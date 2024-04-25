Arable and livestock unit in Fife on the market for offers over £2.65m

A mixed arable and livestock farm near Cupar in Fife has reached the market for offers over £2.65 million.

Denbrae Farm, which is being marketed through Galbraith, has been farmed by the same family since 1918 and lies three miles from Cupar and eight miles from St Andrews.

The unit is home to 150 hectares or 379.42 acres of productive arable and pastureland, offering significant potential for modernisation or development of the traditional farmhouse.

Grade 3.1 and 3.2 farmland

It comes with a large range of steading buildings and is equipped with a separate cottage.

The farmland has been classified by the James Hutton Institute as Grade 3.1 and Grade 3.2, and is very well suited to growing a wide range of cereal and vegetable crops.

The most recent cropping includes winter and spring barley, wheat and rye, in addition to broccoli, sugar beet and flax as part of a regular grassland rotation.

There are several areas of pasture which have been used for sheep grazing, with further areas of amenity woodland interspersed across the holding providing shelter and amenity.

Recent cropping rotation featuring broccoli and sugar beet

The arable land can be worked to a good depth and a continuous programme of ditching and drainage works, and applications of manure generated on the holding, have ensured that the land has been used to its maximum potential.

Land is relatively free draining, allowing for both establishment and harvest to be successfully completed at the extreme ends of the season.

Fields are all well laid-out and of a generous size, can easily accommodate modern machinery, and are readily accessible from the public road or via an excellent network of internal tracks.

Three-bedroom farmhouse and semi-detached cottage

The stone-built three-bedroom farmhouse benefits from a southerly aspect and views over the surrounding countryside, while the semi-detached cottage is settled around a number of small paddocks.

The traditional steading is located adjacent to the farmhouse and forms a large courtyard steading.

There are several more modern buildings located to the north west of the farm steading which are currently used for storage of machinery and straw.