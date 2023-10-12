Farmer uses canoe to check livestock after flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farmer uses canoe to check livestock after flooding

Calvin Smith said 60% to 70% of the farm was under water.

By Katrina Macarthur
Calvin Smith uses a canoe to reach his animals. Pictures by Sandy McCook.
Calvin Smith uses a canoe to reach his animals. Pictures by Sandy McCook.

A beef and sheep farmer from Strathspey has had to use a canoe to check his livestock following the extreme flooding in the area.

Heavy rain showers on Friday evening through to Monday morning resulted in the River Spey bursting its banks with water rising onto farmland and the B970 Grantown to Newtonmore road.

Calvin Smith, who farms with his father Neil at Culreach and Tomdhu near Nethy Bridge has been badly affected by the flooding and said 60% to 70% of their farmland was under water.

They run 20 suckler cows and 550 breeding ewes, and have already salvaged five dead lambs from the floods.

He said there could be more drowned but they wouldn’t know until the water disappears.

“My father has never seen flooding like it in his lifetime – the river is about 800 metres away from the fields that are flooded,” said Calvin.

Calvin Smith with his stock as floodwaters remain. 

“We were warned about potential flooding but we didn’t think it would have been as bad as this. We moved livestock onto higher ground on Friday and then again on Saturday but the water still managed to reach them.”

Since the floods, the family, who own Culreach and rent Tomdhu from Seafield Estate, have been checking the 400 lambs and stirks with binoculars until Calvin was provided with a canoe from the Abernethy Outdoor Centre.

“The local community has been great, everyone is always stopping to ask if they can help with anything,” said Calvin.

“Prior to the floods, we were transitioning the lambs onto red clover so were shifting them on and off each day. The canoe has allowed my dog and I to go over and shift the lambs. It’s been a great help.”

Calvin also said that 12 acres of forage crop such as stubble turnips and kale was under water which was likely to be of no use for winter stock feeds now.

More from Farming

Farmers have reported varying quality in the spring barley harvest due to poor weather conditions.
Scottish cereal production expected to come in at 3 million tonnes for 2023
Brian and Morley Thompson produced a new world record of £20,000.
New world record set for Shetland sheep in homeland
Sandy MacPherson, Abersky, Torness, with his champion Blackface ram, pictured with judge Dan Walton from Wanwood Hill, Alston. Picture by Anne MacPherson
Abersky sells champion Blackface for £3,000 at Dingwall
Leys Castle Farm's stockman Dale Scott parading the overall champion Marsili 29 of Leys which sold for 5,500gns. Picture by Kevin Mcglynn.
Highland cattle breeders brave flooding to put on quality show
John Scott from Fearn Farm, Tain, will be speaking at the event.
Future Farming Expo Scotland: Panel discussion with RSABI and Farmstrong Scotland
Willie Grieve from Cupar pictured with the two tractors bound for Latvia. Picture by Emma Cheape
Caithness and Fife ploughmen bound for World Ploughing Championships in Latvia
Graeme Rhind, Finlay Hunter and Cameron Barclay were crowned the winners in the UK competition. Picture by MacGregor Photography
Scottish youngsters star at Aberdeen-Angus YDP
Mairi Gougeon updated the industry on agriculture reform at DCA Dundee. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
New policy – but same old lack of detail
Visiting Under Secretary of State for Scotland John Lamont, second from right, and Alan Hutcheon, far right.
Thainstone focus on role of EID tags
Craig and Claire Grant at the 2023 Farmers Weekly Awards in London.
Aberdeenshire couple win Farmer of the Year and Mixed Farmer of the Year awards