JCB in £12 million deal with building firm

Machinery giant JCB has won one of its biggest orders of the year after a £12 million deal has been signed with national builders’ merchant Jewson.

The 900-machine order is the biggest ever placed by Tool Hire, the rental division of Jewson, in the 20 years since JCB first began supplying the company.

The bumper order of new machines includes 19c-1 E electric mini excavator models and 1TE electric site dumpers.

JCB says the electric models are considerably quieter, offering zero emissions at the point of use and comparable performance to diesel counterparts.

The order also includes JCB 8008 micro excavators, JCB 16C-1 mini excavators, 1T site dumpers and VMT160-80 vibratory tandem rollers.

Steve Fox, JCB Global Major Accounts Managing Director said the firm is delighted to mark 20 years of supplying Jewson Tool Hire with an order of such magnitude, which is testament to the quality of JCB’s compact equipment range.

He said: “The addition of electrically-powered machines demonstrates that Jewson is looking to the future and the opportunities that zero emissions machines present.”