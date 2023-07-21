EQ Accountants return to the Turriff Show for the third time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business Farming

EQ Accountants return to the Turriff Show for the third time

EQ Accountants agricultural team return for the third year at the Turriff Show.

Presented by EQ Accountants
The EQ Accountants team standing next to their tent at the Turriff Show.
EQ Accountants will be attending this year's Turriff Show.

EQ Accountants return again this year to the Turriff Show, bringing expertise and enthusiasm for Scottish agriculture to the event.

EQ Accountants is a modern accounting, tax and business advisory practice with offices in Forfar, Dundee and Glenrothes.

For the third year running, the firm is sponsoring the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion at the Turriff Show, which will showcase and celebrate local producers throughout Aberdeenshire and beyond.

Supporting the farming industry

Its dedicated agriculture team, known as EQ Agriculture, is recognised as one of the leading providers of accountancy, taxation and business advisory services to the Scottish rural sector.

This reputation has been built up over many years and the firm continues to grow its agricultural client base through extensive experience and knowledge of the sector.

The EQ Agriculture team understands farming and the issues affecting the industry, with many of them owning and running farms themselves. They act for a range of clients including livestock and arable farmers, estates and landowners, as well as many diversified businesses operating in the rural economy throughout Scotland.

Highly regarded by clients, they are renowned for their proactive and personal approach, getting to know their clients’ circumstances and key drivers. This allows them to deliver reliable tailored support and advice to help clients achieve personal and business objectives, and create and protect wealth.

Along with general accounting support, the EQ Agriculture team regularly advises clients on several other matters to provide a proactive and comprehensive service. This includes tax planning, budgetary and financial controls, growth and diversification, support with accounting software packages and farm business appraisals.

Appearing at The Turriff Show 2023

A photo of Mark Smeaton, head of EQ Agriculture.
Mark Smeaton, head of EQ Agriculture.

Mark Smeaton, head of EQ Agriculture, comments: “Agriculture is a prominent sector for us, and we act for a range of rural clients across Scotland with an increasing client base across the north east.

“We are delighted to be sponsoring the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion at the Turriff Show once again this year. It’s a fantastic way to highlight local producers with an event that all the community can get involved in.

“We will also have our own stand at the event and look forward to seeing clients and contacts at the show.”

You can visit the EQ team at stand 17 around the main ring of the Turriff Show. Make sure to pop by the EQ Food & Drink Pavilion to see the superb showcase of local produce on offer.

For more information or to discuss your own circumstances,  contact the EQ Agriculture team. 

More from Farming

RSABI with event sponsors Gillespie Macandrew and team members from the Galbraith Giants.
Great Glen teams racing to reach £50k fundraising target
Staff shortages were cited as a reason for higher labour costs.
Weekly wages in agriculture increase to an average £437
Sergei Kaminski shows some of the strawberries grown in the D Geddes Farms polytunnels.
Arbroath grower to supply 70 million strawberries to Asda
The Gregor Award Trust (GAT) and its committee took the opportunity to meet at the SAYFC centre during the Royal Highland Show. Back from left: Fraser Ross, Stuart Jamieson, Graham Pascall, Lewis Gallier, Front: Eve Newlands, Helen Milne, Gillian Robertson, Lorna Pascall, John Forbes and Karen Mutch.
The Gregor Award Trust gathers to present its travel awards
Graham Lennox has run Doonies Rare Breeds Farm since 1994.
'Breaks my heart': P&J readers react to Doonies Farm closure
Environment secretary Thérèse Coffey
Fury as Tory environment secretary snubs Holyrood for third time
The Caithness team of Abbie Gunn, Isla Mackay and Benjamin Rogers won the Symington Salver for junior stockmanship.
Bower YFC crowned SAYFC National Club of the Year
Callander girls celebrate their win at the Royal Highland Show
Youngsters dig deep to win war
A quality mixed livestock farm on the Highland Fringe of Aberdeenshire with potential for woodland creation.
Aberdeenshire livestock farm hits the market
New Deer Show returns on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July.
Countdown on for New Deer Show