Students get reassurance as industry ‘cries out’ for vets

Much like the NHS, the veterinary profession in the UK is also suffering from severe staff shortages.

One enterprising Perth practice has done its best to encourage more school-leavers to apply for vet school by holding an information day recently.

Perth Equine Vets was established in January 2021 by Camilla Church and now has three specialist equine vets, including Camilla, and three part-time admin staff.

Camilla said: “I wanted to address the problem perceived by school students and many careers staff, that unless you are an extremely high achiever at school it is a waste of time applying for vet school.

“The industry is crying out for vets and we hosted this open day to provide students with the information and reassurance they need to apply for vet school.”

The UK’s vet workforce has traditionally relied on foreign vets registering to work here but numbers fell by 68% from 2019 to 2021, with the process of registering becoming far more difficult after Brexit.

Covid saw a rise in pet ownership putting more pressure on the industry and also large numbers of vets suffer from burnout due to the long hours and stressful nature of their job and hence leave the industry.

In particular, it is becoming increasingly hard to find practices that deal with farm animals. Camilla believes that one of the answers could be encouraging more young, home-grown talent into practice.

Over 70 fourth, fifth and sixth year students signed up for the free event, which was held at Perth College and 40 attended to hear from a panel of seven vets and vet school representatives including Paul Wood from the admissions team at the new Aberdeen School of Veterinary Science, due to open next year.

This will be the first new vet school in Scotland for 150 years and will be based at SRUC’s Craibstone campus.

Its focus will be on training vets to service the needs of the farmers, crofters and residents in rural areas of Scotland, regarded as “priority” areas.

Paul said: “The new school aims to be accessible to all types of students, offering new pathway programmes aimed at those from rural backgrounds, who are familiar with the agriculture sector, but may not have, or been able to get the required scientific foundations at school.

“Entry requirements will be lower than most other schools at two A’s and three B’s at Higher, including two sciences and two B’s at Advanced Higher including one science. We want to give anyone, who’s dream is to become a vet, a chance.”

Camilla urged the students not to be put off applying and to explore every option as every vet school has a different entry policy.