Quality entry of livestock forward at Keith Show

Livestock producers and horse exhibitors put on a show of quality at Keith Show over the weekend where a Highland pony claimed the coveted champion of champions title.

The two-day event, which made a switch to being held on the Saturday and Sunday, rather than the Sunday and Monday, welcomed some of the north-east top breeders to the showground.

Aileen Ingram from East Comalegy, Huntly, tapped out the overall horse champion winner from Fiona Menzies, Myreton, Insch, as the show winner, ahead of the other section winners.

Having secured the overall horse honours at Keith Show some 25 years ago, this time Fiona went one better with a five-year-old gelding named Trailtrow Teviot, bought as a six-week-old foal from Gilliam McMurray, Dumfries.

He is by Strathleven Achiltibuie, out of Trailtrow Tabitha Mor.

Speaking of her choice for overall winner, Ms Ingram said: “The Highland pony is a stunning and outstanding horse, and is just typical of its breed.”

The overall beef honours went to local couple, Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson, from Upper Drakemyres, Forgie, with a home-bred two-year-old heifer named Silvermere Solero.

Firstly tapped out by beef inter-breed judge Robert McNee, from Over Finlarg, Tealing, she is by the AI bull Wesley Equinox, out of Silvermere Ocala, which is one of just six breeding females Michelle brought north with her from Cornwall.

She is in-calf to Silvermere Tsar, which the couple sold for 10,000gns at Carlisle in May.

Reece and Andrew Simmers from Backmuir, Keith – who also lifted the reserve overall honours on the same day at the Scottish National Simmental Show at Dumfries – stood reserve inter-breed beef champion.

This was the three-year-old cow Brandane Lu Lu, which the brothers bought for a centre record price of 18,000gns at the breed’s Next Generation sale of females and weaned calves in Carlisle last December.

She is by Sterling Gino, out of Sterling Candy’s FCUK.

Jim Innes of the Strathbogie flock at Huntly, had another successful day, lifting the supreme honours with an almost full brother to his Turriff Show inter-breed sheep champion and reserve overall show winner.

Brought out by shepherd Michael Leggat, was his third tup lamb destined for Lanark this month, a son of Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, out of a Milnbank Dance Monkey ewe.

Judge Hazel McNee from Over Finlarg, said the Texel was ”outstanding” and caught her eye right away, while the reserve, a Blue Texel ewe lamb, was ”sweet and cocky”.

This was Hunters Hotpants, by Stoneycroft Fifa, out of a home-bred ewe by Caryl’s Blues Captain.

The groups of three in the cattle was won by a trio of commercials from Michael and Mark Robertson, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, while the reserve honours went to Solway View British Blues from Jack Hendry, Keith, and Coul Estate, Laggan.

Cattle

Highland cattle (Judge: Jim McKechnie, Gartocharn). Champion and reserve – Morag Middleton, Fettercair, with six-year-old bull Eoin Mhor of Black Glen, by Eoin Mhor 8 of Mottistone, out of Ban Righ of Mottistone. Reserve champion at Turriff show. Reserve was seven-year old cow Boidheach Ruadh 4 of Broomrigg, by Jock of Inversnaid, out of Biodheach Ruadh 1 of Broomrigg. Bought from Dougie Fountain, Lockerbie for 2,400gns.

Aberdeen-Angus (Judge: Andrew Adam, Forfar). Champion – The Rhind family, Newton of Struthers, Kinloss, with show winning 15-month-old home-bred heifer Newton-Struthers Espresso, by the privately purchased Idvies Ed, out of Newton-Struthers Emma. Champion at Echt and Nairn, inter-breed beef at Black Isle and reserve inter-breed at New Deer and Banchory. Reserve – Charlie McCombie, Auchincrieve, Rothiemay, with 18-month-old bull Auchincrieve Eric, by Tonley Jester Eric S318, out of Auchincrieve Etna. To be retained as a herd bull.

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: Kenny Mair, Turriff). Champion – Fiona Davidson, Kirkton, Mintlaw, with five-year-old cow Coxhill Kyla M413, by Podehole Fredrick DO42, out of Coxhill Kyla 702. Bought privately in 2020. Reserve – Grant Stephen, Hatton Farm, Dallas, with 16-month-old bull Glendual Sammy, by Fearn Godfather, out of HW Gorgeous Tessa. Previous reserve junior male at Stars of the Future and champion at Nairn. Destined for Stirling in October.

Charolais (Judge: Jim Muirhead, Letham). Champion – Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson, Upper Drakemyres, Forgie, with their inter-breed winner, February, 2021-born in-calf heifer Silvermere Solero, by the AI bull Wesley Equinox, out of Silvermere Ocala. First time showing this season and in-calf to Silvermere Tsar, sold at Carlisle for 10,000gns to a Cornish buyer. Reserve – The Milne family, Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, with 16-month-old bull Elgin Topper, which is the first son from the £20,000 bull Thurso Paul, shared with the Thurso herd. Bred out of Elgin Jenn, he is destined for Stirling in October.

Limousin (Judge: Andrew Weir, Bonnybridge). Champion – Anside Pedigree Livestock, Braehead, Drummuir, with 14-month-old bull Anside Titan, by Anside Prometheus, out of Anside Nala. Reserve champion at Nairn and heading to Stirling in October. Reserve – The Davidson Family, Corsairtly, Keith, with 17-month-old bull Corsairtly Troy, by Dyke Luke, out of the Ronick Inspector-sired, Corsairtly Mindy. Male champion at New Deer, reserve champion at Turriff and heading to Stirling in October.

Simmental (Judge: Colin Fordyce, Meigle). Champion – Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith, with three-year-old cow Brandane Lu Lu, by Sterling Gino, out of Sterling Candy’s FCUK. Bought at Carlisle last year. Reserve – The Green family, Corskie, Garmouth, April 2022-born Corskie Namenco, by Kilbride Farm Haka, out of Corskie Iam-Enna. Also won the junior inter-breed and was reserve junior female at the Highland Show.

British Blue (Judge: Andrew Weir). Champion – Jack Hendry, Heads of Auchinderran, Keith, with yearling heifer Solway View Rainbow, by the 27,000gns Solway View Odin, out of a former Royal Highland Show champion, Solway View Milly. She was purchased at Carlisle in May for 18,000gns. Reserve – Coul Estate, Laggan, Newtonmore, with 30,000gns Solway View Ria, also bought in Carlisle. This 19-month-old is by Dodou De St Renacle, out of Solway View Milly.

Cross cattle haltered (Judge: Craig Malone, Cardenden). Champion – Blair Duffton, Huntly, with the Charolais cross yearling heifer Golden Girl, bred by Duncan Semple, Dippen, and bought at Stirling last year for £5,000. Champion at Campbeltown Show in 2022. Reserve – The Robertson family, Fodderletter Farms, Tomintoul, with Lucky For Some, a similarly aged heifer bought at the Caley YF sale from Dexter Logan, where she stood pre-sale champion. By a Ronick sire, out of a Limousin cross cow. Reserve at Echt and Nairn.

Cross cattle unhaltered (Billy Stewart, Bridge of Marnoch). Champion – Angus Greenlaw, Sheep Park Farms, Bridge of Marnoch, with a pair of bought in 15-month-old Limousin cross heifers. Reserve – Steven Smith, Sunnyhill Farms, Turriff, with a Limousin cross cow and Limousin calf. The cow was bred by Newton of Logierait and the calf is by Huntershall Rosso.

Beef young handlers (Catherine McKechnie). Aged 8 to 12 years – 1, Tara Adams; 2, Olly Patterson; 3, Archie Paterson. Aged 13 and 14 years – 1, Fraser Fettes; 2, Neve Hamilton. Aged 15 and 16 years – 1, Sophie Adams; 2, Kate Mitchell; 3, Anna Fettes.

Sheep

Blackface (Judge: John Shearer, Glenlivet). Champion – Glenrinnes Farms, Dufftown, with a home-bred two-crop ewe by a £3,000 Merkland, out of a home-bred ewe. Second at Nairn Show and third at the Black Isle. Reserve – Billy and Phil Stewart, Bomakelloch, Drummuir, with a home-bred shearling tup by an £1,800 Auchnacloich, out of young Charlie’s Wooldfords bred ewe, by an £1,800 Woolfords. First outing.

Bluefaced Leicester (Judge: Katreen Malone, Cardenden). Champion – Matthew and Carolyn Milne, Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, with a tup lamb by Drimsynie P2, which is available for sale, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve – Matthew and Carolyn Milne, with a gimmer by the same sire, out of a home-bred ewe. Both on first outing.

Suffolk (Judge: Richard Henderson, Errol). Champion – Craig Paterson, Cranna Bridge, Aberchirder, with a home-bred two-crop ewe by Strathbogie Stormzy, out of a home-bred ewe by Strathbogie AK Magic. Champion at Turriff and Black Isle. Reserve – Craig Paterson, with a home-bred gimmer by Birness Banter, out of a home-bred Castleisle Capaldi ewe. First at Black Isle.

Texel (Judge: Robbie Wilson, North Dorlaithers). Champion – Jim Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly, with a tup lamb which went on to stand supreme. He is by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, out of a Milnbank Dance Monkey ewe. Third lamb in Jim’s pen for Lanark later this month. Reserve – The Knox family, Haddo, Fyvie, with a home-bred two-crop ewe by Hexel Born To Be Wild, out of a home-bred ewe by Clinterty Yuga Khan, which has bred lambs to 9,000gns. Champion at Turriff in 2022.

Charollais (Judge: Craig Bacon, Whitecairns). Champion – Joanne Singer, Meiklebogs, Rothienorman, with a home-bred gimmer by Logie Durno Untouchable, out of a Dalby ewe. Reserve overall at Echt and first at New Deer. Reserve – Eilidh and Erin Duncan, Barnyards, Clola, Peterhead, with a ewe lamb by Knockin Welterweight, out of a home-bred ewe by Loanhead Single Malt. Won previous classes.

Beltex (Judge: Kirsty Morton, Stirling). Champion – Grant Ireland, The Mull, Cairnie, with a home-bred gimmer Glenisla Hubba Bubba, by Heatheryhall Fast and Furious, out of Blackjack Echofalls. Reserve champion at Nairn. Reserve – Ellie Miller, The Lurg, Midmar, with a ewe lamb by Vicky’s Gladiator, out of Lurg Ellie.

Blue Texel (Judge: John Graham, Stirling). Champion – Stuart and Wendy Hunter, West Cairnhill, Insch, with reserve supreme sheep. This was ewe lamb Hunters Hotpants, by Stoneycroft Fifa, purchased two years at Carlisle, out of a home-bred ewe by Caryl’s Blues Captain. Reserve champion at Echt and reserve female at Turriff. Reserve – Deborah Atkinson, Insch, with show winning one-crop ewe Derg Foxylady, bought as a ewe lamb two years ago. Reserve inter-breed at Fettercairn and Black Isle, champion at Echt and second at RHS.

Jacob (Paul Colhoun, Co Tyrone). Champion – Adam Christie, Dykeside, Hillockhead, Huntly, with a home-bred two-crop ewe by Hope Knockout, out of a home-bred ewe. Champion at New Deer and Nairn this year, first at Highland and champion at Nairn and Keith last year. Reserve – Barbara Webster, with tup lamb Carochy Xbox, by Willmors Quinlan, out of a home-bred ewe. Reserve champion at Fettercairn and Black Isle.

Zwartbles sheep (Judge: Faye Wilkie, Westhill). Champion – Sammy Stewart, Butterybrae, Drummuir, with mid-March born ewe lamb Janetstown Limelight, by Braehead Joseph, out of Janetstown Highlight. Second at the Scottish National at Nairn and second at Turriff. Reserve – Mr and Mrs K Anderson, Cairnhill, Farr, Inverness, with gimmer Janetstown Keplie, by Aquila Jumanji, out of Janetstown Eynhallow. Second at Scottish National.

Any other pure-breed MV-accredited (Judge: Colin Simpson, Insch). Champion – Calum Cruden, Standingstones, Dyce, with home-bred gimmer Standingstones Winter, by Standingstones Ramos, out of a home-bred ewe. Champion at Banchory and reserve at Turriff. Reserve – Calum Cruden, with a shearling tup by Standingstones Ramos, out of a home-bred ewe.

Any other pure-breed non-MV (Judge: Colin Simpson). Champion – Willie and John Brown, Hilton of Culsh, New Deer, with a four-crop North Country Cheviot park-type ewe bought as a ewe lamb from George Milne, Kinaldy. Reserve – Ellen Riddoch, Seggiecrook, Grange, with a Dutch Spotted shearling bought in Carlisle from the Coxhill flock. First outing.

Rare and minority breeds primitive and Northern shortail (Judge: Finlay McIntyre, Kinloch Rannoch). Champion – Sharon Hurford, Upper Inchallon, Pluscarden, with a home-bred six-crop Shetland ewe. Reserve – Lois Thomspon and Dr John Graham, Upper Third Croft, Rothienorman, with a home-bred shearling black Shetland tup named Shieling Eric, by Brae Xsmolder, out of Raydykes Melissa.

Rare and minority breeds rare, hill and upland (Judge: Finlay McIntyre). Champion – Neil Robson, Loanhead Croft, Cairnie, with a Welsh Mountain Torddu Badger Face shearling tup. First at New Deer and second at Turriff. Reserve – Kevin Milne, Fowlis Cottage, Muir of Fowlis, with an Oxford.

Half breeds and crosses (Judge: Kirsty Morton, Stirling). Champion – William and David Moir, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh, with a home-bred Cheviot Mule ewe and her pair of Suffolk cross March-born ewe lambs by Jalex Bare Boy. First at Turriff. Reserve – Billy and Phil Stewart, Bomakelloch, with home-bred Mule ewe lambs destined for Huntly in September.

Dorset sheep (Judge: Fiona Harley, Kinross). Champion – Finn Davidson, Gibston House, Keith, with two-shear tup Huish Delta, which stood reserve male champion at Turriff and reserve overall any other breed at New Deer. Reserve – Lucy Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Duffus, with a two-crop home-bred ewe.

Young handlers (Judge: Kirsty Morton). Aged 14 to 16 – 1, Logan Knox; 2, Grant Rhind; 3, Daniel Riach. Aged 10 to 13 – 1, Ellis Macarthur; 2, Magnus Milne; 3, Rory Milne. Aged 9 and under – 1, Erin Irvine; 2, Logan Duncan; 3, Chloe Anderson.

Horses

Clydesdale (Judge: Scott Greenhill. Leuchars). Champion – Laura Beattie, Corksie, Garmouth, with May-born foal Corskie Erin’s Miracle, on her first outing. She is by Arradoul Balvenie, out of Arradoul Oran Mor. Reserve – Arradoul Clydesdales, Clochan, with six-year-old mare Arradoul Capella, by Arradoul Balvenie, out of Arradoul Symphony. Former champion of champions winner at New Deer in 2019.

Highland ponies (Judge: John Reid, Huntly). Champion – Fiona Menzies, Myreton Farm, Insch, with her champion of champions winner, the four-year-old gelding Trailtrow Teviot, by Strathleven Achiltibuie, out of Trailtrow Tabitha Mor. Bought at six-weeks-old. Reserve – Fiona Menzies, with eight-year-old Cerys O’Lundie Crags, by Glenbanchor Macgillie.

Shetland ponies standard (Judge: Miss I Spence, Alford). Champion – Christine Forbes, Dufftown, with four-year-old gelding Lynemore Mirrie Dancer, by Lynemore Illusion, out of Lynemore Finesse. Champion at the Spring Show, Reserve – Clair Stewart, Northwells Farm, Rothienorman, with two-year-old filly Littlewoodend Jesse-belle, by Oakes of Auckhorn, out of Whaupshill Scout.

Shetland ponies miniature (Judge: Heather Wilson, Alford). Champion – Fiona Johnstone, with seven-year-old stallion Milday Master Mason, by Tawna Rubus, out of Milday Popstir. Reserve – Lochfleet Stud, with Lochfleet Skelbo Fiery Flame, by Brandon Fiery Jack, out of Gue Melody.

Coloured Shetlands – Champion – Lochfleet Stud, Dornoch, with April-born Lochfleet Dornoch Every Cloud, by Hjatland Hirta, out of Halstock Midnight Madness. Reserve –