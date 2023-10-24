Stirling Bull Sales: Simmentals have a record day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Simmentals have a record day

The breed produced a new record price of 46,000gns and a record average of £7,594.

By Katrina Macarthur
NEW RECORD HOLDER: Richard McCulloch's Overhill House Neo 22 sold for 46,000gns to the Backmuir herd at Keith.
NEW RECORD HOLDER: Richard McCulloch's Overhill House Neo 22 sold for 46,000gns to the Backmuir herd at Keith.

The Simmental breed had a day to remember at Stirling Bull Sales yesterday when a new breed record and average was set.

While Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House herd produced a new high of 46,000gns, a strong commercial trade throughout saw the 53 bulls average £7,594 with a 71% clearance.

Society president Norman Robson of the Kilbride Farm herd in Northern Ireland said there was a good standard of bulls forward for sale.

“This sale has reinforced that commercial breeders are seeing the benefits of the dual-purpose breed and this is the seventh sale in a row that we have seen an increased average,” he said.

Surpassing the previous record holder of 45,o00gns set 10 years ago by Anne MacPherson for Bel Dhu Capercaillie, was Overhill House Neo 22, from Mr McCulloch’s 135-cow herd at Bathgate.

Increased sale average for seventh year in succession

Selling to Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith, this April 2022-born bull stood overall champion and is one of the first sons of the 26,000gns Pistyll Kingsman to be offered for sale.

Bred out of the Hillcrest Jerome sired, Seepa Daffodil, which was bought in Roscommon, for 6,000gns, Mr McCulloch has retained 200 straws of semen of for using in his own herd.

Mr McCulloch also sold a similarly aged son at 13,000gns for Overhill House Nestor 22, by the same sire, to Messrs Glass and Smith, Mill of Fowlis, Alford.

At 12,000gns, was Overhill House Niko, by Overhill House Enhance, to Jim Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly.

The Green family’s Corskie herd at Garmouth sold to a top of 14,000gns and 9,500gns.

Corskie Naqus 22 from the Green family sold for 14,000gns.

Dearest was March 2022-born Corskie Naqus 22, a son of Drumagarner Hughes, which has already bred sons to 13,000gns, and out of the Dirnanean Bradley sired, Corskie Klarsach.

The buyer was AH Smith, Low Arkland Farm, Castle Douglas.

Allan and Stuart Nicolson, Relugas Mains, Forres, paid 9,500gns for the senior champion, Corskie Nohow, by Rathnashan Kellogg’s, out of a Bel Dhu Capercaillie dam.

The Stronach family of Islavale, Keith, sold several bulls at five-figure prices and to a top of 13,000gns twice.

First at this money, selling to G Mitchell and Son, Fernie Mill, Cupar, was Islavale Nugget, a son of the privately purchased Coose Lincoln from Southern Ireland.

Islavale sell several bulls at five-figure prices

Matching that price when sold to W Barbour, Carsegowan Farm, Dumfries, was Islavale Newton, by Ranfurly Confederate – a sire which has bred sons to 24,000gns.

Two Islavale bulls made 12,000gns to Morayshire breeders, including the reserve intermediate Islavale Nicho, by Coose Lincoln, to the Mansons at Brodieshill, Alves, and Islavale Northstar, by Curaheen Giant, to Cameron and James MacIver, Wester Coltfield, Kinloss.

The reserve overall from the Stronachs, Islavale Neuk, by Shacon Hannibal, sold for 11,000gns to Orkney with Liam Muir.

Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, sold Backmuir Nuckles, by their Highland Show male champion, Backmuir King, to the Corskie herd.

Meanwhile, the reserve senior champion Hemingford Nelson, from James Griffin, Huntingdon, sold for 11,000gns to Michael Durno, Auchorachan, Glenlivet.

The Sutherlands of Stainland and Sibmister Farms, Caithness, paid 9,000gns for Kilbride Farm Neville from the Robson family, Northern Ireland.

More from Farming

Drone images of severe flooding from the River Don at Hatton of Fintray. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Scottish Government pledges £50,000 to RSABI flood fund
Richard Rankin, chief executive of H and H Group.
H and H Group results show resilience in a difficult year
Top price Aberdeen-Angus at 13,000gns from Duncanziemere.
Stirling Bull Sales: Sticky trade for A-A bulls with 54% clearance but 13k top
NFUS vice-president Andrew Connon speaking to a crowd
NFUS seeking vice-president nominations for upcoming election
Keith duo Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson with their 30,000gns and 22,000gns bulls. Picture by Ron Stephen.
Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais leads with strong average and 50,000gns high
Anside Titan from the Irvine family led the way at 14,000gns. Picture by Ron Stephen
Stirling Bull Sales: Anside top Limousins at 14,000gns
Freelance stockman Brian Wills parades the new Simmental record holder at 46,000gns.
New Simmental record holder at 46,000gns sells to Keith breeders
The overall winners from Foxhillfarm and Spittalton herds.
Stirling Bull Sales: Foxhillfarm takes overall champion
Kintore farmer Ian Johnston from Boat of Hatton pictured on Sunday. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Storm Babet: Poultry farmer's hen loss and arable farmer's misery
Harry and Roy from New Deer won the Durness trial.
New Deer youngster tops Durness sheepdog trial