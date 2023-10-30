Heathbrow sets new Simmental female record at 32,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heathbrow sets new Simmental female record at 32,000gns

David and Lesley Sapsed's cattle from Hertfordshire attracted huge interest.

By Katrina Macarthur
Setting a new female record for the breed was Heathbrow Natasha which sold to the Popes herd. Picture by Ron Stephen.
After a new Simmental breed record was smashed in the bull sale at Stirling, a new female record was also set when a heifer from the Heathbrow dispersal sold at 32,000gns.

David and Lesley Sapsed’s cattle from High Heath Farm in Hertfordshire, attracted huge interest from all over the country, with new breeders also present at the ringside looking to establish a new herd with the best of breeding.

Setting a new female record for the breed was Heathbrow Natasha, an April 2022-born heifer, which the couple claimed was the ‘star of the show’.

She is a daughter of Heathbrow Important, a bull which sold privately to the MacPhersons, Blackford, out of the Milnafua Graduate sired, Raceview Emerald Alicia.

The buyers were Jimmy and Vicki Wood, of the Popes herd, Preston, with back bidders being Ryan and Lewis Smith from Towiemore, Keith.

Next best, at 14,000ngs, when selling to Berwick-upon-Tweed, with J Hodge, Fellowhills Farm, was a first calver with her twin heifer calves at foot.

This was Heathbrow Milky Way, a January 2021-born heifer by Scotland Hill Cairo, with July-born Heathbrow Girlie’s Polly and Heathbrow Girlie’s Poppy, by Heathbrow Masterpiece.

Two lots sold at 10,000gns, including 10-year-old cow Heathbrow Sarah’s Elegance, which is the mother of Heathbrow Important.

She is by Celtic Comet, and sold with her polled bull calf at foot Heathbrow Polo, which is by Heathbrow Grand Slam.

The buyer was Lanarkshire breeder Robert Blyth and Son, Harestonhill, Newmains, Wishaw.

Also at 10,000gns, when selling to George Scrivens, Highfield Farm, Shrewley, was January 2021-born heifer Heathbrow Magical Star, by Heathbrow Important.

She sold scanned in-calf to Blackford Kirk.

With many others selling at leading prices, two sold north for 6,000gns, with the first being February 2022-born heifer Heathbrow Nancy, to Finlay McGowan, Incheoch, Alyth.

This one is by Heathbrow Grand Slam, out of Dirnanean Winnie.

Fergus Forbes from Little Kildrummie, Nairn, also paid 6,000gns for Heathbrow Miss Maddie, a March 2021-born heifer by Heathbrow Klassik, which is scanned in-calf to Blackford Kirk.

Also heading north, was Heathbrow Miss Marple, to Jim Innes, Dunscroft, Huntly.

She is a daughter of Heathbrow Important, and has also been scanned in-calf to Blackford Kirk.

Averages: 7 cows with calves at foot, £6,555; 25 cows, £3,948; 12 bull calves, £3,509; 8 heifer calves, £3,728; 10 in-calf heifers, £5,975; 14 maiden heifers, £5,955.

