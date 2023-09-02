Knap flock tops Welshpool Texel sale

Perthshire Texel breeder Robert Cockburn enjoyed another good day’s trading at the Welsh National Sale in Welshpool when he topped both the ram lamb and gimmer trade.

Mr Cockburn, who runs his Knap flock near Errol, led the way with his champion from the pre-sale show, Knap Ghostbuster, which sold for 5,500gns.

He is by Haddo Falcon, out of a home-bred dam by Sportsmans Cannon Ball, being a full ET brother to Robert’s 170,000gns and 100,000gns Lanark leaders.

He sold to Matt Prince of the Stonedge flock, with shares later taken by Iolo Prys-Jones, Llangwm and Tom Evans, Wales.

Next best in the ram lambs was a 3,200gns call for the reserve champion from Robert Evans, which sold to Ayrshire breeders, James Gibson, Cowgrove, Galston, and the judge John Gilmour, Humeston, Maybole.

This was Hope Valley Grand Slam, an Auldhouseburn Freaky Friday son, out an Aulshouseburn-bred dam by the 350,000gns Sportsman’s Double Diamond.

Mr Cockburn was back in the money when he sold Knap Goldfinger, by Stump Cross Foremand, out of an Ochilmore-bred dam by Rhaeadr Best Of The Best to Michael and Heulwen Owens, Glantre.

Leading the gimmers at 1,300gns from Mr Cockburn, was a New View Electrifying daughter, out of a dam by Mullan Amigo, which sold to William Ridge for the Ridgeway flock, Shropshire.

The female champion from Gordon and David Gray, Ettrick, Selkirk, sold for 1,000gns to JE Isaac, Wales..