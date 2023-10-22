Banchory estate recognised at Scottish Land and Estates Awards ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Banchory estate recognised at Scottish Land and Estates Awards ceremony

This year’s Scottish Land & Estates Helping It Happen Awards.

By Katrina Macarthur
David Smart of Leys Estate, with Emma Robertson of sponsors Shepherd and Wedderburn, and Susanne Shepherd of Leys Estate.
An Aberdeenshire estate has been recognised for its commitment to business and community after being a finalist in two categories in this year’s Scottish Land & Estates Helping It Happen Awards.

The ceremony, attended by more than 250 people in Edinburgh, saw Leys Estate from Banchory, triumph in the Rural Business Award category, as well as being a finalist in the Education Award.

The estate directly employs 38 people, 60% of which reside in the immediate community, and provides vital community spaces for athletics, rugby, football and golf as well as supporting charitable organisations and the arts and culture.

Leys Estate was also a finalist in the Education Award which recognises the organisation’s commitment to engaging with primary and secondary schools within the Crathes and Banchory area as well as a wide range of community groups and organisations.

David Smart, Leys Estate Group CEO, said: “To be finalists in two awards is testament to our long-standing commitment to the communities of Crathes and Banchory and to the hard work and dedication of our teams on the estate. This is particularly poignant as we continue to celebrate the 700th anniversary of the Burnett family residing in Deeside.

“On a yearly basis, Leys Estate supports local businesses, enterprises and community groups through the provision of over 130 commercial leases, 65 residential tenanted properties and 16 agricultural tenancies in addition to managing 8,000 acres of countryside which provides recreation and natural space for the community to use.

“We are proud to have been recognised by Scottish Land & Estates and would like to thank the organisers and sponsors for the opportunity to showcase our work and commitment.”

