Kuhn introduces pumpkin drill to precision range

A two-row Kosma M pumpkin drill has been added to Kuhn Farm Machinery’s range of precision planters offering patch growers an accurate and cost-effective option for pumpkin establishment.

The bespoke drill has been specially designed to cater for the growing number of pumpkin patch diversifications across the country.

It features two KOSMA row units spaced at 100cm, and new seed discs, with four holes at 4.5mm diameter to guarantee 100cm between each seed, offering 10,000 seeds/ha.

A vacuum fan forces the seed onto the disc for accurate placement and the proven row units feature a 50mm VE rear rubber roller, wide gauge wheels and mechanical drive wheels.

Edd Fanshawe, Kuhn’s arable and connected services product specialist, says the drill will appeal for a variety of reasons.

“The KOSMA M 2.5m will suit pumpkin growers across the country looking for a drill capable of accurately establishing crops for years to come,” he said.

“We have used well-known components from our existing machines to offer buyers a precise drill with proven reliability.”

As well as being a suitable drill for larger patches, the unit could also appeal to several smaller producers looking to improve establishment by purchasing a drill together.

Kuhn says it can cater for customers requiring specific features and is willing to work with users to achieve the right product.

List price for the unit is £14,400.