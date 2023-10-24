Stirling Bull Sales: Simmentals have a record day

The Simmental breed had a day to remember at Stirling Bull Sales yesterday when a new breed record and average was set.

While Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House herd produced a new high of 46,000gns, a strong commercial trade throughout saw the 53 bulls average £7,594 with a 71% clearance.

Society president Norman Robson of the Kilbride Farm herd in Northern Ireland said there was a good standard of bulls forward for sale.

“This sale has reinforced that commercial breeders are seeing the benefits of the dual-purpose breed and this is the seventh sale in a row that we have seen an increased average,” he said.

Surpassing the previous record holder of 45,o00gns set 10 years ago by Anne MacPherson for Bel Dhu Capercaillie, was Overhill House Neo 22, from Mr McCulloch’s 135-cow herd at Bathgate.

Increased sale average for seventh year in succession

Selling to Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith, this April 2022-born bull stood overall champion and is one of the first sons of the 26,000gns Pistyll Kingsman to be offered for sale.

Bred out of the Hillcrest Jerome sired, Seepa Daffodil, which was bought in Roscommon, for 6,000gns, Mr McCulloch has retained 200 straws of semen of for using in his own herd.

Mr McCulloch also sold a similarly aged son at 13,000gns for Overhill House Nestor 22, by the same sire, to Messrs Glass and Smith, Mill of Fowlis, Alford.

At 12,000gns, was Overhill House Niko, by Overhill House Enhance, to Jim Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly.

The Green family’s Corskie herd at Garmouth sold to a top of 14,000gns and 9,500gns.

Dearest was March 2022-born Corskie Naqus 22, a son of Drumagarner Hughes, which has already bred sons to 13,000gns, and out of the Dirnanean Bradley sired, Corskie Klarsach.

The buyer was AH Smith, Low Arkland Farm, Castle Douglas.

Allan and Stuart Nicolson, Relugas Mains, Forres, paid 9,500gns for the senior champion, Corskie Nohow, by Rathnashan Kellogg’s, out of a Bel Dhu Capercaillie dam.

The Stronach family of Islavale, Keith, sold several bulls at five-figure prices and to a top of 13,000gns twice.

First at this money, selling to G Mitchell and Son, Fernie Mill, Cupar, was Islavale Nugget, a son of the privately purchased Coose Lincoln from Southern Ireland.

Islavale sell several bulls at five-figure prices

Matching that price when sold to W Barbour, Carsegowan Farm, Dumfries, was Islavale Newton, by Ranfurly Confederate – a sire which has bred sons to 24,000gns.

Two Islavale bulls made 12,000gns to Morayshire breeders, including the reserve intermediate Islavale Nicho, by Coose Lincoln, to the Mansons at Brodieshill, Alves, and Islavale Northstar, by Curaheen Giant, to Cameron and James MacIver, Wester Coltfield, Kinloss.

The reserve overall from the Stronachs, Islavale Neuk, by Shacon Hannibal, sold for 11,000gns to Orkney with Liam Muir.

Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, sold Backmuir Nuckles, by their Highland Show male champion, Backmuir King, to the Corskie herd.

Meanwhile, the reserve senior champion Hemingford Nelson, from James Griffin, Huntingdon, sold for 11,000gns to Michael Durno, Auchorachan, Glenlivet.

The Sutherlands of Stainland and Sibmister Farms, Caithness, paid 9,000gns for Kilbride Farm Neville from the Robson family, Northern Ireland.