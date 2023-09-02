Highland Pony Society celebrates 100 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Highland Pony Society celebrates 100 years

The society has hosted a number of events this year to mark the special anniversary.

By Katrina Macarthur
From left Sylvia Ormiston, Janet Grant, Sheila Keron and Vicki Fletcher at Blair Castle Horse Trials.
From left Sylvia Ormiston, Janet Grant, Sheila Keron and Vicki Fletcher at Blair Castle Horse Trials.

One of the largest native horse breed organisations – the Highland Pony Society – has enjoyed a busy programme of events held throughout the country to celebrate its centenary year.

The society, which has in the region of 1,700 members from throughout the UK and all over the world to include Europe, New Zealand and Australia, has just returned from Blair Castle Horse Trials.

As well as having many proactive members and breeders, the society was fortunate to have the late Her Majesty The Queen as its patron, whose legacy continues with her large breeding stud on the Balmoral Estate, managed by Sylvia Ormiston.

This year’s celebrations commenced with the Centenary Ride at Balmoral held in conjunction with the British Horse Society, where around 70 Highland ponies took part including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

This followed on with various activities at the Royal Highland Show including competitive classes and two displays in the main ring which featured a Tam O’Shanter and a stallion parade.

In July, the society attended the Scottish Game Fair at Scone, followed by eight stud visits and an international delegates conference which included guest speakers discussing many subjects including breeding technology.

Members and breeders have also been taking part in the Highland Pony Society’s 100 Mile Centenary Challenge to coincide with the Centenary Ride at Balmoral.

Participants can complete the 100 miles either in-hand, ridden, long-rein or driving and will then be given a special centenary challenge rosette and certificate of achievement later in the year.

Victoria Fletcher, vice-president of the society and owner of the Fourmerk stud, said: “We have had a fantastic time celebrating our breed society and are looking forward to rounding off the year with the centenary ball at Blair Castle.”

The society is also launching a centenary book which will be available to purchase before Christmas.

