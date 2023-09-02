Highland Pony Society celebrates 100 years

One of the largest native horse breed organisations – the Highland Pony Society – has enjoyed a busy programme of events held throughout the country to celebrate its centenary year.

The society, which has in the region of 1,700 members from throughout the UK and all over the world to include Europe, New Zealand and Australia, has just returned from Blair Castle Horse Trials.

As well as having many proactive members and breeders, the society was fortunate to have the late Her Majesty The Queen as its patron, whose legacy continues with her large breeding stud on the Balmoral Estate, managed by Sylvia Ormiston.

This year’s celebrations commenced with the Centenary Ride at Balmoral held in conjunction with the British Horse Society, where around 70 Highland ponies took part including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

This followed on with various activities at the Royal Highland Show including competitive classes and two displays in the main ring which featured a Tam O’Shanter and a stallion parade.

In July, the society attended the Scottish Game Fair at Scone, followed by eight stud visits and an international delegates conference which included guest speakers discussing many subjects including breeding technology.

Members and breeders have also been taking part in the Highland Pony Society’s 100 Mile Centenary Challenge to coincide with the Centenary Ride at Balmoral.

Participants can complete the 100 miles either in-hand, ridden, long-rein or driving and will then be given a special centenary challenge rosette and certificate of achievement later in the year.

Victoria Fletcher, vice-president of the society and owner of the Fourmerk stud, said: “We have had a fantastic time celebrating our breed society and are looking forward to rounding off the year with the centenary ball at Blair Castle.”

The society is also launching a centenary book which will be available to purchase before Christmas.