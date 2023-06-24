Royal Highland Show: Turriff Beef Shorthorn breeders land top award

The Marks and Spencer Beefbreeder Championship aims to demonstrate how cattle are best judged for commercial relevance by taking into account both traditional values of conformation and EBV data.

The classes are split between native and continental and the Mair family from Muiresk, Turriff, took the top native award with their 13 month-old Beef Shorthorn bull Muiresk Strongbow by Alvie Galaxy out of Barwood Tessa Nerys. He was part of the winning progeny pair on Thursday and has exceptional liveweight gain and carcase traits.

Reserve was Thursday’s reserve Shorthorn champion, Willingham Spitfire by Willingham Lieutenant out of Willingham Eva Broadhooks from Alan Haigh, Balquhadly, Brechin.

In the continental, it was a 15 month-old Limousin bull, Glenrock Terminator by Goldies Northstar out of Eagleside Novalia from the Illingworths of Dumfries, which took top honours with the Green family’s junior male champion Simmental, Corskie Nutmeg by Kilbride Farm Haka out of Corskie Jasmine in reserve spot.

Friday is mostly given over to the ladies, with judging of dairy cattle and the interbreed champion this year was a Holstein from Brian and Michael Yates, who milk 500 head near Castle Douglas. This second calver, Eedy Crushabull Acclaim by Oh-River-Syc Crushabull was Super Heifer at Agriscot and reserve supreme at Dairy Expo.

Reserve was the Jersey second calver from the Cowhill Trust, Dumfries; Kerricks Dakota Belle by Clydevalley Dakota. She was champion and reserve interbreed at Ayr.

Adam Lawson, who milks 120 Friesians and 30 Dairy Shorthorns at West Cassingray in Fife, swept the boards in both sections with the team of 10 he had brought to the show along with local handlers who help out on the farm.

He took the Dairy Shorthorn championship with the same cow as last year Lisnamulligan Royal Kathleen by Oxton Windfall. She calved her third calf eight weeks ago, is classified 92 and giving 38 litres per day. Her grand-dam was champion at the Highland three times. Reserve was the heifer, Lisnamulligan Pepsi Swallowtail by Churchroyd Pharoah.

His Any Other Breed champion from West Fife, the Friesian second calver Lisnamulligan Honeyschaap by Oakalby Rufus and a yearling heifer was reserve.

Arthur and Susan Lawrie and their sons James and David from Cuthill Towers at Milnathort were also repeating last year’s success in the Ayrshire section, but with a different animal. This year it was the second calver, Cuthill Towers Religious Bunty by Cuthill Towers Religious which took top honours.

Taking the junior championship and reserve overall in the Red and White classes was Brian Weatherup who milk 200 cows at Parkend, Crossgates. Parkend Kimball Starlet Red by Seagull-Bay Silver Kimball calved in May and will be for sale at the Parkend Premium sale at the end of July.

RESULTS

BEEF BREEDER NATIVE

The Mair Family, Turriff, with the 13 month-old Shorthorn bull, Muiresk Strongbow by Alvie Galaxy out of Barwood Tessa Nerys. He was part of the winning progeny pair on Thursday. Reserve: Alan Haigh, Brechin, with the 13 month-old Shorthorn bull, Willingham Spitfire by Willingham Lieutenant out of Willingham Eva Broadhooks. He was reserve champion on Thursday.

BEEF BREEDER CONTINENTAL

S and T Illingworth, Dumfriesshire, with the 15 month-old Limousin bull, Glenrock Terminator by Goldies Northstar out of Eagleside Novalia. He was first in his class on Thursday and is destined for Carlisle in October. Reserve: The Green Family, Morayshire, with the 17 month-old Simmental bull, Corskie Nutmeg by Kilbride Farm Haka out of Corskie Jasmine. He was junior male champion on Thursday.

BEEF PAIRS

Limousins from Robert and Jean Graham, Bridge of Allan; Grahams Ruth by Claragh Franco out of Gigue, she was Thursday’s champion, and A W Jenkinson Farms, Lockerbie; Pabo Procters by Derrygullinane Kingbull out of Wedderburn Hannah, he was male champion on Thursday. Reserve: Aberdeen Angus from Mike and Melanie Alford, Devon, Blelack Princess Carina by Kilmaluag Eriskay out of Blelack Princess Carina, she was champion on Thursday, and Angus Neish, Wiltshire; Rodmead Prague by Skaill Eric out of Brynawelon Prim, he was reserve champion on Thursday.

NATIVE TEAMS

Herefords from T and D Harrison, Northumberland, Moralee 1 Kylie; Andrew Hughes, South Yorkshire, Coley 1 Vincent and S and G Hartwright, Oxfordshire, Spartan 1 Victorias Secret. Reserve: Aberdeen Angus’ from Alistair Clark, Ayrshire, Duncanziemere Edwina; Mike and Melanie Alford, Blelack Princess Carina and Angus Neish, Rodmead Prague.

AYRSHIRES

The Lawrie Family, Milnathort, with the second calver, Cuthill Towers Religious Bunty by Cuthill Towers Religious. She calved three months ago and is classified 86 giving 48 litres. She was fourth as a heifer last year. Reserve: John Adamson and Sons, Lanark, with a fourth calver, Swaites Bracken by West Mossgiel Modern Reality. She is 100 days calved, classified Ex90 and giving 55 litres. She was second here last year and reserve at Agri expo.

HOLSTEINS

Brian and Michael Yates, Castle Douglas, with the second calver, Eedy Crushabull Acclaim by Oh-River-Syc Crushabull. She calved at the end of January and is classified VG89 giving 55 litres. She was Super Heifer at Agriscot and reserve supreme at Dairy Expo. She was bought from Robert and Jason Helen in Southern Ireland last July. Reserve: The Laird Family, Blyth Bridge, with the second calver, MAG Pandor by Walnutlawn Sidekick. She calved in March, is classified 89 and giving 65 litres. She was purchased from France last year.

JERSEY

Cowhill Trust, Dumfries, with the second calver, Kerricks Dakota Belle by Clydevalley Dakota. She was champion and reserve interbreed at Ayr. Reserve: Katie Watson, Mauchline, with the calved heifer, Uptown Ginger Spice by St-Lo Video. She was being shown for the first time.

DAIRY SHORTHORN

Adam Lawson, Fife, with the third calver, Lisnamulligan Royal Kathleen by Oxton Windfall. She calved eight weeks ago, is classified 92 and giving 38 litres. She was champion last year. Reserve: Adam Lawson, with the calved heifer, Lisnamulligan Pepsi Swallowtail by Churchroyd Pharoah. She calved eight weeks ago and is giving 30 litres. This was her first show.

BRITISH RED AND WHITE

Brian and Michael Yates, with the second calver, Grayridge Addison Seisme Red by Farnear Aria Addison. She calved in February, is classified 87 and giving 50 litres. This was her first show. Reserve: Brian Weatherup, Fife, with the calved heifer, Parkend Kimball Starlet Red by Seagull-Bay Silver Kimball. She is giving 42 litres and being shown for the first time.

ANY OTHER BREED

Adam Lawson, with the Friesian second calver, Lisnamulligan Honeyschaap by Oakalby Rufus. She calved two months ago, is classified 87 and giving 35 litres. She was champion at West Fife. Reserve: Adam Lawson, with the Friesian yearling heifer, Lisnamulligan Grey by Bradash Contender, being shown for the first time.