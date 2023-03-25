Proud day for the next generation of young farmers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Farmers from SAYFC’s north area were out in force at Thainstone Centre yesterday for the annual overwintering competition.

A bumper entry of 70 calves from no fewer than 40 competitors were forward for the two-day event which included 13 novice exhibitors.

Trade reached a top of £3,400 as the 38 heifers cashed in to average 381.1p per kg or £1809.74 and the 31 steers levelled at 335.9p per kg or £1715.16.

It was a good day for Garioch Young Farmers member, Finlay Hunter, from West Cairnhill, near Insch, who stood supreme champion and lifted the Calladrum Cup for the best overwintered animal.

The 14-year-old was competing for the first time and ruled supreme with a 13-month-old Charolais cross heifer bred by Richard Linton from Auchanland, Cornhill.

Scaling 522kg, she was purchased at Thainstone in October for £850 and is by Tweeddale Invincible.

She sold for £2,500 to the judge Tommy Taylor from Heatheryhall, Biggar, producing a gross margin of £1,650 and a daily liveweight gain of 1.35kg over 153 days.

Sale leader at £3,400 was a 10-month-old Charolais cross heifer named Moana, from Keith and District YFC member, Mark Robertson, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul.

Weighing 448kg, she stood first in her class and was purchased from Stuart and Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill.

Trade reached £3,400 from Mark Robertson

Producing a profit of £1,100 for Mark, she sold on the telephone to C Cormack, Oxnam Neuk, Jedburgh.

Just behind, at £3,100, was Faith Miskelly’s 17-month-old British Blue cross heifer weighing 570kg from Corrybrae, Kildrummy, Alford.

She sold back to her breeders, the Young family from East Sinnahard, Glenkindie, Alford, and won Faith the highest gross margin of £1,750 over 216 days.

Keith member, Jack Stuart, from Belnoe, Ballindalloch, received £3,000 for his 18-month-old Limousin cross heifer when sold to Aidan Carroll, Edendiack, Huntly.

The heifer weighed 596kg and was bred by the Robertsons at Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry.

Owen Young of Nether Drumallochie, Alford, sold his 11-month-old Limousin cross heifer for £2,600 to the same buyer, while Hannah Lorimer from Cadgerford, Kingswells, received £2,550 for her 12-month-old roan heifer.

The buyer was the Muir family from Honeyneuk, Maud.

Bullock champion sells for £2,250

Finn Christie, from Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple, sold a second prize winning heifer for £2,400 to Aidan Carroll.

Charlotte Cooper’s home-bred champion from Govals, Forfar, also sold to Aidan, for £2,200.

This was an April, 2022-born Limousin cross heifer weighing 468kg.

Jayne Mitchell from Ploverwards, Grange, Keith, stood bullock champion with a 12-month-old British Blue cross named Buddy.

He was purchased from Gavin Greenlaw and Jenna Whyte, Balgairn, Ballater, and weighed 568kg.

This one made £2,250 to the judge, Mr Taylor.

The presentation held on the Friday afternoon saw the novice award go to Amara Nairn from Clashnoir, Auchnarrow, Ballindalloch, while Keith and District YFC won the club award with 92 points.

PRIZE LIST

Unhaltered heifers – 1, Thomas Hall, Longside, Peterhead; 2, Craig Reid, Alytre, Forres; 3, Ellie Newlands, Cluny, Rafford. Unhaltered bullocks – 1, Robbie Anderson, Brenan, Laurencekirk; 2 and 3, Ashleigh Auchnie, Alytre, Rafford. Unhaltered heifers – 1, Katelyn Keir, Loanend, Glenkindie; 2, Cameron Muir, Honeyneuk, Maud; 3, Robert Anderson, Brucewells, Netherley. Unhaltered bullocks – 1, Cameron Muir, Honeyneuk, Maud; 2, Harry Ross, Coldholme, Dallas; 3, Molly Stuart, Belnoe, Chapeltown. Unhaltered heifers – 1, Jennifer Hall, Longside, Peterhead; 2, Lucy Gordon, Candacraig Home Farm, Strathdon; 3, James Strachan, New Mains, Glenkindie. Unhaltered bullocks – 1, Selina Gordon, Clochnahill, Stonehaven; 2, Amara Nairn, Clashnoir, Auchnarrow; 3, Selina Gordon. Home-bred heifers – 1 and home-bred champion – Charlotte Cooper, Govals Farm, Forfar; 2, Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Huntly; 3, Bradley Robertson, Roebank, Grange. Home-bred bullocks – 1, Harvey Stuart, Belnoe, Chapeltown; 2, Jack Stuart, Belnoe. Purchased heifers – 1, Mark Robertson, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul; 2, Thomas Hall; 3, Jennifer Hall. Purchased bullocks – 1, Cameron Muir; 2, Molly Stuart; 3, Charlotte Cooper. Purchased heifers – 1, champion heifer and overall – Finlay Hunter; 2, Finn Christie, Newton of Balquhain, Pitcaple; 3, Robert Anderson. Purchased bullocks – 1 and champion bullock – Jayne Mitchell, Ploverwards, Grange, Keith; 2, Mark Robertson; 3, Harry Ross. Purchased heifers – 1, Cameron Muir; 2, Finlay Hunter; 3, Faith Miskelly, Corrybrae, Kildrummy. Best presented and paraded – 1, Jennifer Hall; 2, Wilson Stott; 3, Hannah Lorimer.

RESULTS

Best overwintered animal – 1, Finlay Hunter; 2, Jenna Ross, Wardhead, Strichen; 3, Faith Miskelly. Overwintered steer – 1 and 2, Jenna Ross; 3, Jayne Mitchell. Overwintered heifer – 1, Finlay Hunter; 2, Faith Miskelly; 3, Hannah Lorimer, Cadgerford, Kingswells. Highest average DLWG – Steers – 1 and 2, Jenna Ross; 3, Amara Nairn, Clashnoir, Auchnarrow. Heifers – 1, Katelyn Keir; 2, Finlay Hunter; 3, Lucy Gordon. Highest margin – Steers – 1, Jenna Ross; 2, Jayne Mitchell; 3, Jenna Ross. Heifers – 1, Faith Miskelly; 2, Finlay Hunter; 3, Hannah Lorimer. Novice – 1, Amara Nairn; 2, Wilson Stott, Larach, Skene; 3, Jack Stuart. Club award – 1, Keith and District (92); 2, Vale of Alford (83); 3, Lower Speyside (45).