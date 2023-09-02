Knap flock tops Welshpool Texel sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Knap flock tops Welshpool Texel sale

Robert Cockburn from Errol topped the trade at 5,500gns.

By Katrina Macarthur
Robert Cockburn sold Knap Ghostbuster for the top price of 5,500gns.
Robert Cockburn sold Knap Ghostbuster for the top price of 5,500gns.

Perthshire Texel breeder Robert Cockburn enjoyed another good day’s trading at the Welsh National Sale in Welshpool when he topped both the ram lamb and gimmer trade.

Mr Cockburn, who runs his Knap flock near Errol, led the way with his champion from the pre-sale show, Knap Ghostbuster, which sold for 5,500gns.

He is by Haddo Falcon, out of a home-bred dam by Sportsmans Cannon Ball, being a full ET brother to Robert’s 170,000gns and 100,000gns Lanark leaders.

He sold to Matt Prince of the Stonedge flock, with shares later taken by Iolo Prys-Jones, Llangwm and Tom Evans, Wales.

Next best in the ram lambs was a 3,200gns call for the reserve champion from Robert Evans, which sold to Ayrshire breeders, James Gibson, Cowgrove, Galston, and the judge John Gilmour, Humeston, Maybole.

This was Hope Valley Grand Slam, an Auldhouseburn Freaky Friday son, out an Aulshouseburn-bred dam by the 350,000gns Sportsman’s Double Diamond.

Mr Cockburn was back in the money when he sold Knap Goldfinger, by Stump Cross Foremand, out of an Ochilmore-bred dam by Rhaeadr Best Of The Best to Michael and Heulwen Owens, Glantre.

Leading the gimmers at 1,300gns from Mr Cockburn, was a New View Electrifying daughter, out of a dam by Mullan Amigo, which sold to William Ridge for the Ridgeway flock, Shropshire.

The female champion from Gordon and David Gray, Ettrick, Selkirk, sold for 1,000gns to JE Isaac, Wales..

