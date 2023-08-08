Students get reassurance as industry ‘cries out’ for vets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Students get reassurance as industry ‘cries out’ for vets

A Perth practice recently held an information day to encourage more school-leavers to apply for vet school.

By Erika Hay
The UK’s vet workforce has traditionally relied on foreign vets registering to work here but numbers fell by 68% from 2019 to 2021. cattle vaccine

Much like the NHS, the veterinary profession in the UK is also suffering from severe staff shortages.

One enterprising Perth practice has done its best to encourage more school-leavers to apply for vet school by holding an information day recently.

Perth Equine Vets was established in January 2021 by Camilla Church and now has three specialist equine vets, including Camilla, and three part-time admin staff.

Camilla said: “I wanted to address the problem perceived by school students and many careers staff, that unless you are an extremely high achiever at school it is a waste of time applying for vet school.

“The industry is crying out for vets and we hosted this open day to provide students with the information and reassurance they need to apply for vet school.”

The UK’s vet workforce has traditionally relied on foreign vets registering to work here but numbers fell by 68% from 2019 to 2021, with the process of registering becoming far more difficult after Brexit.

Covid saw a rise in pet ownership putting more pressure on the industry and also large numbers of vets suffer from burnout due to the long hours and stressful nature of their job and hence leave the industry.

In particular, it is becoming increasingly hard to find practices that deal with farm animals. Camilla believes that one of the answers could be encouraging more young, home-grown talent into practice.

Over 70 fourth, fifth and sixth year students signed up for the free event, which was held at Perth College and 40 attended to hear from a panel of seven vets and vet school representatives including Paul Wood from the admissions team at the new Aberdeen School of Veterinary Science, due to open next year.

This will be the first new vet school in Scotland for 150 years and will be based at SRUC’s Craibstone campus.

Its focus will be on training vets to service the needs of the farmers, crofters and residents in rural areas of Scotland, regarded as “priority” areas.

Paul said: “The new school aims to be accessible to all types of students, offering new pathway programmes aimed at those from rural backgrounds, who are familiar with the agriculture sector, but may not have, or been able to get the required scientific foundations at school.

“Entry requirements will be lower than most other schools at two A’s and three B’s at Higher, including two sciences and two B’s at Advanced Higher including one science. We want to give anyone, who’s dream is to become a vet, a chance.”

Camilla urged the students not to be put off applying and to explore every option as every vet school has a different entry policy.

