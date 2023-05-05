Top Simmental outfits head to Aberdeenshire

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A recent reduction sale of the Wroxhall Simmental herd from Warwickshire grossed over £120,000 and saw two of the top priced lots sell north to Aberdeenshire.

The sale, held at Worcester and conducted by McCartneys, saw 32 cows with calves at foot, five in-calf cows and three in-calf heifers from the Evans family from Kington Grange Farm, Claverdon, sell the length and breadth of the UK.

Leading the way at a 6,000gns, was six-year-old Wroxall Iona Zilla, which sold along with her September-born heifer calf Wroxall NII-Zilla.

In-calf to Forsdale Gallipolo, she sold to John Tuohy’s Coose herd, Ireland.

Neil and Stuart Barclay from Harestone, paid 4,600gns for five-year-old Wroxhall Jazz Superior PP, with her September-born heifer calf Wroxhall Nautical-Superior.

She is in-calf to Coose Gambler, while the calf is by Forsdale Gallipoli.

The Barclays also paid 3,500gns for first calved heifer Wroxhall Janie Patience, with her January-born heifer calf Wroxhall Pamela, by Coose Gambler.

This one is in-calf to Wroxhall Maxi Power.

At the money, Wroxhall Jessica Lilly, sold with her heifer calf at foot Wroxhall Nilly-Lilly, for a combined 3,500gns.

The five-year-old cow scanned in-calf to Wroxhall Maxi Soup, made 2,300gns to AD Heath’s Eaton herd in Shropshire, while the September 2022-born calf made 1,200gns to Paul Rowden, Devon.

In total, 12 cows with autumn-born calves averaged £3537, 18 cows with spring-born calves levelled at £2867.08, 5 in-calf cows at £2,310 and 3 in-calf heifers averaged £2,800