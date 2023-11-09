Tickets available for Farmers’ Choir charity concert in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tickets available for Farmers’ Choir charity concert in 2024

The performance will be at Perth Concert Hall on Sunday February 25.

By Katrina Macarthur
Farmers’ Choir singers joined by RSABI chair, Jimmy McLean, RSABI and SCAA staff, United Auctions representative, Judith Murray, and farmer and comedian, Jim Smith.
Tickets are now on sale for a Farmers’ Choir concert in 2024 which will raise funds for Scottish agriculture charity RSABI and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA).

Compered by well-known farmer and comedian, Jim Smith, and sponsored by United Auctions, the performance will be at Perth Concert Hall on Sunday February 25, starting at 7:30pm.

It will be the first time the full Farmers’ Choir – which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year – has performed at Perth Concert Hall.

The choir has supported many excellent rural initiatives over the years and the Perth event will tie in with RSABI’s #KeepTalking campaign to encourage people to reconnect and look out for each other.

The idea for the concert first came when Perthshire farmer David Mitchell and his wife Janie, a member of the choir, hatched a plan to raise funds for two charities close to their hearts.

Their plans were delayed, due to COVID, but reignited during a chance conversation earlier this year with RSABI chief executive, Carol McLaren.

Choirmaster Kate Picken MBE, a music teacher from a farm in Dumfries and Galloway, said the choir is delighted to be supporting RSABI and SCAA and looking forward to performing in Perth in February.

comedian jim smith added another aberdeen date due to huge demand
Comedian Jim Smith will compare the evening.

“We are also very much looking forward to sharing a stage with Jim Smith for an evening that is sure to entertain, and to supporting RSABI with its important #KeepTalking message,” said Mrs Picken.

“Promoting good mental health in agriculture is something which as a choir we are very keen to get behind and the combination of singing, music, laughter and getting everyone together when the nights are dark, could be a great tonic.”

SCAA Community Fundraising Officer for Perthshire, Dundee and Angus, Claire Taylor, said the charity was delighted to have been chosen as a beneficiary of the Famers’ Choir concert.

“Like the Farmers’ Choir, SCAA marked its 10th anniversary this year and it is the ongoing support from groups, businesses and individuals, like the Farmers’ Choir and United Auctions, that have helped us to respond to over 5,300 life-saving call outs throughout Scotland during this time.”

Jimmy McLean, chair of RSABI, extended his heartfelt thanks to event sponsors United Auctions and all the performers taking part in the evening.

“We’re very grateful to the Farmers’ Choir for their longstanding support and for all the excellent work they do to help raise awareness of the work of RSABI,” said Mr McLean.

“The choir’s uplifting performances bring with them a positive message of hope and encouragement which is really important.

“Our thanks also go to our wonderful ambassador Jim Smith for kindly volunteering his time to be our compere at the concert.”

Tickets are priced at £20, with all profits being donated to RSABI and SCAA.

Buy them at Perth Concert Hall Box Office – The Farmer’s Choir Concert perththeatreandconcerthall.com

