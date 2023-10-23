New Simmental record holder at 46,000gns sells to Keith breeders

A new breed record for a Simmental was set at Stirling Bull Sales when Richard McCulloch of the Overhill House herd at Bathgate sold his overall champion for 46,000gns.

Surpassing the previous best of 45,000gns set in 2013, was Overhill House Neo 22, an April 2022-born and one of the first sons to be offered for sale by the 26,000gns Pistyll Kingsman.

He is bred out of the Hillcrest Jerome sired, Seepa Daffodil, and sold up to Keith with Reece and Andrew Simmers for their Backmuir herd.

