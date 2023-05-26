Richard Wright: EU deal offer to Australia on the table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Richard Wright: EU deal offer to Australia on the table

Richard Wright

By Katrina Macarthur
An agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain has been continued.
The EU has published details of its initial offer on food and
agriculture as part of a potential trade deal with Australia. This will
be discussed at a high level meting of senior officials from both sides
next month, with a view to concluding an early deal.  The offer is
around reduced and zero tariffs phased in over time, with lamb, beef
and dairy the controversial issues. The process is complicated by the
starting point for volumes being pre-Brexit, with the UK the biggest EU
importer from the southern hemisphere.  Imports from Australia and New
Zealand have always been controversial in Europe, particularly with the
French and Irish.  The European Commission is determined to avoid a
repeat of its Mercosur deal with South America, which after many years
has still not been ratified by member states.  The EU offer to Australia
on agriculture appears less generous than the widely criticised deal for
the UK concluded by Liz Truss, when she was trade minister.

The deal that allows Ukraine to export grain from Black Sea ports has
been extended for a further two months.   There had been fears Russia
would pull out of this agreement and reintroduce its blockade of the
ports, as part of its Spring offensive against Ukraine.  However it
relented at the last minute, restoring arrangements negotiated by Turkey
and the United Nations.  This will ease grain supply problems in many
countries dependent on imports and at the same time give a boost to
Uranian farmers struggling to maintain business in the face of Russian
aggression.  In agreeing the deal Russia claimed it had greater
potential to solve the problem of global shortages of fertiliser and
grain; if counties that have imposed sanctions eased these for key
commodities.  Ironically Russia has massive volumes of grain available
for export, following a bumper harvest last year while Europe was hit by
drought.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), which
represents the world’s developed economies, says that while governments
are pursuing environmental goals for agriculture there is a lack of
coordinated thinking about the global economic impact of these
policies.  It says that in ‘interconnected world’ the unilateral
adoption of environmental policies can reduce farmers’ competitiveness
and drive ‘pollution leakage’ by exporting production. It says the two
key policy areas being pursued are climate change mitigation and the
environmental impacts of pesticides.  The OECD has identified two policy
routes to improve agriculture’s environmental performance while
maintaining the benefits of global markets. Neither represent perfect
solutions. The first relies on environmental policies through
regulations, which limit environmental impacts but create issues around
competitiveness and leakage.  The second involves policies acting on
supply and demand, which limit competitiveness and leakage impacts but
will be slower to deliver environmental gains.

