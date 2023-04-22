Scottish breeders bound for judging rings at Balmoral

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A number of Scottish breeders will cross the water to judge livestock at the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society’s Balmoral Show next month.

The event, which takes place from May 10 to 13, will see Stewart Stronach of the Islavale herd at Keith, judge the Simmentals.

John Scott from Fearn Farm, Tain, will be tasked with placing the Beef Shorthorns and Murray Lyle from Mid Cambushinnie, Dunblane, will head up the Charolais section.

Hereford and Limousin breeder George Harvey from Balfron, is set to judge the beef groups of five native and continental, and exhibitor bred pairs.

Lanarkshire breeder Ian Nimmo of the Maraiscote herd will judge the Limousins and Andrew Baillie from the same region will judge the Beltex classes.

Amongst the horses, Brian McMillan from Rothesay is judging the Clydesdale section and Michael Yates, Castle Douglas, is set to judge the Holsteins.