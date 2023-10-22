Banchory estate recognised at Scottish Land and Estates Awards ceremony

An Aberdeenshire estate has been recognised for its commitment to business and community after being a finalist in two categories in this year’s Scottish Land & Estates Helping It Happen Awards.

The ceremony, attended by more than 250 people in Edinburgh, saw Leys Estate from Banchory, triumph in the Rural Business Award category, as well as being a finalist in the Education Award.

The estate directly employs 38 people, 60% of which reside in the immediate community, and provides vital community spaces for athletics, rugby, football and golf as well as supporting charitable organisations and the arts and culture.

Leys Estate was also a finalist in the Education Award which recognises the organisation’s commitment to engaging with primary and secondary schools within the Crathes and Banchory area as well as a wide range of community groups and organisations.

David Smart, Leys Estate Group CEO, said: “To be finalists in two awards is testament to our long-standing commitment to the communities of Crathes and Banchory and to the hard work and dedication of our teams on the estate. This is particularly poignant as we continue to celebrate the 700th anniversary of the Burnett family residing in Deeside.

“On a yearly basis, Leys Estate supports local businesses, enterprises and community groups through the provision of over 130 commercial leases, 65 residential tenanted properties and 16 agricultural tenancies in addition to managing 8,000 acres of countryside which provides recreation and natural space for the community to use.

“We are proud to have been recognised by Scottish Land & Estates and would like to thank the organisers and sponsors for the opportunity to showcase our work and commitment.”