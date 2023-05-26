Richard Wright: EU deal offer to Australia on the table

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The EU has published details of its initial offer on food and

agriculture as part of a potential trade deal with Australia. This will

be discussed at a high level meting of senior officials from both sides

next month, with a view to concluding an early deal. The offer is

around reduced and zero tariffs phased in over time, with lamb, beef

and dairy the controversial issues. The process is complicated by the

starting point for volumes being pre-Brexit, with the UK the biggest EU

importer from the southern hemisphere. Imports from Australia and New

Zealand have always been controversial in Europe, particularly with the

French and Irish. The European Commission is determined to avoid a

repeat of its Mercosur deal with South America, which after many years

has still not been ratified by member states. The EU offer to Australia

on agriculture appears less generous than the widely criticised deal for

the UK concluded by Liz Truss, when she was trade minister.

The deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from Black Sea ports has

been extended for a further two months. There had been fears Russia

would pull out of this agreement and reintroduce its blockade of the

ports, as part of its Spring offensive against Ukraine. However it

relented at the last minute, restoring arrangements negotiated by Turkey

and the United Nations. This will ease grain supply problems in many

countries dependent on imports and at the same time give a boost to

Uranian farmers struggling to maintain business in the face of Russian

aggression. In agreeing the deal Russia claimed it had greater

potential to solve the problem of global shortages of fertiliser and

grain; if counties that have imposed sanctions eased these for key

commodities. Ironically Russia has massive volumes of grain available

for export, following a bumper harvest last year while Europe was hit by

drought.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which

represents the world’s developed economies, says that while governments

are pursuing environmental goals for agriculture there is a lack of

coordinated thinking about the global economic impact of these

policies. It says that in ‘interconnected world’ the unilateral

adoption of environmental policies can reduce farmers’ competitiveness

and drive ‘pollution leakage’ by exporting production. It says the two

key policy areas being pursued are climate change mitigation and the

environmental impacts of pesticides. The OECD has identified two policy

routes to improve agriculture’s environmental performance while

maintaining the benefits of global markets. Neither represent perfect

solutions. The first relies on environmental policies through

regulations, which limit environmental impacts but create issues around

competitiveness and leakage. The second involves policies acting on

supply and demand, which limit competitiveness and leakage impacts but

will be slower to deliver environmental gains.