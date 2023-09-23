Duncan Farms wins RNAS crop competition

A crop of winter wheat from AJ Duncan, Woodhead of Laithers, Turriff, has won this year’s Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s (RNAS) cereals competition.

The annual competition, sponsored by McCreath Simpson and Prentice, attracted several crops of cereals grown on farms throughout the north-east.

Judge Willie Sharp awarded the overall prize to a 75-acre block of Tapestry wheat – a variety grown for the first time in the large-scale arable enterprise managed by Sandy Norrie.

The crop saw a yield of 5.1 tonnes per acre, having used two tonnes of chicken manure per acre and a standard agronomy programme of 180kg of liquid nitrogen.

The success of this year’s crop has prompted a decision to expand acreage grown from 75 acres in 2023 to 600 acres next year, with 60 tonnes of this year’s harvest being kept for seed.

AJ Duncan/Duncan Arable Farms comprises more than 6,000 acres of combinable crops which are primarily used as chicken feed with oats recently added to the crop rotation to achieve two wheat crops in five instead of one.

Mr Sharp awarded the reserve champion prize to a block of Skyscraper winter wheat from John Forbes and Partners, Slainspark, Kinneff, while the best Less Favoured Area (LFA) crop was Merlin spring oats from Robert Murray, Scotsmill, Tullynessle, Alford.

Alan Cumming, RNAS president said: “This annual competition is an important way of recognising some of the excellent crop husbandry which exists in the north-east of Scotland and we are very grateful to all participants for showcasing their crops by taking part in this event.”

The next RNAS competition is the turnip and fodder beet competition, with entries to be submitted by November 6.

The society’s annual awards lunch will take place at the Leonardo’s Hotel, Aberdeen Airport on Friday, November 3.

To find out more about either, email secretary@rnas.info or call 07593 227847.

RESULTS

Winter barley – AJ Norrie, Woodside of Wrae, Turriff (Kingston); 2, Alex Reid, Mains of Newton, Laurencekirk (Bolton); 3, J&E Forrester, Aldie, Cruden Bay (Valarie). Winter wheat – 1, AJ Duncan Muirden, Turriff (Tapestry); 2, John Forbes & Partners Slainspark, Kinneff (Skyscraper); 3, Alex Reid Mains of Newton (Insitor). Spring oats – 1, Robert Murray Scotsmill, Tullynessle, Alford (Merlin); 2, James Shepherd Murphiehowe, Drumoak (Canyon); 3, Ednie Farms, Ednie House, St Fergus (Canyon). Spring malt – 1, JY Middleton & Son Balbegno, Fettercairn (Diablo); 2, Alex Reid Mains of Newton 9Diablo); 3, KH & KM Marshall Mains of Hilton, Catterline (Laureate). Spring feed – 1, AJ Duncan, Muirden, Turriff (Laureate); 2, C & A Findlay Turfhillock, Drummuir (Propino); 3, J & E Forrester Aldie, Cruden Bay, Peterhead (Planet). Best winter barley – A J Norrie Woodside of Wrae, Turriff (Kingston) Best winter wheat – AJ Duncan Muirden, Turriff (Tapestry). Best spring malting barley – JY Middleton & Son Balbegno, Fettercairn (Diablo). Best spring feed barley – AJ Duncan Muirden, Turriff (Laureate).