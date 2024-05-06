Kuhn introduces pumpkin drill to precision range

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Katrina Macarthur
The two-row KOSMA M offers patch growers an accurate and cost-effective option for pumpkin establishment.
The two-row KOSMA M offers patch growers an accurate and cost-effective option for pumpkin establishment.

A two-row Kosma M pumpkin drill has been added to Kuhn Farm Machinery’s range of precision planters offering patch growers an accurate and cost-effective option for pumpkin establishment.

The bespoke drill has been specially designed to cater for the growing number of pumpkin patch diversifications across the country.

It features two KOSMA row units spaced at 100cm, and new seed discs, with four holes at 4.5mm diameter to guarantee 100cm between each seed, offering 10,000 seeds/ha.

A vacuum fan forces the seed onto the disc for accurate placement and the proven row units feature a 50mm VE rear rubber roller, wide gauge wheels and mechanical drive wheels.

Edd Fanshawe, Kuhn’s arable and connected services product specialist, says the drill will appeal for a variety of reasons.

“The KOSMA M 2.5m will suit pumpkin growers across the country looking for a drill capable of accurately establishing crops for years to come,” he said.

“We have used well-known components from our existing machines to offer buyers a precise drill with proven reliability.”

As well as being a suitable drill for larger patches, the unit could also appeal to several smaller producers looking to improve establishment by purchasing a drill together.

Kuhn says it can cater for customers requiring specific features and is willing to work with users to achieve the right product.

List price for the unit is £14,400.

 

