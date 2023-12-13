Councillor and historian: Tributes paid to Orkney’s Cyril Annal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Councillor and historian: Tributes paid to Orkney’s Cyril Annal

Cyril Annal, a councillor of 17 years, passed away in October.

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Former Orkney councillor Cyril Annal (image: Used with permission of Annal family)
Former Orkney councillor Cyril Annal (image: Used with permission of Annal family)

A full council meeting of Orkney Islands councillors heard tribute paid to a former councillor who passed away in October this year.

Cyril Annal represented constituents in the South Ronaldsay and Burray ward for four terms, ending his career as a councillor in 2007 after 17 years as an elected member.

Aside from his role with the council, he was known for his work with the Crofting Commission and his involvement with the small island of Swona.

Today, the tribute was led by the current council convener councillor Graham Bevan.

He said: “I want to start by paying tribute to the late councillor Cyril Annal who passed away in October.

“Cyril Annal was a councillor for South Ronaldsay and Burray ward.

“He was first elected in 1990 and represented his constituents for four consecutive terms.

“He stood down prior to the 2007 elections, serving Orkney Islands Council for an incredible 17 years in total.

Councillor and historian

“He was also appointed as crofting commissioner for the Orkney and Caithness Region.

“He championed the case for recognising the place of crofting in Orkney and Caithness.”

The council convener also mentioned Mr Annal’s involvement with the island of Swona. Mr Bevan called the island a “valuable historical environment”.

He paid tribute to Mr Annal’s efforts in recording the history of the island and “the ways of life there”.

Swona lies to the West of South Ronaldsay and has remained uninhabited since 1974, when the last two residents left.

Mr Annal had been part-owner of the island.

Mr Bevan continued: “He shared many stories about Swona which have been passed down the generations.

“Cyril played a key role in serving both the people of the South Ronaldsay & Burray ward and the Orkney community as a whole.

“I would ask members to join me in a minute of reflection in memory of Cyril Annal.”

