, from Belnoe, Ballindalloch, received £3,000 for his 18-month-old Limousin cross heifer when sold to Aidan Carroll, Edendiack, Huntly.

The heifer weighed 596kg and was bred by the Robertsons at Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry.

Owen Young of Nether Drumallochie, Alford, sold his 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer for £2,600 to the same buyer, while Hannah Lorimer from Cadgerford, Kingswells, received £2,550 for her 12-month-old roan heifer.

The buyer was the Muir family from Honeyneuk, Maud.

Bullock champion sells for £2,250

Finn Christie, from Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple, sold a second prize winning heifer for £2,400 to Aidan Carroll.

Charlotte Cooper’s home-bred champion from Govals, Forfar, also sold to Aidan, for £2,200.

This was an April, 2022-born Limousin cross heifer weighing 468kg.

Jayne Mitchell from Ploverwards, Grange, Keith, stood bullock champion with a 12-month-old British Blue cross named Buddy.

Jayne Mitchell parades her bullock champion which made £2,250. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

He was purchased from Gavin Greenlaw and Jenna Whyte, Balgairn, Ballater, and weighed 568kg.

This one made £2,250 to the judge, Mr Taylor.

The presentation held on the Friday afternoon saw the novice award go to Amara Nairn from Clashnoir, Auchnarrow, Ballindalloch, while Keith and District YFC won the club award with 92 points.

PRIZE LIST

Unhaltered heifers – 1, Thomas Hall, Longside, Peterhead; 2, Craig Reid, Alytre, Forres; 3, Ellie Newlands, Cluny, Rafford. Unhaltered bullocks – 1, Robbie Anderson, Brenan, Laurencekirk; 2 and 3, Ashleigh Auchnie, Alytre, Rafford. Unhaltered heifers – 1, Katelyn Keir, Loanend, Glenkindie; 2, Cameron Muir, Honeyneuk, Maud; 3, Robert Anderson, Brucewells, Netherley. Unhaltered bullocks – 1, Cameron Muir, Honeyneuk, Maud; 2, Harry Ross, Coldholme, Dallas; 3, Molly Stuart, Belnoe, Chapeltown. Unhaltered heifers – 1, Jennifer Hall, Longside, Peterhead; 2, Lucy Gordon, Candacraig Home Farm, Strathdon; 3, James Strachan, New Mains, Glenkindie. Unhaltered bullocks – 1, Selina Gordon, Clochnahill, Stonehaven; 2, Amara Nairn, Clashnoir, Auchnarrow; 3, Selina Gordon. Home-bred heifers – 1 and home-bred champion – Charlotte Cooper, Govals Farm, Forfar; 2, Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Huntly; 3, Bradley Robertson, Roebank, Grange. Home-bred bullocks – 1, Harvey Stuart, Belnoe, Chapeltown; 2, Jack Stuart, Belnoe. Purchased heifers – 1, Mark Robertson, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul; 2, Thomas Hall; 3, Jennifer Hall.  Purchased bullocks – 1, Cameron Muir; 2, Molly Stuart; 3, Charlotte Cooper. Purchased heifers – 1, champion heifer and overall – Finlay Hunter; 2, Finn Christie, Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple; 3, Robert Anderson. Purchased bullocks – 1 and champion bullock – Jayne Mitchell, Ploverwards, Grange, Keith; 2, Mark Robertson; 3, Harry Ross. Purchased heifers – 1, Cameron Muir; 2, Finlay Hunter; 3, Faith Miskelly, Corrybrae, Kildrummy. Best presented and paraded – 1, Jennifer Hall; 2, Wilson Stott; 3, Hannah Lorimer.

RESULTS

Best overwintered animal – 1, Finlay Hunter; 2, Jenna Ross, Wardhead, Strichen; 3, Faith Miskelly. Overwintered steer – 1 and 2, Jenna Ross; 3, Jayne Mitchell. Overwintered heifer – 1, Finlay Hunter; 2, Faith Miskelly; 3, Hannah Lorimer, Cadgerford, Kingswells. Highest average DLWG – Steers – 1 and 2, Jenna Ross; 3, Amara Nairn, Clashnoir, Auchnarrow. Heifers – 1, Katelyn Keir; 2, Finlay Hunter; 3, Lucy Gordon. Highest margin – Steers – 1, Jenna Ross; 2, Jayne Mitchell; 3, Jenna Ross. Heifers – 1, Faith Miskelly; 2, Finlay Hunter; 3, Hannah Lorimer. Novice – 1, Amara Nairn; 2, Wilson Stott, Larach, Skene; 3, Jack Stuart. Club award – 1, Keith and District (92); 2, Vale of Alford (83); 3, Lower Speyside (45).

[[title]]

[[text]]

