New Simmental record holder at 46,000gns sells to Keith breeders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

New Simmental record holder at 46,000gns sells to Keith breeders

Overhill House Neo 22 set a new breed record at Stirling Bull Sales on Monday.

By Katrina Macarthur
Freelance stockman Brian Wills parades the new Simmental record holder at 46,000gns.
Freelance stockman Brian Wills parades the new Simmental record holder at 46,000gns.

A new breed record for a Simmental was set at Stirling Bull Sales when Richard McCulloch of the Overhill House herd at Bathgate sold his overall champion for 46,000gns.

Surpassing the previous best of 45,000gns set in 2013, was Overhill House Neo 22, an April 2022-born and one of the first sons to be offered for sale by the 26,000gns Pistyll Kingsman.

He is bred out of the Hillcrest Jerome sired, Seepa Daffodil, and sold up to Keith with Reece and Andrew Simmers for their Backmuir herd.

Full report in Tuesday’s Press & Journal

More from Farming

The overall winners from Foxhillfarm and Spittalton herds.
Stirling Bull Sales: Foxhillfarm takes overall champion
Kintore farmer Ian Johnston from Boat of Hatton pictured on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Poultry farmer's hen loss and arable farmer's misery
Harry and Roy from New Deer won the Durness trial.
New Deer youngster tops Durness sheepdog trial
Hazel McNee from Over Finlarg, Tealing, judged the Simmental classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: A round-up from day one of the event
David Smart of Leys Estate, with Emma Robertson of sponsors Shepherd and Wedderburn, and Susanne Shepherd of Leys Estate.
Banchory estate recognised at Scottish Land and Estates Awards ceremony
NFU Scotland (NFUS) argued that the ban will attract Scotland's hillside to monocultures of tick-laden nature-depleted bracken.
Asulox manufacturer marks further blow to Scottish farmers and crofters
Trainee auctioneer Ross Mackenzie had a tough task keeping the active tups on the ground. Picture by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
North Country Cheviot rams sell to £6,000 at Dingwall
Hugh and Alan Blackwood with Hugh's grandson Ben, and the family's sale leader. Image by MacGregogr Photography
Blackface ram lambs reach £45,000 at Lanark
Jock Gibson is a butcher and beef and sheep farmer from Dallas
Morayshire farmer selected for 2024 Nuffield Farming Scholarship
Local Farmer Paul McLean from Keillor Farm came to the rescue of the residents of Kettins with sandbags all filled on the farm. The Ketttins burn burst its banks and covered the entire village green with water. Image: Ronald Stephen
Storm Babet: North and north-east farmers face devastation