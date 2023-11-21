Auchry wins Texel flock competition

Matthew Seed of the Auchry flock at Cuminestown, near Turriff, took overall in the North of Scotland Texel Club’s annual flock competition.

The judge Dye Clark of the Clarks flock at Carluke in Lanarkshire, spent three days being chauffeured around the north-east visiting top flocks in the region.

Mr Seed, who runs 100 pedigree Texels, alongside 80 pedigree traditional Bluefaced Leicesters and 350 cross-bred ewes, saw his ewe lambs take first place in the large section, before taking champion large flock and then overall.

The reserve overall award went to the medium sized flock winner, David McKerrow and sons, David and James, of the Uppermill flock at Tarves.

In the ewe lambs, champion went to Kenny Pratt’s Hilltop flock from Peterculter, while Sandy Hunter of Wedderburn, Huntly, took reserve.

RESULTS

Ewe lambs – Small – 1 and reserve champion ewe lambs, Hunter, Wedderburn; 2, Green, Corskie; 3, McKerrow, Tillycairn. Medium – 1 and champion ewe lambs, Pratt, Hilltop; 2, McKerrow, Uppermill; 3, Buchan, Clinterty. Large – 1, Seed, Auchry; 2, Davidson, Corsairtly; 3, Donald, Newton. Small flock – 1, McKerrow, Tillycairn; 2, Hunter, Wedderburn; 3, Green, Corskie. Medium – 1 and reserve champion flock, McKerrow, Uppermill; 2, Buchan, Clinterty; 3, Pratt, Hilltop. Large – 1 and champion flock, Seed, Auchry; 2, Davidson, Corsairtly; 3, Donald, Newton. Champion senior stock ram – M Seed’s Auchry Commander. Reserve senior stock tup – K Ingram’s Milnbank Fairfax. Champion junior stock ram – Corskie, Milnbank and Uppermill’s Clanfield Golden. Reserve junior stock ram – Hilltop, Knap and Seaforde’s Auldhouse Gazza. Champion female – Davidson, Corsairtly. Reserve female – Donald, Newton. Champion show flock – Haddo (50 points). Reserve champion show flock – Strathbogie (35 points). Best show attendance – Dee Valley.