Neil Shand: Disbelief at a speech full of playground politics and no beef or substance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Neil Shand: Disbelief at a speech full of playground politics and no beef or substance

Neil Shand is chief executive of the National Beef Association

By Katrina Macarthur
To go with story by Gemma Mackenzie. National Beef Association interim chief executive, Neil Shand. Picture shows; National Beef Association interim chief executive, Neil Shand. unknown. Courtesy National Beef Association Date; Unknown
To go with story by Gemma Mackenzie. National Beef Association interim chief executive, Neil Shand. Picture shows; National Beef Association interim chief executive, Neil Shand. unknown. Courtesy National Beef Association Date; Unknown

I was fortunate enough to be invited to the QMS stand at the Royal Highland Show to hear Mairi Gougeon Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and the Islands make her much anticipated announcements on the continuation of the beef calf scheme.

We had more or less a full house of the most-efficient beef producers in Scotland with processors and retailers, both very well represented. It is difficult to imagine a better audience – you’d think it would be a perfect opportunity to showcase your plans and deliver to an industry that is desperate for details on how the new Agriculture Policy will look.

Instead, I sat and listened in utter disbelief to a plethora of playground politics, a selection of cheap shots at the Brexit vote and Boris Johnson, and every other general dig that could be made towards Westminster. The Minister bemoaned the fact Scotland had been removed from its biggest market and declared only Independence would fix that.

In terms of beef, England is Scotland’s biggest customer and biggest market, by some distance, a fact which continues to be ignored by the party in power. I’m sorry Ms Gougeon, but you’re an elected politician, supposedly serving our industry’s best interests, and we deserve better!

At the very least, you should be aware of the facts and the damage that continued political ignorance of the critical state the industry is having. Our producers do not want playground politics, they want to know how you are going to fix the issues before it is too late.

When the announcement on the extension of the beef calf scheme did come, it was brief and consistent with other announcements in that it was lacking in detail. The news is that it will continue but future payments will be based on calving index, with government working with the SBA and QMS on the detail.

The majority of bystanders were left speechless by the lack of relevant content which had little to do with our industry and was all about independence. The industry deserves better, although I do somehow feel sorry for Ms Gougeon, whose job was initially offered to – and turned down by – Kate Forbes.

The Conservatives updated us on their rural policy on Friday – it is not much better. Lots of great sound bites, but no substance. I do not wish this to sound overly political, but neither party is appealing to the rural community at the moment.

I was left with the feeling that if the SNP ditched the greens, and fully committed to Agriculture and the value of the rural economy, independence might just be achieved. By the same token, if the opposition did likewise, then it might just be stopped forever. Food for thought!

What we currently have within the UK is a car crash scenario where all the home countries have agricultural support which is funded by Westminster. Since Brexit, there is no framework to constrain countries as stipulated within the CAP; in theory the whole budget in Scotland could end up in the hands of the RSPB.

I was fortunate enough to attend the UK Farm To Fork summit at 10 Downing Street last month.

My main request was that food production resilience and security – along with self-sufficiency – be viewed as a UK issue; devolution should have no place in this sector. It is the only way to ensure our island’s food security – someone needs to wake up and smell the coffee, before it is too late.

Neil Shand is Chief Executive of the National Beef Association.

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Elgin Picture shows; The Cocktail Joint, Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin
Ruins of Duffdefiance.
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
Mary Queen of Scots was fond of taking part in Royal Hunting. But at what cost to the "wild Scots" who accompanied her?Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Mary Queen of Scots fell in love with hunting in the Highlands —…
Rachel Corsie lines up as Scotland captain ahead of a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: My delight at imminent Scotland Women return after missing last camp in…
A sculpture titled Hare Styles arrives at Stonehaven with project manager Teresa Bremner, right, and Fiona Fernie both of Clan.
What A Week: Prince William tackles homelessness and a hare hops down to harbour
Fraser Fifield
Aboyne piper Fraser Fifield's music has taken him all over the world - from…
Paul Breen
Brain aneurysm survivor's praise for NHS ahead of its milestone 75th anniversary
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin town centre: Four changes to look forward to in the coming months
Kyles forward Scott Macdonald, left, with Connor MacGregor of Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic forward Scott Macdonald
Harlaw Park. Aberdeenshire Shield final between Huntly and Banks o' Dee. Huntly's Alexander Thoirs celbrates his goal. CR0033660 16/02/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Huntly's Alex Thoirs honoured by testimonial recognition