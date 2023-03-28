Oilseed rape growers urged to protect potential for bonus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Oilseed rape growers urged to protect potential for bonus

ProCam agronomist says oilseed rape growers must understand what influences oil production so agronomy can be applied accordingly.

By Katrina Macarthur
Post Thumbnail

Oilseed rape growers are being urged to maximise oil content to optimise bonuses paid on top of yield as UK prices fall from £600 per tonne.

According to ProCam agronomist Daniel Hatchett, he says there is a lot to consider, particularly if an oil bonus pays 1.5% of the crop’s purchase price for every 1% of oil content above 40%.

“The key is to understand what influences oil production so agronomy can be geared accordingly,” said Mr Hatchett.

“Oil content is affected by plant density, the number of pods per plant and the number of seeds per pod. For maximum oil content, photosynthesis must be maximised therefore maintaining the correct amount of green area in the crop is key.”

‘Important period for influencing crop green area is around flowering’

Mr Hatchett said that nitrogen is a prime driver of photosynthetic activity and yield.

He said applying excessive nitrogen to push yield can affect oil contact, while severe sulphur deficiencies can also impact on both seed and oil yield.

Maintaining the correct amount of grass area in the oilseed rape crop is key says ProCam agronomist, Daniel Hatchett. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“For a tonne of seed yield, 15kg per hectare of sulphur is suggested,” he said. “If sulphur is deficient, as well as having yield implications, the chlorophyll content of seeds is raised and they turn green. This reduces quality for crushers and potentially oil content.

“As well as macronutrients, micronutrients must also be in balance. Manganese deficiency alone can drastically decrease the crop’s ability to photosynthesise, even without visible symptoms. An important period for influencing crop green area is around flowering.”

The canopy can be optimised further by applying a biostimulant treatment containing nutrients and pidolic acid at yellow bud stage.

This treatment enables the crop to use more nitrogen more effectively, helping to promote green leaf retention and chlorophyll content.

Harvesting oilseed rape: ‘it’s about finding a balance’

Mr Hatchett said that late nitrogen in oilseed rape has also been found to push yields and oil content.

“Seed filling in oilseed rape occurs over roughly six weeks, with most oil being laid down during the second half of this,” he added.

“Desiccating or swathing too early risks losing up to 2% a day in yield and compromising oil content. Harvesting too late risks seed losses due to pod shatter so it’s about finding a balance.”

He said that last season’s high oil contents could potentially be attributed to pod sealants being applied separately from desiccation due to the crop’s high value.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Farming

Bairds Malt says the expansion at Inverness will see the company sourcing more barley locally.
Malting expansion boost for Bairds Malt in Inverness
Construction at the factory begins in April.
Vaderstad increases capacity with factory expansion
Bonnie and Carolyn Logan, Logan Ross and Dexter Logan with the champion and reserve winners. Image: MacGregor Photography
Sale leader at Clyde and Central calf show sells to Fort William
NatureScot staff undergoing research as part of its Farming with Nature programme.
Farming’s future lies in working with nature
The committee presents the £2,000 cheque to Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance in Aberdeen.
New Deer Young Farmers celebrates centenary milestone
John Deere's German workforce gather to celebrate.
John Deere celebrates milestone with two millionth tractor
Hughie Mackenzie manages the Badanloch flock and is a familiar face at Lairg sales.
Decades of Cheviot breeding for Sutherland shepherd
Finlay Hunter stood overall champion with the best overwintered animal in the competition. Image: Melissa Irvine
Proud day for the next generation of young farmers
Tilly Munro pictured with her supreme champion tapped out by judge, Ian Grant. Image: Anne MacPherson
Ardgay young farmer dominates Dingwall overwintering
One of two gold awards was presented to Penderfeed Livestock Equipment for its Arrowquip Q-Catch 8 Series Squeeze Cattle Crush.
RHASS invites entries for 2023 Technical Innovation Awards 

Most Read

1
Experienced coach Steve Agnew joined Aberdeen to assist interim manager Barry Robson. Image: SNS
Steve Agnew latest as Barry Robson gets set to take Aberdeen reins for rest…
2
Education Scotland has issued a number of improvement to be made at Northfield Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
‘Good and bad in every school’: P&J readers react to damning Northfield Academy inspection…
3
Plans for a new Banchory retail park have been approved
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks all coming to Banchory as ‘long-awaited’ plans approved
4
Uig Harbour. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Ferries cancelled after fire crews called to blaze in engine room of CalMac ferry…
5
Northfield Academy
Aberdeen City Council calls for Scottish Government support after damning Northfield Academy inspection
6
19Apr13. Sheriff Court, Inverness. COURT-NO BYLINE. Pictured leaving court, Rory MacKay sentenced to 11 months in jail after steeling a purse of credit cards and then went on a crime spree in the city. . . .19/04/13
‘No alternative’ to jail for prolific Inverness thief with 89 offences of dishonesty
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
The drugs were found in Hilton Avenue in Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps.
Man charged after £65,000 worth of drugs recovered in Aberdeen
9
Cummings Park Crescent, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Boy, 17, on murder bid charge as man found with multiple stab wounds
10
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2

More from Press and Journal

Stuart and Adelle Brown are opening a new whisky distillery in Orkney. Image: Lux
Husband and wife team behind Orkney's first new whisky distillery in 138 years offer…
Alistair Carmichael MP. Image: Shutterstock.
Russian boat spotted in waters around Shetland
Banchory Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Banchory Academy closed to pupils on Wednesday
Scotland's Scott McTominay celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Scotland fan view: Scott McTominay has written his name into Hampden folklore
Campaigners around Beauly are trying to stop the pylon plans. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Community win as SSEN Transmission announce consultation period extension for power line route
James Watt has said the party will go ahead after all. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson.
'That's better': Brewdog plans beatnik EGM for Ellon in July after listening to shareholders
Craig Palmer is Scottish Chef of the Year. Image: Entier.
'Made all my hard work worthwhile': Aberdeen chef scoops top culinary accolade
The A90 is closed at St Madoes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
A90 closed due to traffic incident near to St Madoes
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel, constructed just a stone's throw away from Nevis Range’s Mountain Gondola, will open to its first stream of guests on Saturday. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Nevis Range Base Camp Hotel to open this weekend
To go with story by Sarah Bruce. A planned axe-throwing venue in Inverness moved a step closer by getting a council licence Picture shows; The empty Ponden building in Inverness. Inverness. Supplied by DC Thomson design team Date; 28/03/2023
Playback Bar: licence granted for planned axe-throwing venue as 'competitive socialising' heads for Inverness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented