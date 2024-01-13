New partner joins Allathan Associates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New partner joins Allathan Associates

The north-east firm has appointed Stewart Johnston as a partner.

By Katrina Macarthur
New partner Stewart Johnston said he has found the role extremely rewarding.
New partner Stewart Johnston said he has found the role extremely rewarding.

Farm management and consultancy firm Allathan Associates has appointed Stewart Johnston as a partner in the firm with effect from September 1 2023.

Mr Johnston has 27 years’ experience in the professional agricultural sector, having also worked throughout Scotland for the Department of Agriculture and in the rural department of a national firm of chartered surveyors in the north-east.

He is a graduate of Aberdeen University, an FBAASS accredited advisor, a partner in the Fintray based family farm and current chair of NFU Scotland’s Aberdeen branch.

“From day one, Stewart has embraced the challenges of a complex Agri Environment Climate Scheme (AECS) application process, and as well as servicing our existing clientele, has attracted new management and consultancy business to the firm,” said partner Steve Mackison.

James Begg, also a partner, added: “Stewart’s wealth of experience with government and agricultural policy has ensured our clients continued compliance with subsidy and grant schemes, and he has assisted the firm in securing more than £3 million of grant money for clients through successful AECS applications since joining the firm. I am delighted that Stewart is now a partner in the firm.”

Specialisms covered by Stewart consist of all farm subsidy matters, cross compliance, AECS and general farm business management in arable and livestock enterprises including Integrated Land Management Plans and Carbon Audits.

Stewart pointed out that farmers with any potentially eligible AECS projects should be aware that the next application period for submitting their proposals opens on February 1 and closes on June 10 2024.

For those who wish to apply, proposals should be drafted now.

