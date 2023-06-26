Royal Highland Show: Gregor Milne wins overall young handler award

A young Charolais breeder from Morayshire was crowned the overall winner in the Royal Highland Show’s young handlers competition.

The next generation of stockmen and women took to the show ring yesterday to battle it out for the top award.

Husband and wife John and Kate Dykes from South Slipperfield, West Linton, had the difficult task of picking the supreme winner from six young handlers.

Fourteen-year-old Gregor Milne, from Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, came out on top, beating the goat, sheep, dairy, Clydesdale and Shetland handlers.

He was showing the family’s Charolais heifer Elgin Sunrise, a 23-month-old daughter of Maerdy Norseman, out of Elgin Jill, and was firstly tapped out as the beef winner by Lynwen Emslie from Mintlaw.

Over the in the sheep ring, the champion honours went to Finlay Barclay, a 12-year-old Beltex breeder from Ayrshire, with his own gimmer Twinsplusone Halipino.

She is by Beachy Fort William, out of a home-bred dam by Glenpark Dynamite, a tup bought in Carlisle for 3,000gns.

The judge Hannah Jackson from Dumfries said Finlay had a great knowledge of his animal and always had it standing well.