New partner joins Allathan Associates

Farm management and consultancy firm Allathan Associates has appointed Stewart Johnston as a partner in the firm with effect from September 1 2023.

Mr Johnston has 27 years’ experience in the professional agricultural sector, having also worked throughout Scotland for the Department of Agriculture and in the rural department of a national firm of chartered surveyors in the north-east.

He is a graduate of Aberdeen University, an FBAASS accredited advisor, a partner in the Fintray based family farm and current chair of NFU Scotland’s Aberdeen branch.

“From day one, Stewart has embraced the challenges of a complex Agri Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) application process, and as well as servicing our existing clientele, has attracted new management and consultancy business to the firm,” said partner Steve Mackison.

James Begg, also a partner, added: “Stewart’s wealth of experience with government and agricultural policy has ensured our clients continued compliance with subsidy and grant schemes, and he has assisted the firm in securing more than £3 million of grant money for clients through successful AECS applications since joining the firm. I am delighted that Stewart is now a partner in the firm.”

Specialisms covered by Stewart consist of all farm subsidy matters, cross compliance, AECS and general farm business management in arable and livestock enterprises including Integrated Land Management Plans and Carbon Audits.

Stewart pointed out that farmers with any potentially eligible AECS projects should be aware that the next application period for submitting their proposals opens on February 1 and closes on June 10 2024.

For those who wish to apply, proposals should be drafted now.