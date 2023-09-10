Simmental society sales gross £2,091,406 in one year

Pedigree registrations and birth notifications in the British Simmental Cattle Society have increased for a second consecutive year.

The society has also revealed that official society sales held over the last year have grossed £2,091.406, which is up £87,479 on the previous year.

In the figures released from August 1 2022 to July 31 2023, the overall number of registrations and birth notifications was 7,633, which represents a 3.3% increase.

Strong demand for Simmental society sales

The strong sales demand for both bulls and females saw a number of new breed record marks set in the year at Stirling, Carlisle, and Aberdeen.

The sales at Stirling in May 2022, October 2022, and February 2023, all saw breed record averages achieved, with this February being the highest grossing sale as 97 bulls set a new February record of £7,260, up £425 on the year.

The sale in October at Stirling saw a new Simmental breed record all-sale average of £7,559 for 45 bulls, up by £1,597 on the year, and up by £734 on the previous sale record mark.

At the Next Generation Sale of females & weaned calves at Carlisle in December, trade reached 18,000gns, with heifer averages of £5,202, up by £806 on the year.

Both the top price and heifer average were new breed centre records.

The society’s president Norman Robson, Kilbride Farm, Ballyclare, welcomed the increase in pedigree registrations and strong demand in the sale rings.

“There’s a real forward industry emphasis by beef producers on the efficiencies and value that Simmental genetics can deliver,” said Mr Robson.

“The Simmental’s benchmark is their milk fertility, calving ease, temperament, and abilities to rear a fast-growing calf without creep feeding.”

Mr Robson highlighted AHDB data which continues to show the breed as the number one continental breed for age at slaughter.

He said it collectively highlights that adding Simmental genetics gives you “super maternal performance” and top-class carcass traits.

Simmental Society survey

The society conducted a wide-range survey of commercial Simmental bull buyers of which 94% confirmed they would purchase further Simmental bulls.

“I’d like to congratulate breeders for the quality of stock they are bringing forward and would urge everyone to keep placing an emphasis on breeding selection and improvement,” added Mr Robson.

The next pedigree sales under the society’s auspices will be Stirling Bull Sales on October 23 which has attracted 122 entries.

This will also include the complete dispersal sale (due to retirement) of the noted Heathbrow polled Simmental herd from David & Lesley Sapsed, Hertfordshire.