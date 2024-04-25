Arable and livestock unit in Fife on the market for offers over £2.65m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Arable and livestock unit in Fife on the market for offers over £2.65m

Galbraith is marketing the 379-acre unit near Cupar.

By Katrina Macarthur
Denbrae Farm has been home to the same family since 1918.
A mixed arable and livestock farm near Cupar in Fife has reached the market for offers over £2.65 million.

Denbrae Farm, which is being marketed through Galbraith, has been farmed by the same family since 1918 and lies three miles from Cupar and eight miles from St Andrews.

The unit is home to 150 hectares or 379.42 acres of productive arable and pastureland, offering significant potential for modernisation or development of the traditional farmhouse.

Grade 3.1 and 3.2 farmland

It comes with a large range of steading buildings and is equipped with a separate cottage.

The farmland has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 3.1 and Grade 3.2, and is very well suited to growing a wide range of cereal and vegetable crops.

The most recent cropping includes winter and spring barley, wheat and rye, in addition to broccoli, sugar beet and flax as part of a regular grassland rotation.

There are several areas of pasture which have been used for sheep grazing, with further areas of amenity woodland interspersed across the holding providing shelter and amenity.

Recent cropping rotation featuring broccoli and sugar beet

The arable land can be worked to a good depth and a continuous programme of ditching and drainage works, and applications of manure generated on the holding, have ensured that the land has been used to its maximum potential.

Land is relatively free draining, allowing for both establishment and harvest to be successfully completed at the extreme ends of the season.

Fields are all well laid-out and of a generous size, can easily accommodate modern machinery, and are readily accessible from the public road or via an excellent network of internal tracks.

Three-bedroom farmhouse and semi-detached cottage

The stone-built three-bedroom farmhouse benefits from a southerly aspect and views over the surrounding countryside, while the semi-detached cottage is settled around a number of small paddocks.

The traditional steading is located adjacent to the farmhouse and forms a large courtyard steading.

There are several more modern buildings located to the north west of the farm steading which are currently used for storage of machinery and straw.

