Heathbrow sets new Simmental female record at 32,000gns

After a new Simmental breed record was smashed in the bull sale at Stirling, a new female record was also set when a heifer from the Heathbrow dispersal sold at 32,000gns.

David and Lesley Sapsed’s cattle from High Heath Farm in Hertfordshire, attracted huge interest from all over the country, with new breeders also present at the ringside looking to establish a new herd with the best of breeding.

Setting a new female record for the breed was Heathbrow Natasha, an April 2022-born heifer, which the couple claimed was the ‘star of the show’.

She is a daughter of Heathbrow Important, a bull which sold privately to the MacPhersons, Blackford, out of the Milnafua Graduate sired, Raceview Emerald Alicia.

The buyers were Jimmy and Vicki Wood, of the Popes herd, Preston, with back bidders being Ryan and Lewis Smith from Towiemore, Keith.

Next best, at 14,000ngs, when selling to Berwick-upon-Tweed, with J Hodge, Fellowhills Farm, was a first calver with her twin heifer calves at foot.

This was Heathbrow Milky Way, a January 2021-born heifer by Scotland Hill Cairo, with July-born Heathbrow Girlie’s Polly and Heathbrow Girlie’s Poppy, by Heathbrow Masterpiece.

Two lots sold at 10,000gns, including 10-year-old cow Heathbrow Sarah’s Elegance, which is the mother of Heathbrow Important.

She is by Celtic Comet, and sold with her polled bull calf at foot Heathbrow Polo, which is by Heathbrow Grand Slam.

The buyer was Lanarkshire breeder Robert Blyth and Son, Harestonhill, Newmains, Wishaw.

Also at 10,000gns, when selling to George Scrivens, Highfield Farm, Shrewley, was January 2021-born heifer Heathbrow Magical Star, by Heathbrow Important.

She sold scanned in-calf to Blackford Kirk.

With many others selling at leading prices, two sold north for 6,000gns, with the first being February 2022-born heifer Heathbrow Nancy, to Finlay McGowan, Incheoch, Alyth.

This one is by Heathbrow Grand Slam, out of Dirnanean Winnie.

Fergus Forbes from Little Kildrummie, Nairn, also paid 6,000gns for Heathbrow Miss Maddie, a March 2021-born heifer by Heathbrow Klassik, which is scanned in-calf to Blackford Kirk.

Also heading north, was Heathbrow Miss Marple, to Jim Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly.

She is a daughter of Heathbrow Important, and has also been scanned in-calf to Blackford Kirk.

Averages: 7 cows with calves at foot, £6,555; 25 cows, £3,948; 12 bull calves, £3,509; 8 heifer calves, £3,728; 10 in-calf heifers, £5,975; 14 maiden heifers, £5,955.