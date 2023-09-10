Simmental society sales gross £2,091,406 in one year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Simmental society sales gross £2,091,406 in one year

The society has reported an increase in pedigree registrations and birth notifications from August 1 2022 to July 31 2023.

By Katrina Macarthur
The upsurge in performance for British Simmental has seen pedigree registrations and birth notifications increase for a second year in a row.
Pedigree registrations and birth notifications in the British Simmental Cattle Society have increased for a second consecutive year.

The society has also revealed that official society sales held over the last year have grossed £2,091.406, which is up £87,479 on the previous year.

In the figures released from August 1 2022 to July 31 2023, the overall number of registrations and birth notifications was 7,633, which represents a 3.3% increase.

Strong demand for Simmental society sales

The strong sales demand for both bulls and females saw a number of new breed record marks set in the year at Stirling, Carlisle, and Aberdeen.

The sales at Stirling in May 2022, October 2022, and February 2023, all saw breed record averages achieved, with this February being the highest grossing sale as 97 bulls set a new February record of £7,260, up £425 on the year.

The sale in October at Stirling saw a new Simmental breed record all-sale average of £7,559 for 45 bulls, up by £1,597 on the year, and up by £734 on the previous sale record mark.

At the Next Generation Sale of females & weaned calves at Carlisle in December, trade reached 18,000gns, with heifer averages of £5,202, up by £806 on the year.

Both the top price and heifer average were new breed centre records.

The society’s president Norman Robson, Kilbride Farm, Ballyclare, welcomed the increase in pedigree registrations and strong demand in the sale rings.

The sales at Stirling in May 2022, October 2022, and February 2023, all saw breed record averages achieved.

“There’s a real forward industry emphasis by beef producers on the efficiencies and value that Simmental genetics can deliver,” said Mr Robson.

“The Simmental’s benchmark is their milk fertility, calving ease, temperament, and abilities to rear a fast-growing calf without creep feeding.”

Mr Robson highlighted AHDB data which continues to show the breed as the number one continental breed for age at slaughter.

He said it collectively highlights that adding Simmental genetics gives you “super maternal performance” and top-class carcass traits.

Simmental Society survey

The society conducted a wide-range survey of commercial Simmental bull buyers of which 94% confirmed they would purchase further Simmental bulls.

“I’d like to congratulate breeders for the quality of stock they are bringing forward and would urge everyone to keep placing an emphasis on breeding selection and improvement,” added Mr Robson.

The next pedigree sales under the society’s auspices will be Stirling Bull Sales on October 23 which has attracted 122 entries.

This will also include the complete dispersal sale (due to retirement) of the noted Heathbrow polled Simmental herd from David & Lesley Sapsed, Hertfordshire.

