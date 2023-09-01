Collessie wins Aberdeen Clydesdale Show

More than 40 horse entries competed in the Aberdeen Clydesdale Show held at Malcolm Allan’s Uppermill Farm at Kintore recently.

Winning the supreme championship, when tapped out by John Drummond from Co Down, was Collessie Aurora from Ronnie Black and family, Newton of Collessie, Fife.

This February-born filly is by Collessie Highlander, a stallion which was sold to America, out of Roughlands Jasmine.

She was on her second outing having stood first at West Fife Show earlier in the summer.

Mike and Jacqueline Munro from Thurso stood reserve overall with their yearling filly named Gersa Lady Emma.

She is by Collessie Monarch, out of Gersa Lady Lauren, and stood champion at the Caithness County Show and first in her class at Sutherland and the Black Isle.

Local breeders George and Ruth Skinner, Strathorn, Inverurie, won the male championship with Strathorn Ally, a three-year-old gelding by Collessie New Approach, out of Dairylough Lady Whinhill.

Reserve male went to the yearling colt Fergie’s Fortunate Son, by Fergie’s Fickle Fashion, from Bruce Ferguson, Luncarty.

Morag Snow from Fife was tasked with judging the ridden classes and awarded the top ticket to Keely Gordon with her 10-year-old mare Bogton Fearn, by Collessie Sir Alex.

The single cart section was won by George and Ruth Skinner with their six-year-old gelding Collessie King Edward, driven by Kallie Burr.