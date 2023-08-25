Scottish breeders export sheep embryos to USA for the first time

Raymond Irvine from Ballindalloch and Bruce Goldie from Dumfries are the two breeders involved in the first sheep embryo export to the USA.

Taking advantage of the new Ovine Embryo Export Health Certificate, the shipment of mainly Swiss Valley Blacknose embryos were collected by AB Europe and shipped to Rolleston Veterinary Services based in Maine, New England.

Further shipments over the coming months will include Charollais, Cheviot, Dutch Spotted, Herdwick, Kerryhill, Teeswater, Texel, Wensleydale and Zwartbles genetics.

Demand for Scottish and European sheep embryo exports

AB Europe’s Geraint Thomas said: “We forecast there is an opportunity for an estimated 1,000 embryos in the next 12 months facilitated by export companies such as AB Europe or between US breeders approaching UK flocks. Demand is being driven by the US sheep sector’s various interests including for new breeds and increasing the gene pool heritage genetics.

“Trading protocols include two-month isolation pre and one month post collection together with TB and blood tests, and genotypes such as ARR/ARR, ARR/ARQ and ARQ/ARQ.”

Over 8,000 doses of semen have been exported by AB Europe to the US since Defra’s Ovine Export Health Certification went live nine months ago.