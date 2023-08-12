Frazer Leslie leads the way at Shapinsay Show

Frazer Leslie from Odinstone, had a field day at his local Shapinsay Show this week, winning both the cattle and sheep championships.

Claiming the red, white and blue sash in the beef section was a home-bred Limousin cross yearling heifer named Esme, by Hewan Oscar, out of a home-bred British Blue cross dam.

The supreme sheep award went to Mr Leslie’s home-bred pedigree Blue Texel gimmer by Saltire Blue Devoted, bred out of a Pistyll ewe purchased in Carlisle.

Just behind, when claiming the reserve inter-breed sheep honours, was Odinstone’s cross-bred gimmer by the same tup, out of a Texel cross ewe.

Derek, John and Linda Johnston from Hewan, took reserve in the cattle with a Limousin cross yearling heifer.

In the horse section, the championship went to a four-month-old Shetland pony named Glenfall Matila, from J and J Booth, Ostoft, while the reserve honours went to the miniature Shetland, Robin’s Brae Archie, from the same home.