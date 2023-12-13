Councillor and historian: Tributes paid to Orkney’s Cyril Annal

A full council meeting of Orkney Islands councillors heard tribute paid to a former councillor who passed away in October this year.

Cyril Annal represented constituents in the South Ronaldsay and Burray ward for four terms, ending his career as a councillor in 2007 after 17 years as an elected member.

Aside from his role with the council, he was known for his work with the Crofting Commission and his involvement with the small island of Swona.

Today, the tribute was led by the current council convener councillor Graham Bevan.

He said: “I want to start by paying tribute to the late councillor Cyril Annal who passed away in October.

“Cyril Annal was a councillor for South Ronaldsay and Burray ward.

“He was first elected in 1990 and represented his constituents for four consecutive terms.

“He stood down prior to the 2007 elections, serving Orkney Islands Council for an incredible 17 years in total.

Councillor and historian

“He was also appointed as crofting commissioner for the Orkney and Caithness Region.

“He championed the case for recognising the place of crofting in Orkney and Caithness.”

The council convener also mentioned Mr Annal’s involvement with the island of Swona. Mr Bevan called the island a “valuable historical environment”.

He paid tribute to Mr Annal’s efforts in recording the history of the island and “the ways of life there”.

Swona lies to the West of South Ronaldsay and has remained uninhabited since 1974, when the last two residents left.

Mr Annal had been part-owner of the island.

Mr Bevan continued: “He shared many stories about Swona which have been passed down the generations.

“Cyril played a key role in serving both the people of the South Ronaldsay & Burray ward and the Orkney community as a whole.

“I would ask members to join me in a minute of reflection in memory of Cyril Annal.”