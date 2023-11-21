Auchry wins Texel flock competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Auchry wins Texel flock competition

The North of Scotland Texel Club's annual flock competition was judged by Dye Clark of the Clarks flock, Lanarkshire.

By Katrina Macarthur
The prize winners at the North East of Scotland Texel Club's 2023 flock competition.
The prize winners at the North East of Scotland Texel Club's 2023 flock competition.

Matthew Seed of the Auchry flock at Cuminestown, near Turriff, took overall in the North of Scotland Texel Club’s annual flock competition.

The judge Dye Clark of the Clarks flock at Carluke in Lanarkshire, spent three days being chauffeured around the north-east visiting top flocks in the region.

Mr Seed, who runs 100 pedigree Texels, alongside 80 pedigree traditional Bluefaced Leicesters and 350 cross-bred ewes, saw his ewe lambs take first place in the large section, before taking champion large flock and then overall.

The reserve overall award went to the medium sized flock winner, David McKerrow and sons, David and James, of the Uppermill flock at Tarves.

In the ewe lambs, champion went to Kenny Pratt’s Hilltop flock from Peterculter, while Sandy Hunter of Wedderburn, Huntly, took reserve.

RESULTS

Ewe lambs – Small – 1 and reserve champion ewe lambs, Hunter, Wedderburn; 2, Green, Corskie; 3, McKerrow, Tillycairn. Medium – 1 and champion ewe lambs, Pratt, Hilltop; 2, McKerrow, Uppermill; 3, Buchan, Clinterty. Large – 1, Seed, Auchry; 2, Davidson, Corsairtly; 3, Donald, Newton. Small flock – 1, McKerrow, Tillycairn; 2, Hunter, Wedderburn; 3, Green, Corskie. Medium – 1 and reserve champion flock, McKerrow, Uppermill; 2, Buchan, Clinterty; 3, Pratt, Hilltop. Large – 1 and champion flock, Seed, Auchry; 2, Davidson, Corsairtly; 3, Donald, Newton. Champion senior stock ram – M Seed’s Auchry Commander. Reserve senior stock tup – K Ingram’s Milnbank Fairfax. Champion junior stock ram – Corskie, Milnbank and Uppermill’s Clanfield Golden. Reserve junior stock ram – Hilltop, Knap and Seaforde’s Auldhouse Gazza. Champion female – Davidson, Corsairtly. Reserve female – Donald, Newton. Champion show flock – Haddo (50 points). Reserve champion show flock – Strathbogie (35 points). Best show attendance – Dee Valley.

