EQ Accountants return to the Turriff Show for the third time

EQ Accountants return again this year to the Turriff Show, bringing expertise and enthusiasm for Scottish agriculture to the event.

EQ Accountants is a modern accounting, tax and business advisory practice with offices in Forfar, Dundee and Glenrothes.

For the third year running, the firm is sponsoring the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion at the Turriff Show, which will showcase and celebrate local producers throughout Aberdeenshire and beyond.

Supporting the farming industry

Its dedicated agriculture team, known as EQ Agriculture, is recognised as one of the leading providers of accountancy, taxation and business advisory services to the Scottish rural sector.

This reputation has been built up over many years and the firm continues to grow its agricultural client base through extensive experience and knowledge of the sector.

The EQ Agriculture team understands farming and the issues affecting the industry, with many of them owning and running farms themselves. They act for a range of clients including livestock and arable farmers, estates and landowners, as well as many diversified businesses operating in the rural economy throughout Scotland.

Highly regarded by clients, they are renowned for their proactive and personal approach, getting to know their clients’ circumstances and key drivers. This allows them to deliver reliable tailored support and advice to help clients achieve personal and business objectives, and create and protect wealth.

Along with general accounting support, the EQ Agriculture team regularly advises clients on several other matters to provide a proactive and comprehensive service. This includes tax planning, budgetary and financial controls, growth and diversification, support with accounting software packages and farm business appraisals.

Appearing at The Turriff Show 2023

Mark Smeaton, head of EQ Agriculture, comments: “Agriculture is a prominent sector for us, and we act for a range of rural clients across Scotland with an increasing client base across the north east.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion at the Turriff Show once again this year. It’s a fantastic way to highlight local producers with an event that all the community can get involved in.

“We will also have our own stand at the event and look forward to seeing clients and contacts at the show.”

You can visit the EQ team at stand 17 around the main ring of the Turriff Show. Make sure to pop by the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion to see the superb showcase of local produce on offer.

For more information or to discuss your own circumstances, contact the EQ Agriculture team.