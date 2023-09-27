Selective Thainstone tup sale trade reaches 2,400gns

Multi-breed rams met a selective trade at Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ sale at Thainstone yesterday.

The firm had forward 616 rams, with 523 selling to new homes, and saw a top price of £2,400 paid for the Texel champion from Matthew Seed, Home Farm Auchry, Cuminestown.

Mr Seed, who runs 100 pedigree Texel females, sold 10 Texel shearlings to average £1,195 and topped with a son of the 10,000gns Loosebeare Chief, out of a dam by Canllefaes You Are The One.

He sold to the Moirs of Cairness Ltd, Home Farm Cairness, Fraserburgh.

The same buyers paid 2,200gns for another from Auchry flock, this time a fourth prize shearling by the same sire and out of a Alwent Big Boy dam.

Another by the same sire made 1,300gns to M Cameron, Spean Bridge, Inverness.

Texel shearlings also sold to 1,400gns from Jim Innes of the Strathbogie flock, Huntly, when bought by Cairness Ltd.

This was a son of Canllefaes Bright Spark, out of a Brijon Buster mother.

From the Texel ram lamb offering, only two lots sold above 1,000gns, both of which were from Kenny Pratt’s Hilltop flock at Peterculter.

Selling for 2,000gns, was the reserve champion Texel, a ram lamb by Auldhouseburn Fancy Pants, out of a Knock Crackerjack dam.

The buyer was the judge Colin Stuart, Belnoe, Glenlivet.

Hilltop also reached 1,150gns for another by the same sire, out of a Sportsmans Admiral dam, to the Alexanders of Auchenbreddie, Insch.

Suffolk rams sold to a top of 2,000gns for the champion from Finlay Hunter’s Sunset flock at West Cairnhill, Insch.

This was a shearling twin lamb by Castleisle Capaldi, out of a Waterton dam.

He sold to Cairness Ltd.

Jimmy Young’s Muirton flock from Corse, Alford, sold to 1,300gns and 1,200gns for ram lambs.

Dearest, when sold up to Shetland with R and G Ramsay, South Collafirth, Ollaberry, was a son of Mullaghboy Mustang, out of a Crewelands Casanova dam.

The other at 1,200gns, by Salopian Zoolander, sold to the same home.

The Stuart family’s reserve champion from Milltown of Birness, Ellon, made 900gns to A and R Anderson, Ardgeith, Strathdon.

Beltex sold to 1,100gns for the reserve champion shearling from Stuart Wood, Broadwater, Skene, to S Woodrow, Islay.

Meanwhile, the champion from Alan Miller, Lurg, Midmar, made 1,000gns to the judge Ryan Shand, Elrick Farm, Aberchirder.

This was Lurg Jetstream, a full ram lamb brother to 50,000gns and 45,000gns shearlings, being the result of a Sinclair’s Daisy flush, by 16,000gns Woodies Explosive.

Amongst the cross-breds, trade reached 1,100gns twice.

Firstly for a Suffolk cross from Jim Innes, Huntly, to Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, Elgin, and for a Beltex cross from HEG Davies, Hillhead of Cannahars, Whitecairns, to A and M Simpson, Mains of Leslie, Insch.

A Border Leicester from Jimmy Douglas, Cairness, Woodhead, Cairness, Fraserburgh, sold for 1,100gns to Duncan Whyte, Whitelee Gate, Newton Mearns.

AVERAGES

Suffolk – 200 ram lambs, £588.31; 20 shearling rams, £712.42. Texel – 79 ram lambs, £626.01; 53 shearling rams, £937.07. Charollais – 17 ram lambs, £443.47; 17 shearling rams, £459.52. Other breeds – 10 ram lambs, £605.85; 35 shearling rams, £613.20. Border Leicester – 4 ram lambs, £564.37; 4 shearling rams, £341.25. Beltex – 31 shearling rams, £642.87. Bluefaced Leicester – 9 shearling rams, £521.50. Blue Texel – 7 ram lambs, £441.00; 12 shearling rams, £516.25. Dutch Spotted – 8 ram lambs, £324.18; 7 shearling rams, £562.50.

PRIZE LIST

Suffolk (Judge: Ian Hepburn, Northouse, Hawick) – Shearling or aged- 1 and champion, Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, 2,000gns; 2, GL Stuart, Milltown of Birness, 820gns; 3, C & M Bruce, Lochton, 900gns. Ram lambs – 1, Finlay Hunter, West Cairnhill, 800gns; 2, GL Stuart, Milltown of Birness, 700gns; 3, C and M Bruce, Lochton, 700gns. Pen of 5 ram lambs – 1 and reserve champion, GL Stuart, Milltown of Birness; 2, CG Paterson, Cranna Bridge; 3, JA Lorimer, Cadgerford.

Texel (Judge: Colin Stuart, Belnoe, Ballindalloch) – Shearling or aged – 1 and champion M Seed, Home Farm of Auchry, 2,400gns; 2, WJ Knox, Mid Haddo, 1,000gns; 3, Jim Innes, Strathbogie, 1,000gns. Ram lambs – 1 and reserve champion, Kenny Pratt, Hilltop, 2,100gns; 2, Robbie Wilson, Milnbank, 850gns; 3, Kenny Pratt, Hilltop, 1,150gns. Pen of 3 ram lambs – 1, Robbie Wilson, Milnbank; 2, R & K Davidson, Corsairtly; 3, Graham Morrison, Deveronvale.

Bluefaced Leicester (Judge: Nicol Dow, Upper Sauchen, Ordhead) Shearling or aged – 1 and champion, M Seed & Son, Home Farm Auchry, 650gns; 2 and reserve, S Burnett Kingswells Croft Oyne, 500gns; 3, M Seed & Son, Home Farm Auchry, 480gns.

Border Leicester (Judge: Nicol Dow) Shearling or aged – 1, 2, 3 and reserve champion, J Douglas Woodhead Cairness, 380gns, 320gns, 300gns. Ram lamb – 1 and champion, J Douglas Woodhead Cairness 1,100gns; 2, J Douglas Woodhead Cairness 400gns.

Charollais (Judge: George Watson, Gaval Farm, Fetterangus) Shearling or aged – 1 and reserve champion, E & E Duncan Barnyards Clola, 500gns; 2, HEG Davies Hillhead of Cannahars Whitecairns, 550gns; 3, Craig Bacon Eastside Farm Whitecairns, 500gns. Ram lamb – 1 and champion, E & E Duncan Barnyards Clola, 700gns; 2, E & E Duncan Barnyards Clola, unsold; 3, Craig Bacon Eastside, unsold.

Beltex (Judge: Ryan Shand, Knowes of Elrick, Aberchirder). Shearling – 1 and reserve champion, S Wood Broadwater Skene, 1,100gns; 2, J Young Muirton Corse, 800gns; 3, Z Rennie Muiryfold Farmhouse, Grange, 750gns. Ram lamb – 1 and champion, A Miller The Lurg Midmar, 1,000gns; 2, S Wood Broadwater Skene, 780gns.

Blue Texel (Judge: Ryan Shand) Shearling or aged – 1 and champion, WJ & M Hunter West Cairnhill Culsalmond, 800gns; 2, WJ & M Hunter West Cairnhill Culsalmond, 600gns; 3, AJ Norrie Woodside of Wrae, Turriff, 350gns. Ram lamb – 1 and reserve champion, WJ & M Hunter West Cairnhill Culsalmond, 700gns; 2, WJ & M Hunter West Cairnhill Culsalmond, unsold; 3, M Irvine Braehead Drummuir, unsold.

Dutch Spotted (Judge: Ryan Shand) Shearling or aged – 1 and champion, M Simpson Tardoes Kilmarnock, 800gns; 2, M Simpson Tardoes Kilmarnock, 700gns; 3, JM & LJ Girven Mossclair Tankerness, 500gns. Ram lamb – 1 and reserve champion, J & A Budge, Knockglass Farm, Watten, 420gns; 2, M Simpson Tardoes Kilmarnock, 280gns; 3, S Cooper Forebogs of Knaven, 450gns.